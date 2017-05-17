DA's Office Facing Multiple Lawsuits... >>
Wed, May 17th 2017 10:37am


Daily Deal: Disconnect Premium Subscription

Web tracking ranges from innocuous to deeply serious, and it's more important than ever to take precautions to ensure your internet security. Disconnect blocks trackers and malware across your entire device, allowing you to browse up to 44% faster, using up to 39% less bandwidth, and greatly improve battery life. Their premium subscription is available for $49 in the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

