Public Defenders Continue To Fight Back Against California's Broken Case Management Software
In California, the future of criminal case management is now. But the future appears to be broken, and "now" is looking much worse than the recent past. Odyssey is the state's buggy new case management software -- one that's been keeping people from being released, putting people with dismissed charges in jail, and otherwise making the criminal justice system even more horrible than usual. Tyler Technologies, the creator of the software, has called this transition "challenging." (It's also called this rolling cockup a "transition," so…)
Public defenders -- already overworked when things are normal -- are the ones being tasked with sorting out a long stream of erroneous computations and attempting to make things right for the human beings on the receiving end. This is an additional workload public defenders didn't need.
Since [December 2016], the public defender’s office has filed approximately 2,000 motions informing the court that, due to its reportedly imperfect software, many of its clients have been forced to serve unnecessary jail time, be improperly arrested, or even wrongly registered as sex offenders.
The court's response to multiple pleas by public defenders to force someone in the Californian government to clean up this mess? Shit happens. Deal with it.
Although the court recognizes that Odyssey has resulted in unlawful arrests and searches, clerical errors that affect a defendant's Fourth Amendment right to privacy will occur regardless of the case management system used by the court.
Understandably, this non-redress of grievances failed to satisfy public defenders. Cyrus Farivar reports they're headed back to court to appeal the court's do-nothing order.
“These delays and errors violate Government Code § 69844’s express requirement that Superior Court clerks enter judicial orders ‘forthwith,’ as well as the constitutional right to a complete and accurate record on appeal and the Fourth Amendment prohibition upon unlawful arrests and illegal searches,” Charles Denton, an assistant public defender, wrote in his April 10 brief.
The more significant point of the filing [PDF] is this: without pressure from the courts, the problems created (and exacerbated) by the new case management software's rollout will continue to snowball.
For, as we have noted, respondent’s staff concedes that, without a change in software or staffing, it will never be able to “provide a complete and fully accurate record of court proceedings”... The numbers bear this out. The bottleneck in processing commitment orders for the more than 100 state prisoners languishing in county jail is months long, and, seven months after Odyssey’s rollout, there is an ever-growing backlog of more than 12,000 “paperless” files that are missing minute orders, filings, and transcripts.
At this point, being booked in Alameda County is to be forcibly subjected to a malfunctioning criminal justice slot machine. Maybe it will pay off for a few people, but the odds are still on the house. A system that's already largely broken doesn't need assistance from outside vendors' buggy software.
I'd be surprised if the answer was the same 'deal with it'.
Looks to be operating as designed ... sad, bigly sad.
Re:
Everyone is guilty until they prove their innocence.
It isn't just the courts
Remember the foreclosure scandal a few years back, where robo-signing software was attesting under penalty of perjury that the company operating it owned the mortgage and the mortgage was in default and therefore the company could lawfully foreclose -- only for it to later come to light that the property in question had a fully paid-off mortgage or had never been mortgaged at all? I even recall one incident where a company foreclosed on itself. But because it was a computer program doing it, the facts that software is created by people and computers only do what they're told to do was handwaved into no actual people being sent to prison for it -- even though doing it just once (instead of thousands of times) without the computer program would be worth 5-10 years in prison!
People talk to company sales reps on the phone all the time, where the company rep promises them the moon to get them to agree to service, only for them to be locked into a contract that doesn't even slightly resemble what the salesman promised. And even though those promises are binding on the company, the company's computer system won't let the customer service reps give the customer what was promised. And so a breach of contract is handwaved away -- most customers being unaware that that would also allow them to get out of the false contract without an Early Termination Fee. To companies that's a feature not a bug, and the fact that it's (at best) a shady business practice if not outright fraud is, again, handwaved away and blamed on a computer that is only doing what the people that own it told it to do.
And now we have a similar situation in the criminal (in)justice system. A trial that is conducted in a way that violates the constitution or statutory law is a mistrial at best, not a successful trial. Its findings of fact and the orders issued accordingly are INVALIDATED by the mistrial. But that all gets handwaved away, because a computer did it, not a real person -- and you can't put a computer server in a jail cell.
But you could put the person who 'conspires' with that computer to violate rights in a cell. You could also put the head of the programming department of the company that wrote the software that has been instructed to violate rights in the adjacent cell. But for some reason, because a computer is involved that is doing nothing more and nothing less than what is has been explicitly told to do is involved, no one is to blame. Somehow.
Re: It isn't just the courts
That wasn't software. The robo-signers were all human. In every case, robo-signing involved real people signing documents and swearing to their accuracy without verifying any of the information.
Software can only be tangentially blamed, for allowing unskilled people to pretend to do a job. But that was nothing new. As the The Computer Contradictionary put it back in 1995:
How does software even do this?
Without knowing more information it's hard to know whether the software vendor or gov't agency is at fault (or both). But, you have to wonder if there isn't a lawsuit against Tyler Technologies that's in the works...
File a Class Action Lawsuit
