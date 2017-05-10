Ridiculous Lawsuit Looks To Hold Social Media Companies Responsible For The San Bernandino Shooting
from the blame-game,-but-with-civil-judgments! dept
This hasn't worked yet, but that's not going to keep anyone from giving it another try. Excolo Law, representing victims of the San Bernardino attacks (and others in similar lawsuits), is suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google for [sigh] "knowingly and recklessly" supporting terrorism.
The lawsuit, like others before it, claims the social media platforms aren't doing enough to prevent terrorists from using them for communication, not taking down reported posts fast enough, and otherwise making the world a more dangerous place simply by offering their services.
Section 230 is the bar litigants have to clear before holding social media platforms accountable for the actions of their users. This hasn't happened yet, despite the suits being lobbed in California federal courts where some dubious 230 decisions have been handed down.
But try they will. Repeatedly. The lawsuit claims that if these three internet giants hadn't existed, the "most feared terrorist group in the world" would not have experienced as much growth as it has. Maybe so, but if it wasn't these three companies, it would just be other communications platforms being dragged into court -- third parties several steps removed from the underlying tragedies.
The lawsuit goes so far as to allege the perpetrators wouldn't have carried out the San Bernardino shooting if Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube hadn't existed. From the lawsuit [PDF]:
Farook and Malik were radicalized by ISIS’ use of social media. This was the stated goal of ISIS. Farook and Mateen then carried out the deadly attack in San Bernardino…
But for ISIS’ postings using Defendants’ social media platforms, Farook and Malik would not have engaged in their attack on the Inland Regional Center.
OK, then.
There's not anything new is this filing, the third by Excolo. I assume the firm will keep recruiting litigants and filing doomed lawsuits until its gathered enough dismissals to reach a cost/benefit tipping point. As always, the incidents underlying the suits are undeniably tragic. But that doesn't make suing third parties for other people's posts and communications any more correct than it does when nothing more than someone's allegedly-damaged reputation is on the line.
>
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
One would think after a while a bar would be embarrassed to allow these types of lawyers to file frivolous cases to pocket retainers & exploit people. But then they are lawyers too, and have little motivation to actually hold themselves accountable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But for ISIS’ postings using Defendants’ social media platforms, Farook and Malik would not have engaged in their attack on the Inland Regional Center
This is true. And if it were not for Apple/Samsung et al., they wouldn't have mobile phones to access said platforms. And if it were not for Microsoft/IBM et al. they wouldn't have computers to access said services. If it were not for TSM/Intel et al. they would not have any digital devices at all. If it were not for At&T et al. they would not have the ability to communicate faster than letters. If it were not for Ford/Boeing et al, those letters would need to travel by ship/horse to get anywhere. If it were not for Dow/Dupont et al, they wouldn't have explosive chemicals to use to attack people and would need to use swords. And if it weren't for Nucor et al, they wouldn't have metals to use in said weapons and would need to use wooden clubs. And if it weren't for Dow/Dupont/Monsanto/Acher Daniels Midland/Caterpillar they'd have to spend all their time in the fields growing food, rather than planning attacks. And if were not for Pfizer/Merck et al, they would have died from Polio/Smallpox/Cholera/Dysentery/Bacterial infections/whatever as children along with their victims and yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just Checking
Not that I think they should, but their connection is at least as relevant as that of social media. The right to freely communicate (without being held responsible for someone else's crimes) is at least as important as the right to bear arms (without being held responsible for someone else's crimes).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just Checking
Since suing mfgs are mostly settled case now, they are looking for new ways to accomplish their bullshit agendas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just Checking
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just Checking
Just stating that it will not stop them from trying anyways.
People want someone to blame, regardless of actual guilt. There is a primal driving need to see SOMETHING done, even if whatever is done is corrupt or tyrannically foisted upon the innocent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just Checking
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just Checking
That might explain some of parent company Cerberus Capital Management's decisions regarding Remington.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Vultures Need to Eat Too
Steve Dallas would be proud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Several criminals use cars and motorcycles to do their stuff. How can vehicle manufacturers, fuel stations and toll boothsallow it? THey should inspect every passenger to make sure that there's no suspect using their services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Argusably where social media ARE at fault
Is the way that they take down content too easily.
I'm much less worried by the way they allow islamic extremists to post stuff than by the way they shut down islam's opponents.
https://heatst.com/culture-wars/exclusive-facebook-has-been-regularly-shutting-down-athei st-and-ex-muslim-groups/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment