Police Union Sues Toy Gun Maker For Not Doing Enough To Keep Cleveland Cops From Killing 12-Year-Old Boys
In the world of law enforcement, there's very little more ridiculous than police unions. That's the unfortunate side effect of feeling compelled to defend every "bad apple," no matter how rotten they are. The Cleveland police union has reached the apotheosis of law enforcement spin -- this time taking the form of a lawsuit that looks like a punchline.
First, some backstory. In 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was killed by a Cleveland police officer as he played with a toy gun in the park. A caller reported Rice, saying he was waving around a gun. The caller also said it was likely the person they saw was a juvenile and the gun was likely a toy. This information was not passed on to the responding officers, who boldly/stupidly raced across the park lawn to within feet of where Rice was standing and shot him two seconds after exiting their vehicle. The "gun" Rice had was an Airsoft replica with the bright "not a gun" tip removed.
Had the dispatcher passed on the mitigating factors, Tamir Rice might still be alive. Had the officers decided to approach this tactically, rather than like an out-of-control half of a buddy-cop movie cliche, Tamir Rice might still be alive. But, as the Cleveland Patrolmen's Association sees it, the problem wasn't bad communication and worse tactics. The real problem here is toy gun makers.
The Cleveland Patrolmen's Association announced it will soon be filing a lawsuit against toy gun manufacturers in federal court.
CPPA attorney Henry Hilow told News 5 the civil lawsuit will not seek financial damages, but rather seek to restrict the design of toy guns, so they don't look so realistic.
"These fake weapons put the community at risk, puts law enforcement at risk, something has to be done," Hilow said. "The remedy that we'd be looking for is that that gun could not replicate. That that gun would be of such a color have such a tip."
Airsoft guns do look realistic, minus the bright orange tip that comes standard. Anyone can remove the tip… just like anyone can create a real gun that looks fake. None of that matters, though, as attempts to create vicarious liability tend to fall apart under judicial scrutiny. And, notably, the Cleveland Police Union has never attempted to sue the manufacturers of real guns, despite them being involved in almost every situation where officers have shot at people or been shot by them.
As Popehat pointed out on Twitter, this is likely only the first of many police union lawsuits:
Next to be sued by police: Coach for making wallets and God for making black people's hands and waistbands
So far, the CPPA stands alone in its jackassery. But it has hopes that others similarly situated will beclown themselves for the dismayed amusement of the nation:
He said the CPPA is looking for support from other police unions in major cities like Columbus and Dallas.
I applaud the union's willingness to take a stand in court against the maker of an item held by a person one of its members killed. Anything that draws more attention (albeit inadvertently) to the trigger-happy tendencies of Cleveland police officers and the increasing ridiculousness of police union statements and actions is fine by me.
As long as we can blame someone else, we are never at fault.
Hands in pocket:
He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!
Holding a toy car:
He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!
Holding a cell phone:
He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!
Standing around with hands raised:
He's got a gun!!! Shoot him!
I think the police need training on how to properly identify guns.
Re:
Re: Re:
Training wouldn't matter
The Cleveland Patrolmen's Association announced it will soon be filing a lawsuit against toy gun manufacturers in federal court.
Of course.
Because teaching the officers to think critically is hard.
Re:
Police = Right
Well that and the standard position on every police union I've read about can be summed up as:
Police are never wrong. Ever. No matter what they do they are always in the right and their actions were justified.
It's not their fault they showed up and immediately gunned down a kid without so much as a simple check, clearly it's the fault of the kid for having something that forced them to murder him, and the toy manufacturer for making something that forced them to murder him.
Re: Police = Right
Police are never wrong. Ever. No matter what they do they are always in the right and their actions were justified.
Even when video evidence proves they're wrong.
I wish there was a sad but true button.
Re:
Would you keep your distance because this child is a potential terrorist about to kill? I bet he was running about shooting his friends, and arguing about staying dead. The circumstances to make it 'dangerous' would be outrageous. Sitting alone sighting random people? What else could a twelve-year old do in a park?
Then the cops take 2 seconds to determine a threat and eliminate?
Human life is cheap.
Simple solution
The solution is reasonably simple, and countries like the Netherlands use this solution and are extremely strict with this: Ban all realistic-looking toy guns! Simply put, if you own something that could be mistaken for a real gun then you can be arrested and the toy will be confiscated as evidence and be destroyed. You will get a warning or fine. (Worst case? 9 months imprisonment or €20,900 fine if you have a collection or used it to commit a crime.) But possession of realistic-looking toy weapons is severely discouraged in the Netherlands. So ban the realistic-looking toy weapons and this mistake should never have to happen. The next time a 12-year old will be shot by the police will be because he had a real gun instead. Which is still no excuse to shoot immediately on sight!
Re: Simple solution
Re: Re: Simple solution
The only thing banning realistic toy guns would do is making the subsequent law-suits against the police only SLIGHTLY easier. Not much, either, given how much the courts side with the police these days.
Re: Re: Simple solution
Re: Re: Re: Simple solution
Re: Simple solution
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article90905442.html
While I like to think that what you suggest would help, the problem is bigger than toy guns. It seems like you can get shot if you have a toy truck, by a "sharpshooter" no less who apparently can't, with his superior skills and equipment, tell a toy truck from a toy gun.
The problem isn't the toys. The problem is the police who, despite their cache of arms, are cowardly shitbags.
Re:
I hate this stuff
A person that is a MINOR..
DONT ID the person, DONT stand around and ASK questions of people in the area..
DONT wait for 1 SHOT, to be FIRED by the PERSON/CHILD/TEEN..
A 10 year old firing a GOOD SIZED GUN, isnt going to hit much.
Fake weapons...
Please file
Curious
How, exactly ? Are cops likely to accidentally take their kid's toy gun to work instead of the their "work gun" ? Please tell me your cops are trained better than that...
Re: Curious
Thanks Partner!
MAYBE the driver wanted his partner to get shot since he was going to tell about other "situations" back at the precinct.
Re: Thanks Partner!
