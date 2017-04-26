 
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Apr 26th 2017 7:10pm


Filed Under:
carla hayden, congress, copyright office, copyright register, library of congress, modernization, politics, presidential appointment



House Votes Overwhelmingly To Make The Copyright Office More Political & To Delay Modernization

from the what-a-farce dept

This isn't a huge surprise, but unfortunately, today -- after a mostly ridiculous "debate" on the House floor full of claptrap and bullshit about how important copyright is to "protecting jobs" (despite this bill having nothing to do with any of that) -- the House voted 378 to 48 to approve a bill that makes the head of the Copyright Office, the Copyright Register, a Presidential appointment rather than an appointment by the Library of Congress, as it's been throughout the entire history of the Copyright Office. As we pointed out just yesterday, Congress appears to be rushing this through for no clear reason. It held no hearings on the issue (other than the fact that the current Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, was getting ready to appoint her own Copyright Register).

Again, every reason given by supporters of this bill doesn't hold up to any scrutiny. They claimed, falsely, that copyright creates 5 million jobs (one Rep -- Tony Cardenas -- even claimed that the Copyright Register "oversees" those jobs). But this is not true. They claimed that the Copyright Office needs to be modernized -- which is true. But Carla Hayden has already commenced a massive modernization project, which this bill will stop dead in its tracks. They claimed that this would provide "greater oversight" over how the Copyright Office is run, but that's not even remotely true. The bill actually takes away the oversight from the Librarian of Congress... and gives it to no one other than the President, who isn't likely to be paying much attention to what's happening at the Copyright Office.

This bill serves no purpose other than to take power away from the Librarian of Congress and give it to powerful lobbyists who will have a major say in who runs the Copyright Office. The bill will now move to the Senate where it is also likely to get an easy approval, and no doubt the President will sign the bill (which gives him more power, even if he's shown little sign of actually appointing people to the nearly 500 open positions which this will add to). It's a bad bill, and it's a gift to Hollywood, even as it will harm the actual content creators who will have to wait even longer for the office to actually be modernized.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:22pm

    Oh, I think we know...

    Congress appears to be rushing this through for no clear reason.

    Follow the money. You'll find the reason.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Go5 (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:45pm

    ©

    The president wants to expand the range of what can be copyrighted -- soon to include inauguration attendance, immigration counts, crime statistics, voter tallies, reality TV ratings, and hand size.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      JEDIDIAH, 26 Apr 2017 @ 8:17pm

      Re: ©

      Your partisanship is not warranted by vote count. It's hard to miss. It's highlighted and everything.

      It looks like only Libertarians and Greens voted against it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Shmerl, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:52pm

    Where is the Pirate Party?

    We need a better Congress.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 8:55pm

    Leave aside whatever assumed motivations are going on here, just why is the copyright office under the Library of Congress? That really makes no sense. It's not a legislative function. The LoC exists to provide information for the legislature, I get that. But the copyright office is providing a general service to the country, which is an administrative function.

    Can somebody explain why a legislative branch employee is performing an executive branch function?

    And can someone further explain why an office that's tacked onto what's supposed to be a legislative research service is suddenly going to subjected to "powerful lobbyists" and why it wasn't subjected to "powerful lobbyists" before?

    I'm willing to be enlightened here, but the article and subsequent commentary provides a lot of hot air and no substance. Please, Mike, explain your position rather than just fuming.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 26 Apr 2017 @ 9:17pm

      Legislative branch location of register of copyrights in LoC.

      Perhaps having the copyright office in the Library of Congress is inappropriate, but there's method to the madness:

      First, the constitution allows for exclusive control for limited terms "for the advancement of the arts and sciences" (which promotes public progress for everyone).

      Second, the Library of Congress is an institution of advancement of the arts and sciences. Serious science libraries use the Library of Congress catalog numbers and not Dewey Decimal numbers. It's purpose is to gather all that advancement together for the benefit of everyone.

      It's not in the executive branch because the executive is too interested in it's own version of reality (WMD in Iraq, anyone?) and not in the judicial, where almost everyone making input has an axe to grind.

      Third, if copyright is to serve its proper function, don't you think the library of congress is the right place to register a copyright on something that is supposed to be valuable enough to advance the arts and sciences and serve all of us at some point? Don't you think the filing system for copyrighted material should closely resemble a library, maybe even simply be a big part of the LoC collections?

      In the age of the internet wayback machine, it's kind of incredible (as seen in copyright troll defenses such as against Malibu Media) that the copyright office can't return a copy of something that was registered with it for use in court cases, and tell us who the owner might be. That is done for basically *every* car on the road right now, you just have to be a cop to access.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 9:40pm

      Re:

      Because the Library of Congress is the 'Legal Deposit' library for the US, and thus two copies of all copyrighted and published books must be provided to them? Because back when registration was required, the Library of Congress' copies were the evidence of what exactly was under copyright?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


