Techdirt Podcast Episode 120: The Surveillance... >>
<< ISPs Lose En Banc Appeal, Current Net...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, May 2nd 2017 11:48am


Filed Under:
amogood, chung wei-ding, copyright, fair use, parody, taiwan

Companies:
autoai, kktv



Parody Protection For Fair Use Is Important: Taiwanese Man Faces Jail Time Over Parody Videos Of Movies

from the unfair-abuse dept

Because we talk so much about fair use here, we often likewise find ourselves talking about parody. Parody is one of the forms of content protected under fair use, and that protection is responsible for the availability of a great deal of great content. Parody tends to be equal parts humor and commentary and enjoys a long history of important speech here in America.

But parody doesn't have that protected status in intellectual property laws abroad. Taiwan, for instance, has a form of fair use protections, but those protections carve out no space for parody. This has resulted in local film studios going after one popular YouTuber in such a way as to include law enforcement raids of his offices and the threat of very real jail time.

Chung Wei-ding, more famously known as AmoGood ... makes videos of big screen films, where he often humourously summarises their plot with quick-speaking voiceover. He's done parodies of local films, as well as Hollywood blockbusters like 50 Shades of Grey and Guardians of the Galaxy. AmoGood has over 990,000 subscribers, who often virally share his creations on social media.

But Taiwanese film studio AutoAi Design, and streaming platform KKTV, say 31-year-old infringed on the studios' copyright. AutoAi Design, which distributed films like Doraemon: Nobita's Space Heroes in Taiwan, also said that AmoGood's critiques have greatly dented its ticket sales at the box office. Taiwanese prosecutors obtained a warrant to raid his company premises for evidence, and the YouTuber was called into a Taipei police station for questioning last week, the China Post reported.

You will immediately see the stark difference in treatment between Wei-ding and his American counterparts, such as CinemaSins, which likewise produces parody commentary on blockbuster films. These short-ish videos laced with wicked humor and short clips throughout the films which they comment on are clearly transformative on their own, but its their clear status as parody that protects them in America. Wei-ding doesn't have that status to rely on, though some media reports indicate that he may be in trouble for other reasons as well.

AmoGood may be in a bind in Taiwan, whose media laws don't count parodies as fair use. The territory's courts are likely to consider other factors too, such as whether the work takes away potential sales or viewers from the original work. Additionally, reports have speculated that AmoGood downloads the source films illegally, since he's able to produce the parodies so quickly after their box office debut.

Any copyright claim on him pirating the films would, however, be entirely separate from the charge that his videos themselves are infringing. And, when asked by the film studios targeting him, their comments are all about his videos, not from where he sourced his material. In those comments demonstrate the importance of protecting parody in order to stave off the obstruction of speech over hurt feelings.

Some Taiwanese filmmakers aren't fans. A couple of them told Apple Daily that his videos were "disrespectful" to their movies.

"Each film is the brainchild of directors and producers, and this guy just took it and made fun of it," Kevin Chu — the director of Taiwanese hits like Kung Fu Dunk — told Apple Daily. "I don't believe that this is considered fair use. It's disrespect."

It goes without saying that whether his films are disrespectful or not has no bearing on whether or not his videos ought to be covered by fair use. But when you leave that door open by failing to protect parody, these are the types of arguments you'll get from film studios. For all of this, Wei-ding faces up to five years in prison on top of civil penalties for his parody videos. If that doesn't strike you as crazy, it should.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ECA (profile), 2 May 2017 @ 12:43pm

    A bit strange..

    A statement here is that they are loosing money, because of his parodies..

    ISNT that a REVIEW PROBLEM??

    This person can DEBATE that he is a reviewer..
    AS if his parodies are Are taking ANYTHING away from the original, thinking HIS parodies are BETTER/Worse Must mean something..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 1:02pm

      Re: A bit strange..

      Marketeers think that they dictate what public opinion should be, and get most upset when people disagree with them, just like any other dictator does.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 2 May 2017 @ 12:51pm

    "Additionally, reports have speculated that AmoGood downloads the source films illegally, since he's able to produce the parodies so quickly after their box office debut."

    Creative person: Hey MAFIAA, can I have a sample video of your movie so I can make an insanely funny parody that will most likely get viral and drive more viewers to it?
    MAFIAA: Sure! If you need further assistance or some nod from us in the social media just say it.






    Not. In. The. Next. Millennia. Of course he'd need to either pirate or draw in crayon. In a sane world he'd be able to request some footage to the studio to get his job done but in our world he's charged and possibly arrested. For life if the MAFIAA has its way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 1:06pm

    because there is nothing more important than a freakin movie and no one deserves to be jailed more than someone taking the piss out of the studios that have their names on those movies! those involved in prosecuting this man and anyone else, anywhere else, simply for having a laugh and making others laugh should be ashamed of themselves, just as those who are doing whatever the studio heads demand. it's about time the world stood up against these ass holes and told them that there are far more important things than a movie!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Techdirt Podcast Episode 120: The Surveillance... >>
<< ISPs Lose En Banc Appeal, Current Net...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

14:58 Personal Security Takes A Hit With Public Release Of NSA's Hacking Toolkit (6)
13:15 Techdirt Podcast Episode 120: The Surveillance State (2)
11:48 Parody Protection For Fair Use Is Important: Taiwanese Man Faces Jail Time Over Parody Videos Of Movies (4)
10:43 ISPs Lose En Banc Appeal, Current Net Neutrality Rules Remain Intact...For Now (7)
10:38 Daily Deal: Machine Learning and Data Science eBook and Course Bundle (0)
09:40 Zillow Sued By Homeowner Because Its Estimate Is Lower Than The Seller Wants To Sell The House For (38)
06:25 New Verizon Video Blatantly Lies About What's Happening To Net Neutrality (31)
03:23 Australian Mandatory Data Retention Abused Just Weeks After Rules Are Put In Place (19)

Monday

18:06 Stupid Patents Of The Month: Taxi Dispatch Tech (14)
15:05 Chris Dodd 'Stepping Down' From MPAA (41)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.