by Tim Cushing

Tue, May 16th 2017 10:46am


French Theater Owners Freak Out; Get Netflix Booted From Cannes Film Festival

from the competing-isn't-really-the-French-way dept

Even as Netflix continues to draw top talent to produce original series and movies (while failing to destroy the motion picture industry), it is still being locked out of being considered a "real" filmmaker.

The tentative embrace of streaming services' offerings comes with caveats: films must be released to theaters as well to be considered for major awards. This makes things considerably tougher for Netflix since it's faced heavy resistance from theater owners and others who see a lack of release windows as a threat to their existence.

The latest rejection of Netflix's advances is happening at France's Cannes Film Festival. Netflix has two films up for consideration for this year's awards, but according to festival organizers, it will be its last unless something changes. Here's the festival's official flip-flop, via David Canfield at Slate:

A rumor has recently spread about a possible exclusion of the Official Selection of Noah Baumbach and Bong Joon-Ho whose films have been largely financed by Netflix. The Festival de Cannes does reiterate that, as announced on April 13th, these two films will be presented in Official Selection and in Competition.

The Festival de Cannes is aware of the anxiety aroused by the absence of the release in theaters of those films in France. The Festival de Cannes asked Netflix in vain to accept that these two films could reach the audience of French movie theaters and not only its subscribers. Hence the Festival regrets that no agreement has been reached.

The issue here appears to be French theater owners, although the statement doesn't say that in as many words. Instead, the festival delivers a whole lot of words on a platter of subtext.

The Festival is pleased to welcome a new operator which has decided to invest in cinema but wants to reiterate its support to the traditional mode of exhibition of cinema in France and in the world. Consequently, and after consulting its Members of the Board, the Festival de Cannes has decided to adapt its rules to this unseen situation until now: Any film that wishes to compete in Competition at Cannes will have to commit itself to being distributed in French movie theaters. This new measure will apply from the 2018 edition of the Festival International du Film de Cannes onwards.

To translate this, one needs to look at the events leading up to the festival's sudden reversal. The festival doesn't want to lose local support, so it has allowed itself to be bullied into a hasty invitation retraction. This report from CBC News is the explicit version of the statement's implicit wording.

The [Netflix] selections prompted immediate criticism from French exhibitors. In France, the theatrical experience is passionately defended. Films are prohibited from streaming or appearing on subscription video on demand for three years after playing in theatres.

On Tuesday, France's National Federation of Films Distributors said the Netflix films at Cannes were "endangering a whole ecosystem."

Must be a pretty fragile ecosystem if a streaming service being considered for an award threatens its stability. And -- considering the three-year no-streaming window French citizens are punished with -- it's easy to see why Netflix hasn't reached an agreement with the locals. It's also easy to see Netflix will never be able to reach an agreement with French exhibitors. One side has a whole lot of room for compromise, but if it hasn't done so already during the rise of streaming services, it's unlikely to start making concessions now.

So, there will be no Palme d'Ors in the Netflix trophy case. And this nation's creative industries will continue to prop themselves up on insular, isolationist laws, rather than face the rest of the world head-on.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 May 2017 @ 10:53am

    Cannes has gone the way of the Academy Awards. If they snub quality, only accept niche films, and routinely fuck over film creators, then they're useless as a measurement of quality and should be ignored. Cannes awards will mean "this film maker jumped through our hoops" instead of "this is a good film."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 May 2017 @ 11:52am

      Re:

      I just take the high road and call things like Cannes what they are.

      "Dick sucking fests" where the Pimps like to make the calls and everyone bitching around for their approvals are nothing but whores looking for a place to turn their tricks.

      The elitism in Hollywood is not very subtle.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 16 May 2017 @ 11:04am

    Maybe France should be made to wait three years for any and all new Netflix content, see how they like that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 16 May 2017 @ 11:10am

    Original Netflix productions, original "Flix" Awards embracing everybody including those who are in other awards even if they refuse to attend personally? I smell the threat from several hundred kilometers...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 16 May 2017 @ 11:10am

    Well that's one way to shoot your own foot...

    On Tuesday, France's National Federation of Films Distributors said the Netflix films at Cannes were "endangering a whole ecosystem."

    I can't be the only one who read that as them basically admitting that Netflix's offerings are so much better than their's that if they have both in the festival that Netflix will easily steal their thunder and get all the attention, right?

    If Netflix can so easily 'endanger a whole ecosystem' as they claim then said 'ecosystem' is pathetic and deserves to be not just endangered but destroyed. If the only way you can stay afloat is to make sure that there is no competition then the least you can do is admit publicly that the only way you can get people to pay you is by making sure that they have no other options.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 16 May 2017 @ 11:17am

    Sucks

    Why does everyone suck these days from Governments, to organizations, to Presidents to Individuals?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 May 2017 @ 11:42am

      Re: Sucks

      Because sucking is easy

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 May 2017 @ 12:03pm

        Re: Re: Sucks

        Because people actually HATE liberty.

        No this is not a joke, either. There is no end to the calls from people to use their government to force their religious or social beliefs onto others. Just take HOA's for example. The idea is that each homes value is more valuable than the rights of the home owner, therefore a homeowner must seek approval from the community to do anything that someone might perceive as lowering the value.

        So remember, liberty is about the individual and there are few people that believe it in. Socialism which is about the group as a whole says evil if okay so long as it benefits the group more than it benefits the individual. No matter how well meaning someone or something is... that is the only outcome, as proven by history time and again ad nauseum.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dirk Belligerent (profile), 16 May 2017 @ 11:35am

    Forgot France

    What Netflix needs to do is make nice with AMERICAN theater chains and get over their insistence on day-and-date release in theaters and online. They need to mimic and improve on Amazon Studios method of releasing film theatrically for full runs before moving the titles to Amazon Prime exclusively as they did with the (overrated) Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea.

    MbtS premiered at Sundance in Jan. 2016 and was picked up for limited release in Nov. before going wide in Dec. 2016. Amazon offered it for (paid) streaming in early Feb. 2017 and it released on DVD two weeks later. In May 2017 it landed on Amazon Prime, almost six months after its first theatrical release and 2-1/2 months after home video.

    Why doesn't Netflix compact that timeline and put their AAA movies into theaters exclusively for say four weeks - where all the big money is these days - and then simultaneous physical and streaming releases. When they're dropping $90M on Will Smith's next sci-fi flick and $100M on Scorsese's next joint, why not recoup some coin from those who want the theatrical experience, get eligible for awards, then reward subscribers or those who want the better quality and extras of physical media who wait a month. Being stubborn is dumb for Netflix.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 16 May 2017 @ 11:45am

      Re: Forgot France

      Why don't the theater owners stop being asses and let people watch Netflix stuff in the big screen if they want? Two can play that game. Windows will only serve to prop piracy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      michael, 16 May 2017 @ 11:50am

      Re: Forgot France

      Theaters need Netflix more than Netflix needs theaters. Why should Netflix change their business model just to cater to an ancient, lesser model?

      Netflix is doing just fine without them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Oblate (profile), 16 May 2017 @ 11:40am

    The tentative embrace of streaming services' offerings comes with caveats: films must be released to theaters as well to be considered for major awards.

    So why doesn't Netflix just buy a theater? I know it doesn't quite align with their business model, but it could work. In the space of a traditional theater, set up a dozen 'large living rooms' to screen their shows. Free/discounted admission with a Netflix membership, etc. The large studios will sometimes rent one screen for a movie to make it eligible for awards, this should work for Netflix.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 May 2017 @ 11:44am

    who see a lack of release windows as a threat to their existence.

    Wouldn't a lack of films that attract an audience be an even greater threat?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PlagueSD (profile), 16 May 2017 @ 11:51am

    Why compete when we can just eliminate the competition. Seems much easier to do.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


