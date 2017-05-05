Miami Judge Says Compelling Password... >>
<< Spanish Citizen Sentenced To Jail For Creating...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, May 5th 2017 11:44am


Filed Under:
cleveland, police, police union, tamir rice, toy guns

Companies:
cleveland patrolman's association



Police Union Sues Toy Gun Maker For Not Doing Enough To Keep Cleveland Cops From Killing 12-Year-Old Boys

from the who-will-it-sue-now-that-it's-shot-itself-in-the-foot? dept

In the world of law enforcement, there's very little more ridiculous than police unions. That's the unfortunate side effect of feeling compelled to defend every "bad apple," no matter how rotten they are. The Cleveland police union has reached the apotheosis of law enforcement spin -- this time taking the form of a lawsuit that looks like a punchline.

First, some backstory. In 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was killed by a Cleveland police officer as he played with a toy gun in the park. A caller reported Rice, saying he was waving around a gun. The caller also said it was likely the person they saw was a juvenile and the gun was likely a toy. This information was not passed on to the responding officers, who boldly/stupidly raced across the park lawn to within feet of where Rice was standing and shot him two seconds after exiting their vehicle. The "gun" Rice had was an Airsoft replica with the bright "not a gun" tip removed.

Had the dispatcher passed on the mitigating factors, Tamir Rice might still be alive. Had the officers decided to approach this tactically, rather than like an out-of-control half of a buddy-cop movie cliche, Tamir Rice might still be alive. But, as the Cleveland Patrolmen's Association sees it, the problem wasn't bad communication and worse tactics. The real problem here is toy gun makers.

The Cleveland Patrolmen's Association announced it will soon be filing a lawsuit against toy gun manufacturers in federal court.

CPPA attorney Henry Hilow told News 5 the civil lawsuit will not seek financial damages, but rather seek to restrict the design of toy guns, so they don't look so realistic.

"These fake weapons put the community at risk, puts law enforcement at risk, something has to be done," Hilow said. "The remedy that we'd be looking for is that that gun could not replicate. That that gun would be of such a color have such a tip."

Airsoft guns do look realistic, minus the bright orange tip that comes standard. Anyone can remove the tip… just like anyone can create a real gun that looks fake. None of that matters, though, as attempts to create vicarious liability tend to fall apart under judicial scrutiny. And, notably, the Cleveland Police Union has never attempted to sue the manufacturers of real guns, despite them being involved in almost every situation where officers have shot at people or been shot by them.

As Popehat pointed out on Twitter, this is likely only the first of many police union lawsuits:

Next to be sued by police: Coach for making wallets and God for making black people's hands and waistbands

So far, the CPPA stands alone in its jackassery. But it has hopes that others similarly situated will beclown themselves for the dismayed amusement of the nation:

He said the CPPA is looking for support from other police unions in major cities like Columbus and Dallas.

I applaud the union's willingness to take a stand in court against the maker of an item held by a person one of its members killed. Anything that draws more attention (albeit inadvertently) to the trigger-happy tendencies of Cleveland police officers and the increasing ridiculousness of police union statements and actions is fine by me.

28 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 11:53am

    Its so nice to see the 'it's always someone elses fault' (if they have lots of money) isn't limited to regular people.

    As long as we can blame someone else, we are never at fault.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PlagueSD (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 12:05pm

    It's not just toy guns:

    Hands in pocket:
    He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!

    Holding a toy car:
    He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!

    Holding a cell phone:
    He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!

    Standing around with hands raised:
    He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!


    I think the police need training on how to properly identify guns.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:01pm

      Re:

      Or maybe hire people that wouldn't pee on their pants at the sight of a gun prompting such reactions when they have guns themselves?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:05pm

        Re: Re:

        Yeah, I had some old cop-friends in Houston (Texas... a HUGE city) who retired without ever having fired a shot. A couple having never DRAWN their gun, much less fired it. It used to be common to hear such a thing, but these days the "training" (and I use the term loosely) seems to be to come out firing, and shoot to kill.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 12:10pm

    Training wouldn't matter

    If you're not a cop, you are automatically guilty and have no rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 12:25pm

    The Cleveland Patrolmen's Association announced it will soon be filing a lawsuit against toy gun manufacturers in federal court.

    Of course.

    Because teaching the officers to think critically is hard.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re:

      I mean, we have trouble teaching children to think critically, and they're a lot better learners than cops.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:09pm

      Police = Right

      Well that and the standard position on every police union I've read about can be summed up as:

      Police are never wrong. Ever. No matter what they do they are always in the right and their actions were justified.

      It's not their fault they showed up and immediately gunned down a kid without so much as a simple check, clearly it's the fault of the kid for having something that forced them to murder him, and the toy manufacturer for making something that forced them to murder him.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 1:18pm

        Re: Police = Right

        Police are never wrong. Ever. No matter what they do they are always in the right and their actions were justified.

        Even when video evidence proves they're wrong.

        I wish there was a sad but true button.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 12:38pm

    So when they lose this lawsuit, will the tax payers get the bill?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 12:43pm

      Re:

      Likely the union will raise dues (couldn't take such a loss out of the members pensions), which will in turn cause the police to request a pay raise (supported by the union) to pay the increased dues. So yes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 12:38pm

    I would also ask questions of the person phoning the police. This a a twelve year-old in a park.
    Would you keep your distance because this child is a potential terrorist about to kill? I bet he was running about shooting his friends, and arguing about staying dead. The circumstances to make it 'dangerous' would be outrageous. Sitting alone sighting random people? What else could a twelve-year old do in a park?
    Then the cops take 2 seconds to determine a threat and eliminate?
    Human life is cheap.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Lisa Westveld (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 12:41pm

    Simple solution

    The solution is reasonably simple, and countries like the Netherlands use this solution and are extremely strict with this: Ban all realistic-looking toy guns! Simply put, if you own something that could be mistaken for a real gun then you can be arrested and the toy will be confiscated as evidence and be destroyed. You will get a warning or fine. (Worst case? 9 months imprisonment or €20,900 fine if you have a collection or used it to commit a crime.) But possession of realistic-looking toy weapons is severely discouraged in the Netherlands. So ban the realistic-looking toy weapons and this mistake should never have to happen. The next time a 12-year old will be shot by the police will be because he had a real gun instead. Which is still no excuse to shoot immediately on sight!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 12:48pm

      Re: Simple solution

      Your solution doesn't do much good when things like cellphones are taken as guns, or just moving your hands near your waistline even if it is in the act of moving them from your thighs to fully raised. The problem is in the system, the training of the cops and the lack of personal liability for unconscionable actions, plus a few others.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:10pm

        Re: Re: Simple solution

        Yeah, banning realistic looking toy guns wouldn't have saved ANY of the people killed with toy guns we've read about in the last few years. Like the cops in this story, they jump into the scene without advance recon and shooting from the get-go.

        The only thing banning realistic toy guns would do is making the subsequent law-suits against the police only SLIGHTLY easier. Not much, either, given how much the courts side with the police these days.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:16pm

        Re: Re: Simple solution

        That. What when they shoot someone because their phone could be guns? Ban phone makers from making phones that look too much like a gun? (ie: black phones)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 1:25pm

          Re: Re: Re: Simple solution

          That wont help a lot, just search for pink guns on the Internet.The only answer would to ban all mobile phones, and get rid of all those inconvenient cameras at the same time.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 1:26pm

      Re: Simple solution

      http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article90905442.html

      While I like to think that what you suggest would help, the problem is bigger than toy guns. It seems like you can get shot if you have a toy truck, by a "sharpshooter" no less who apparently can't, with his superior skills and equipment, tell a toy truck from a toy gun.

      The problem isn't the toys. The problem is the police who, despite their cache of arms, are cowardly shitbags.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 12:48pm

    Why is that not a premeditated murder charge? Drive up, leap out of the vehicle and shoot within two seconds means the decision to shoot was taken before the vehicle has stopped moving.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 12:58pm

    only in america do you sue to get rid of the fake guns.... and keep the real ones!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:03pm

    I hate this stuff

    Police 2 seconds OUT of the vehicle, Pulls and SHOOTS..
    A person that is a MINOR..

    DONT ID the person, DONT stand around and ASK questions of people in the area..

    DONT wait for 1 SHOT, to be FIRED by the PERSON/CHILD/TEEN..
    A 10 year old firing a GOOD SIZED GUN, isnt going to hit much.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mike Shore (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:22pm

    Fake weapons...

    Fake weapons don't put the anyone at risk, because they not weapons. What puts the community at risk is the over-reaction of the police who have real weapons.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 5 May 2017 @ 1:24pm

    Please file

    Streisand awaits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Chris Brand, 5 May 2017 @ 1:45pm

    Curious

    "These fake weapons put [...] law enforcement at risk"

    How, exactly ? Are cops likely to accidentally take their kid's toy gun to work instead of the their "work gun" ? Please tell me your cops are trained better than that...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 2:06pm

    Thanks Partner!

    I think that the real fault is the cop that was driving the cruiser. He drove up and left his partner to get out of the car point blank to a "Person with a Gun". How would you react if you were going to a call like this and bam! here you are right at the end of a gun barrel? Shoot first or ask questions?

    MAYBE the driver wanted his partner to get shot since he was going to tell about other "situations" back at the precinct.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 2:26pm

      Re: Thanks Partner!

      They did not think that the lack of around or two through the windscreen meant there was no real danger.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Miami Judge Says Compelling Password... >>
<< Spanish Citizen Sentenced To Jail For Creating...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Copymouse
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:30 Miami Judge Says Compelling Password Production Isn't A Fifth Amendment Issue (10)
11:44 Police Union Sues Toy Gun Maker For Not Doing Enough To Keep Cleveland Cops From Killing 12-Year-Old Boys (28)
10:44 Spanish Citizen Sentenced To Jail For Creating 'Unhealthy Humoristic Environment' (9)
10:39 Daily Deal: GuardedID Internet Security (2)
09:37 NSA's New Transparency Report Contains Just Enough Info To Be Dangerous, Not Nearly Enough To Be Truly Transparent (2)
06:34 AT&T Takes Heat For Avoiding Broadband Upgrades For Poor Areas (12)
03:27 'Backdoor' Search Of FBI Records Helps Parents Learn How Local Cops Killed Their Son (58)

Thursday

18:09 Atlus Loosens Streaming Restrictions For Persona 5, Still Has In-Game Checkpoints For Streaming Rules (9)
14:52 Sad Raiders Fans Fail To Keep Team In Oakland By Squatting On Trademark (12)
13:19 Ahead Of His Senate Hearing, James Comey Pushes His 'Going Dark' Theory (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.