Tue, May 16th 2017 10:40am


Daily Deal: System Administration and Infrastructure Management Bundle

Learn how to manage enterprise computer systems with the $41 System Administration and Infrastructure Management Bundle. Over 8 courses featuring 95 hours of instruction, you will learn about Linux, Windows Server, GitHub, AWS and more. The bundle will also help you to prepare for the LPIC - 1 exam.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

