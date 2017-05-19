 
<< Russian Military Apparently Using Cell Tower...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Glyn Moody

Fri, May 19th 2017 3:45pm


Filed Under:
china, drones, privacy, regulations, us



China To Require Drone Owners To Register, Just As Similar US Requirements Are Struck Down

from the not-what-you-might-expect dept

The South China Morning Post has a story about a new requirement for drone owners in China to register with the country's civilian aviation regulator starting next month. So is this yet another example of the Chinese authorities clamping down on a potentially subversive new technology by ensuring that drone use can be tracked? Well, that might be one reason, but it's probably also to do with this:

The move is the latest by Chinese authorities to tackle the drone safety threat after the illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made headlines at least a dozen times since the beginning of 2017.

The latest case was in April when more than 240 flights were disrupted by drones flying near Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China, leaving 10,000 travellers delayed.

And if you still think this is another manifestation of China's authoritarianism, just using safety as a pretext, you might like to bear in mind that the US authorities have required drone owners to register their machines for over a year. However, those regulations have just been struck down by a federal court in Washington, D.C., and it's not clear what the FAA will now do. Perhaps more interesting than arguing about China's real motives here, is information in the South China Morning Post story about who is using this technology in China:

Once the preserve of the military, they are now used in a wide range of industries, from aerial surveillance of crops to search operations and delivery of medical supplies to remote or otherwise inaccessible regions. For Chinese consumers, drones have become the favoured gadget for taking aerial videos and photos.

There are also estimates of future growth:

The overall UAV market in China is expected to reach 75 billion yuan (US$10.9 billion) by 2025, of which consumer drones will contribute 30 billion yuan while agricultural and forestry drones, as well as security drones, are likely to account for 20 billion yuan and 15 billion yuan respectively, iiMedia Research said in a report last year.

It's worth noting that the company generally regarded as world's top drone maker, DJI, is also Chinese. Given the activity and importance of the sector, what's surprising is not that China has brought in registration requirements for drone owners, but that it has taken so long.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    PlagueSD (profile), 19 May 2017 @ 4:29pm

    The French are staring to use birds of prey specially trained to take out drones. China can do the same thing. Drones aren't cheap, and if there's a possibility of an eagle or hawk taking one out, they may not be a problem much longer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 6:47pm

    FAA Dictators

    The FAA bureaucrats are criminals here, but of course will suffer no consequences whatsoever.
    They, like other Federal Regulators, operate above the law.

    FAA casually decided in 2015 that all recreational hobbyists must register their drones and model aircraft... or go to prison.
    Thus, FAA fatcats created a new criminal law out of thin air; law-making is supposed to be done by Congress.

    Worse, FAA directly violated a 2012 Congressional law (signed by Obama, that specifically barred the FAA from imposing new regulations on model aircraft.

    (remote control model airplanes had been free of government meddling for over half a century... with no problems)

    The arrogance of U.S. Federal regulatory agents knows no limits -- Red Chinese authoritarians could learn a lot about oppressive techniques from them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Russian Military Apparently Using Cell Tower...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:45 China To Require Drone Owners To Register, Just As Similar US Requirements Are Struck Down (2)
13:25 Russian Military Apparently Using Cell Tower Spoofers To Send Propaganda Directly To Ukrainian Soldiers' Phones (12)
11:50 Conan O'Brien Joke-Stealing Case Gets Green-Lit For Jury Trial (16)
10:43 Malta's Prime Minister Sues Panama Papers Journalist For Defamation; Gets Facebook To Delete His Reporting (18)
10:38 Daily Deal: VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription (0)
09:37 Japanese Music Collection Society Demands Copyright Fees From Music Schools For Teaching Music (29)
06:22 Judge Dumps Two Lawsuits Attempting To Hold Facebook Responsible For Acts Of Terrorism (14)
03:23 British Human Rights Activist Faces Prison For Refusing To Hand Over Passwords At UK Border (65)

Thursday

18:48 New EU Lawsuit Claims Google Failed To Forget 'Sensitive' Information, Such As Their 'Political Affiliation' (19)
15:13 NY Senate Passes Bill That Would Add Cops And Firemen To List Of Protected Classes Under State's Hate Crime Law (43)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.