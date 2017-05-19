 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Fri, May 19th 2017 1:25pm


Russian Military Apparently Using Cell Tower Spoofers To Send Propaganda Directly To Ukrainian Soldiers' Phones

from the phrase-'phone's-blowing-up'-just-got-a-bit-darker dept

We've often discussed the darker side of the repurposed war tech that's made its way into the hands of local law enforcement. Much like backdoored encryption (something some in law enforcement would like to see), rebranded war surveillance gear like Stingrays may sound great when touted by good guys, but we should never forget bad guys have access to the same equipment.

The seldom-discussed capabilities of Stingray devices are on full display in other countries. So far, we haven't seen US law enforcement use Stingrays to intercept communications or purposefully disrupt them. (A lack of public evidence doesn't mean it hasn't happened, however.) The power is there, though. Stingrays act as faux cell towers and force all phones in the area to route their communications through them. This has the potential to be more than merely disruptive to cell service. The devices carry the capability to act as roving wiretaps. They also have the power to act as very frightening purveyors of government propaganda.

Television journalist Julia Kirienko was sheltering with Ukrainian soldiers and medics two miles (three kilometers) from the front when their cellphones began buzzing over the noise of the shelling. Everyone got the same text message at the same time.

“Ukrainian soldiers,” it warned, “they’ll find your bodies when the snow melts.”

Text messages like the one Kirienko received have been sent periodically to Ukrainian forces fighting pro-Russian separatists in the eastern part of the country. The threats and disinformation represent a new form of information warfare, the 21st-century equivalent of dropping leaflets on the battlefield.

The messages -- sent to cell phones presumably by Russian government operatives -- contain a mixture of propaganda and threats, warning recipients they're not much use to their children dead, or attempting to portray Ukrainian forces as being in disarray and on the run.

Multiple investigations have pinpointed the source of these communications: Russian LEER-3 electronic warfare systems feature drone-mounted cell site simulators launched from communications trucks for more effective cell communication interception/disruption. Russia is waging a mobile war of words with enemy combatants.

A 2015 article in Russia’s Military Review magazine said the LEER-3 has a cell site simulator built into a drone that is capable of acting over a 6-kilometer-wide area and hijacking up to 2,000 cellphone connections at once. That makes it a “pretty plausible” source for the rogue texts in Ukraine, said Hardman, the former signals analyst.

What isn't mentioned in the AP story is this: if the Russian military is dropping propaganda text bombs on opposing forces, it's definitely intercepting their communications as well. The devices do both and the nearby communications truck provides a mobile base for harvesting, snooping, and analysis. That this version is still on the battlefield rather than in the hands of Russian police (although it's surely there as well) doesn't offer much comfort to citizens not currently in war zones but still likely considered to be "enemies" by other governments.

The devices are also scary cheap -- at least in terms of cost/benefit ratio. A half-million dollars gives governments the power to disrupt communications in multiple ways. It can spew propaganda directly into captive phones, pick up communications from these phones on the fly, track cell phone users, and, if nothing else, simply make it impossible for anyone to communicate with anyone else in the immediate area.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 1:48pm

    If it's possible to determine the location of someone carrying a cell phone with these devices, then it would make targeting missiles quite a bit easier too! Which would mean a cell phone in a war zone is probably not the best idea. Just a thought...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 2:25pm

      Re:

      Exactly this. The simulators can not only track the location of a target, but these days with pretty much everyone carrying a phone, they can map out the location and number of all combatants. They can thus also get extremely accurate records of troop movements, and if they can identify phones as belonging to specific individuals, they can also tell when the leadership is on th emove, or when the lower ranking soldiers are being called up to the frontlines.

      And this isn't limited to cell phones; this can be done with most standard radio frequencies with a laptop and a fairly cheap drone.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 2:35pm

        Re: Re:

        Unless troops are absolute idiots, or were just dropped in to 2017, they aren't carrying tracking devices that can so easily reveal their location.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    intrautarchy, 19 May 2017 @ 2:20pm

    Accuse the opposition of what you are guilty of to deflect blame

    It is more likely that the accused are being targeted by those who most deserve to be accused. With the deception squad in Mossad having planted the exact same thing with their Trojan relay stations deep into enemy territories during the 80s to send terrorist orders to Libyan embassies which led to Commander-in-Crime Reagan to bomb Libya in 1986, the burden of proof almost requires capturing communications in real time from the point of origin to the point of transmission to the point of receipt. You should not believe any thing and you especially should not trust anyone who would benefit the most from the solution that comes from the reaction to the manufactured problem that is being blamed on the target by that someone doing the blaming. Deception is part of the bedrock of geopolitics. Don't believe anything that you yourself cannot prove in doing your own research.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 2:28pm

      Re: Accuse the opposition of what you are guilty of to deflect blame

      Oh hey there, soldier of the Russian Troll Army! How's the propaganda war going?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 2:36pm

        Re: Re: Accuse the opposition of what you are guilty of to deflect blame

        How is that a message from the Russian Troll Army? Strawman, much?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 2:40pm

          Re: Re: Re: Accuse the opposition of what you are guilty of to deflect blame

          HEY! Someone told him "Russia did it", so it must be true! /s

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2017 @ 2:55pm

    How do we know that the puppeteers of Ukraine aren't making this up?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


