House Votes Overwhelmingly To Make The Copyright Office More Political & To Delay Modernization
from the what-a-farce dept
This isn't a huge surprise, but unfortunately, today -- after a mostly ridiculous "debate" on the House floor full of claptrap and bullshit about how important copyright is to "protecting jobs" (despite this bill having nothing to do with any of that) -- the House voted 378 to 48 to approve a bill that makes the head of the Copyright Office, the Copyright Register, a Presidential appointment rather than an appointment by the Library of Congress, as it's been throughout the entire history of the Copyright Office. As we pointed out just yesterday, Congress appears to be rushing this through for no clear reason. It held no hearings on the issue (other than the fact that the current Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, was getting ready to appoint her own Copyright Register).
Again, every reason given by supporters of this bill doesn't hold up to any scrutiny. They claimed, falsely, that copyright creates 5 million jobs (one Rep -- Tony Cardenas -- even claimed that the Copyright Register "oversees" those jobs). But this is not true. They claimed that the Copyright Office needs to be modernized -- which is true. But Carla Hayden has already commenced a massive modernization project, which this bill will stop dead in its tracks. They claimed that this would provide "greater oversight" over how the Copyright Office is run, but that's not even remotely true. The bill actually takes away the oversight from the Librarian of Congress... and gives it to no one other than the President, who isn't likely to be paying much attention to what's happening at the Copyright Office.
This bill serves no purpose other than to take power away from the Librarian of Congress and give it to powerful lobbyists who will have a major say in who runs the Copyright Office. The bill will now move to the Senate where it is also likely to get an easy approval, and no doubt the President will sign the bill (which gives him more power, even if he's shown little sign of actually appointing people to the nearly 500 open positions which this will add to). It's a bad bill, and it's a gift to Hollywood, even as it will harm the actual content creators who will have to wait even longer for the office to actually be modernized.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Oh, I think we know...
Congress appears to be rushing this through for no clear reason.
Follow the money. You'll find the reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wrong headline then.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
©
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ©
It looks like only Libertarians and Greens voted against it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Where is the Pirate Party?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can somebody explain why a legislative branch employee is performing an executive branch function?
And can someone further explain why an office that's tacked onto what's supposed to be a legislative research service is suddenly going to subjected to "powerful lobbyists" and why it wasn't subjected to "powerful lobbyists" before?
I'm willing to be enlightened here, but the article and subsequent commentary provides a lot of hot air and no substance. Please, Mike, explain your position rather than just fuming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Legislative branch location of register of copyrights in LoC.
First, the constitution allows for exclusive control for limited terms "for the advancement of the arts and sciences" (which promotes public progress for everyone).
Second, the Library of Congress is an institution of advancement of the arts and sciences. Serious science libraries use the Library of Congress catalog numbers and not Dewey Decimal numbers. It's purpose is to gather all that advancement together for the benefit of everyone.
It's not in the executive branch because the executive is too interested in it's own version of reality (WMD in Iraq, anyone?) and not in the judicial, where almost everyone making input has an axe to grind.
Third, if copyright is to serve its proper function, don't you think the library of congress is the right place to register a copyright on something that is supposed to be valuable enough to advance the arts and sciences and serve all of us at some point? Don't you think the filing system for copyrighted material should closely resemble a library, maybe even simply be a big part of the LoC collections?
In the age of the internet wayback machine, it's kind of incredible (as seen in copyright troll defenses such as against Malibu Media) that the copyright office can't return a copy of something that was registered with it for use in court cases, and tell us who the owner might be. That is done for basically *every* car on the road right now, you just have to be a cop to access.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment