French Theater Owners Freak Out; Get Netflix Booted From Cannes Film Festival
Even as Netflix continues to draw top talent to produce original series and movies (while failing to destroy the motion picture industry), it is still being locked out of being considered a "real" filmmaker.
The tentative embrace of streaming services' offerings comes with caveats: films must be released to theaters as well to be considered for major awards. This makes things considerably tougher for Netflix since it's faced heavy resistance from theater owners and others who see a lack of release windows as a threat to their existence.
The latest rejection of Netflix's advances is happening at France's Cannes Film Festival. Netflix has two films up for consideration for this year's awards, but according to festival organizers, it will be its last unless something changes. Here's the festival's official flip-flop, via David Canfield at Slate:
A rumor has recently spread about a possible exclusion of the Official Selection of Noah Baumbach and Bong Joon-Ho whose films have been largely financed by Netflix. The Festival de Cannes does reiterate that, as announced on April 13th, these two films will be presented in Official Selection and in Competition.
The Festival de Cannes is aware of the anxiety aroused by the absence of the release in theaters of those films in France. The Festival de Cannes asked Netflix in vain to accept that these two films could reach the audience of French movie theaters and not only its subscribers. Hence the Festival regrets that no agreement has been reached.
The issue here appears to be French theater owners, although the statement doesn't say that in as many words. Instead, the festival delivers a whole lot of words on a platter of subtext.
The Festival is pleased to welcome a new operator which has decided to invest in cinema but wants to reiterate its support to the traditional mode of exhibition of cinema in France and in the world. Consequently, and after consulting its Members of the Board, the Festival de Cannes has decided to adapt its rules to this unseen situation until now: Any film that wishes to compete in Competition at Cannes will have to commit itself to being distributed in French movie theaters. This new measure will apply from the 2018 edition of the Festival International du Film de Cannes onwards.
To translate this, one needs to look at the events leading up to the festival's sudden reversal. The festival doesn't want to lose local support, so it has allowed itself to be bullied into a hasty invitation retraction. This report from CBC News is the explicit version of the statement's implicit wording.
The [Netflix] selections prompted immediate criticism from French exhibitors. In France, the theatrical experience is passionately defended. Films are prohibited from streaming or appearing on subscription video on demand for three years after playing in theatres.
On Tuesday, France's National Federation of Films Distributors said the Netflix films at Cannes were "endangering a whole ecosystem."
Must be a pretty fragile ecosystem if a streaming service being considered for an award threatens its stability. And -- considering the three-year no-streaming window French citizens are punished with -- it's easy to see why Netflix hasn't reached an agreement with the locals. It's also easy to see Netflix will never be able to reach an agreement with French exhibitors. One side has a whole lot of room for compromise, but if it hasn't done so already during the rise of streaming services, it's unlikely to start making concessions now.
So, there will be no Palme d'Ors in the Netflix trophy case. And this nation's creative industries will continue to prop themselves up on insular, isolationist laws, rather than face the rest of the world head-on.
Re:
"Dick sucking fests" where the Pimps like to make the calls and everyone bitching around for their approvals are nothing but whores looking for a place to turn their tricks.
The elitism in Hollywood is not very subtle.
Maybe France should be made to wait three years for any and all new Netflix content, see how they like that.
Well that's one way to shoot your own foot...
On Tuesday, France's National Federation of Films Distributors said the Netflix films at Cannes were "endangering a whole ecosystem."
I can't be the only one who read that as them basically admitting that Netflix's offerings are so much better than their's that if they have both in the festival that Netflix will easily steal their thunder and get all the attention, right?
If Netflix can so easily 'endanger a whole ecosystem' as they claim then said 'ecosystem' is pathetic and deserves to be not just endangered but destroyed. If the only way you can stay afloat is to make sure that there is no competition then the least you can do is admit publicly that the only way you can get people to pay you is by making sure that they have no other options.
Sucks
Re: Sucks
Re: Re: Sucks
No this is not a joke, either. There is no end to the calls from people to use their government to force their religious or social beliefs onto others. Just take HOA's for example. The idea is that each homes value is more valuable than the rights of the home owner, therefore a homeowner must seek approval from the community to do anything that someone might perceive as lowering the value.
So remember, liberty is about the individual and there are few people that believe it in. Socialism which is about the group as a whole says evil if okay so long as it benefits the group more than it benefits the individual. No matter how well meaning someone or something is... that is the only outcome, as proven by history time and again ad nauseum.
Forgot France
MbtS premiered at Sundance in Jan. 2016 and was picked up for limited release in Nov. before going wide in Dec. 2016. Amazon offered it for (paid) streaming in early Feb. 2017 and it released on DVD two weeks later. In May 2017 it landed on Amazon Prime, almost six months after its first theatrical release and 2-1/2 months after home video.
Why doesn't Netflix compact that timeline and put their AAA movies into theaters exclusively for say four weeks - where all the big money is these days - and then simultaneous physical and streaming releases. When they're dropping $90M on Will Smith's next sci-fi flick and $100M on Scorsese's next joint, why not recoup some coin from those who want the theatrical experience, get eligible for awards, then reward subscribers or those who want the better quality and extras of physical media who wait a month. Being stubborn is dumb for Netflix.
Re: Forgot France
Re: Forgot France
Netflix is doing just fine without them.
So why doesn't Netflix just buy a theater? I know it doesn't quite align with their business model, but it could work. In the space of a traditional theater, set up a dozen 'large living rooms' to screen their shows. Free/discounted admission with a Netflix membership, etc. The large studios will sometimes rent one screen for a movie to make it eligible for awards, this should work for Netflix.
Wouldn't a lack of films that attract an audience be an even greater threat?
