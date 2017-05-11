Austrian Court's 'Hate Speech'... >>
by Daily Deal

Thu, May 11th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Big Data Power Tools Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Big data is everywhere these days. Learn how to crunch numbers and visualize data like a pro with 39+ hours of training in some of today's best data analysis tools with the Big Data Power Tools Bundle. Over the 8 courses, you will be introduced to R programming language, Hive, Scala, Apache Storm, Qlikview and more. Hands-on lessons will show you how to use linear and logistic regression in Excel, R and Python. This bundle is on sale for only $45 in the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

