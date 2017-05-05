Spanish Citizen Sentenced To Jail For Creating... >>
<< NSA's New Transparency Report Contains...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, May 5th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: GuardedID Internet Security

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Many readers here have probably heard of keylogging and how tracking the keystrokes you use while you're browsing makes it easier for your data to be compromised. GuardedID outsmarts cyber criminals by encrypting your keystroke data from the point of origin — your keyboard — and delivering it safely and securely to your browser so that when you type, keyloggers see only a meaningless sequence of numbers. GuardedID protects you from keylogging attacks and kernel- / desktop-based keyloggers, detects and highlights hidden clickjacking attacks, warning you away from clicking on malicious invisible objects, prevents screen scraping malware from taking screenshots of your info secretly, and more. The 1 computer 1 year license is on sale for only $9 with other license options available as well.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Spanish Citizen Sentenced To Jail For Creating... >>
<< NSA's New Transparency Report Contains...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:30 Miami Judge Says Compelling Password Production Isn't A Fifth Amendment Issue (10)
11:44 Police Union Sues Toy Gun Maker For Not Doing Enough To Keep Cleveland Cops From Killing 12-Year-Old Boys (28)
10:44 Spanish Citizen Sentenced To Jail For Creating 'Unhealthy Humoristic Environment' (9)
10:39 Daily Deal: GuardedID Internet Security (2)
09:37 NSA's New Transparency Report Contains Just Enough Info To Be Dangerous, Not Nearly Enough To Be Truly Transparent (2)
06:34 AT&T Takes Heat For Avoiding Broadband Upgrades For Poor Areas (12)
03:27 'Backdoor' Search Of FBI Records Helps Parents Learn How Local Cops Killed Their Son (58)

Thursday

18:09 Atlus Loosens Streaming Restrictions For Persona 5, Still Has In-Game Checkpoints For Streaming Rules (9)
14:52 Sad Raiders Fans Fail To Keep Team In Oakland By Squatting On Trademark (12)
13:19 Ahead Of His Senate Hearing, James Comey Pushes His 'Going Dark' Theory (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.