A Bot Is Flooding The FCC Website With Fake... >>
<< The FCC Claims A DDoS Attack -- Not John...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, May 10th 2017 10:34am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Linux Power User Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Get the $19 Linux Power User Bundle and start on your way to becoming a Linux expert. The bundle features over 22 hours of courses covering core concepts, commands and jargon essential to learning how to make Linux work for you. It also covers Linux alternatives to Windows apps and LAMP stack solutions to ensure your sites and apps run smoothly.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
A Bot Is Flooding The FCC Website With Fake... >>
<< The FCC Claims A DDoS Attack -- Not John...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:39 A Bot Is Flooding The FCC Website With Fake Anti-Net Neutrality Comments... In Alphabetical Order (7)
10:34 Daily Deal: Linux Power User Bundle (0)
09:37 The FCC Claims A DDoS Attack -- Not John Oliver -- Crashed Its Website. But Nobody Seems To Believe Them (9)
06:33 Comcast, Charter Join Forces In Wireless, Agree Not To Compete (8)
03:27 FBI Releases 'Study' Of Law Enforcement's Persecution Complex (40)

Tuesday

19:22 Half Of NBA Teams Jump Into The NBA's New eSports NBA2K League, FIFA League To Start Soon (4)
15:36 Trump Fires FBI Director Comey (104)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 121: The Crypto Wars May Never End (1)
12:00 First Hearing In The Lawsuit Against Us, Along With Even More Filings (71)
10:42 The FCC 'Investigation' Into Stephen Colbert Is A Complete Non-Story (30)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.