 
<< Miami Judge Says Compelling Password...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, May 5th 2017 3:25pm


Filed Under:
croatia, europe, trademark, ultra

Companies:
adria mm, worldwide entertainment group



US Entertainment Firm Milks Croatian Concert Promoter With Trademark Rights It May Never Have Owned

from the a-for-effort dept

We see all kinds of dumb and frustrating examples of trademark bullying here at Techdirt. From questionable claims of infringement entirely, to the over-policing of broad or generic terms that never should have been granted trademark protection to begin with, to vice-like licensing terms that appear to be designed more to put licensees out of business rather than building any kind of long-term business model out of trademark rights. That said, at least in most of these stories the offending party has the trademark its bullying with. That may not be the case when it comes to Worldwide Entertainment Group Inc., which is being sued by a Coatian festival promoter after being milked over a trademark the promoter says Worldwide doesn't actually have.

In a federal complaint filed in Miami, plaintiff Adria MM Productions Ltd. says it has been the exclusive promoter of “Ultra Europe” and other “Ultra”-branded events since July 2013. It claims the inaugural electronic music festival attracted 100,000 fans, and that the audience has grown with each successive event. The defendant Worldwide Entertainment Group Inc., also identified as “Ultra” in the complaint, is the organizer and promoter of the Ultra Music Festival that takes place every year in Miami.

The complaint says Ultra entered into various licensing agreements to grow its brand around the world, and sought out AMM ” because AMM is one of the largest promotion companies in Croatia and holds exclusive licenses and rights to venues in Croatia and was a successful promoter of musical events in Croatia.” AMM says that Ultra made it believe that it owned the mark “Ultra Europe,” and the five-year licensing agreement required it to pay the defendant licensing and promotional fees for the use of its proprietary marks in Europe.

From there, the complaint details just how Worldwide put the squeeze on AMM through its evolving licensing terms, which only evolved in the direction of higher fees and more control for Worldwide. And the restrictions were fairly intense, including giving Worldwide the right to approve vendors at AMM festivals, providing for exhorbitant arrangements for Worldwide staff, and adding on fee after fee. All of this was, mind you, while AMM was entirely responsible for putting these concert events on. All Worldwide was doing was licensing the term "ultra" for these festivals. Because of all of this, AMM was losing money on its events.

When the original five-year licensing agreement expired, Worldwide demanded even more from AMM in a new five-year agreement. AMM attempted to negotiate, but Worldwide instead pulled the plug and cut AMM off from email and social media channels for the European events, prohibited AMM from promoting the 2017 festival in Croatia, and even sent a notice of default to AMM saying that it had breached the two companies' original agreement.

Then, this.

AMM says that at that time it discovered that Ultra didn’t have any rights over proprietary marks in Europe, specifically in Croatia.

Damn. Specifically, the complaint states that Worldwide "held no trademark rights in Europe and, specifically, Croatia at the time it entered into the agreement with AMM." If that ends up being proven, it's difficult to see how Worlwide isn't in an absolute bucket of trouble. It's one thing to bully and squeeze a licensee over a valid trademark, but to do all of this and not even own the rights that are the basis for the licensing agreement to begin with? That's all kinds of evil.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Theoden, 5 May 2017 @ 3:56pm

    Bogus Trademark Rights Violations?

    This sounds like a job for John Steele!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 4:38pm

    Good luck

    With a name like "Worldwide Entertainment Group, Inc", you KNOW this is a single sleazy lawyer with a POBox. He's probably long gone now that someone is actually looking into things.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    spamvictim (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 5:14pm

    They coulda looked it up

    The European trademark office has a handy lookup service at https://euipo.europa.eu. Look up "ultra europe" and indeed there's no trademark. It's kind of amazing that AMM and their lawyers never checked.
    On the other hand, someone filed an application for a trademark on "ultra europe" just two days ago. It doesn't say who it was, but we can guess.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 5:43pm

      Re: They coulda looked it up

      If the European Trademark office is any better than the US, they'll turn this down for being a simple common phrase. Naturally, the USPTO would rubber stamp this in a heartbeat.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Miami Judge Says Compelling Password...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:25 US Entertainment Firm Milks Croatian Concert Promoter With Trademark Rights It May Never Have Owned (4)
13:30 Miami Judge Says Compelling Password Production Isn't A Fifth Amendment Issue (23)
11:44 Police Union Sues Toy Gun Maker For Not Doing Enough To Keep Cleveland Cops From Killing 12-Year-Old Boys (36)
10:44 Spanish Citizen Sentenced To Jail For Creating 'Unhealthy Humoristic Environment' (9)
10:39 Daily Deal: GuardedID Internet Security (2)
09:37 NSA's New Transparency Report Contains Just Enough Info To Be Dangerous, Not Nearly Enough To Be Truly Transparent (2)
06:34 AT&T Takes Heat For Avoiding Broadband Upgrades For Poor Areas (13)
03:27 'Backdoor' Search Of FBI Records Helps Parents Learn How Local Cops Killed Their Son (59)

Thursday

18:09 Atlus Loosens Streaming Restrictions For Persona 5, Still Has In-Game Checkpoints For Streaming Rules (9)
14:52 Sad Raiders Fans Fail To Keep Team In Oakland By Squatting On Trademark (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.