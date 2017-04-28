Want To Promote Breastfeeding? That's A Trade Barrier, Says US Trade Rep
from the milk-of-human-kindness dept
As most people know, babies who are breastfed from birth enjoy a wide range of benefits. Here's what the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), a global organization with nearly $5 billion of funding, has to say on the topic of breastfeeding:
It has profound impact on a child's survival, health, nutrition and development. Breast milk provides all of the nutrients, vitamins and minerals an infant needs for growth for the first six months, and no other liquids or food are needed. In addition, breast milk carries antibodies from the mother that help combat disease.
…
Breastfeeding also lowers the risk of chronic conditions later in life, such as obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, childhood asthma and childhood leukaemias. Studies have shown that breastfed infants do better on intelligence and behaviour tests into adulthood than formula-fed babies.
Formula milk, by contrast, can actively harm babies:
Formula is not an acceptable substitute for breastmilk because formula, at its best, only replaces most of the nutritional components of breast milk: it is just a food, whereas breast milk is a complex living nutritional fluid containing anti-bodies, enzymes, long chain fatty acids and hormones, many of which simply cannot be included in formula. Furthermore, in the first few months, it is hard for the baby's gut to absorb anything other than breastmilk. Even one feeding of formula or other foods can cause injuries to the gut, taking weeks for the baby to recover.
The case for breastfeeding, and against formula milk, seems pretty clear. But a new publication from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the "2017 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers" (pdf), begs to differ. As a post on the Public Citizen site explains, the USTR calls out several countries for promoting breastfeeding over formula as a "technical barrier to trade" that might harm the profits of US industries. These are some of the polices that the USTR wants eliminated:
Hong Kong: The Report criticizes a Hong Kong draft code, designed to "protect breastfeeding and contribute to the provision of safe and adequate nutrition for infants and young children." USTR labels the policy as a technical barrier to trade due to its potential to reduce sales of "food products for infants and young children."
Indonesia: USTR labels a draft regulation in Indonesia that would prohibit the "advertising or promotion of milk products for children up to two years of age" as a technical barrier to trade.
Malaysia: USTR questions Malaysia's proposed revisions to "its existing Code of Ethics for the Marketing of Infant Foods and Related Products" that would restrict corporate marketing practices aimed at toddlers and young children.
Thailand: The report critiques Thailand for introducing a new regulation that would impose penalties on corporations that violate domestic laws restricting the "promotional, and marketing activities for modified milk for infants, follow-up formula for infants and young children, and supplemental foods for infants."
Although "technical barriers to trade" sound like a minor issue, they lie at the heart of modern trade deals. Traditional tariffs are now relatively low in many parts of the world, which means that the hard part of trade negotiations is often these "non-tariff barriers" (NTBs). Indeed, it was in large part a failure to agree on the removal of NTBs that caused the TAFTA/TTIP talks to grind to a halt, and then end up in limbo when the Trump administration took them over.
The USTR's attack on policies that promote breastfeeding over formula milk may seem extreme. But they are typical of the way the USTR views the world primarily through the optic of boosting the profits of US companies, with no thought to the harms this may inflict on people in other nations as a result. No wonder that trade deals are viewed so negatively in many parts of the world.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
What really needs to happen is mortuaries need to figure out a way to ensure repeat business.
Re: Re: Re:
somewhat related: How A Mississippi Funeral Home Showdown Freaked Out The White House
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Seatbelts
Re: Re: Closest analogy
I've been home gardening my entire life, and have some seeds that have an ancestry that predates Monsanto -- scarlet runner beans I got in 1979 from someone who got them who knows where, that still happily grow year after year.
Re: Closest analogy
That's obviously awful and inhumane, and as a fellow coward points out above, seems designed to let shitheels like Nestle manipulate new mothers into unhealthy, unsustainable, but highly profitable (for the company) situations. But it's also hard to argue that a restriction on a company's ability to advertise isn't a trade restriction. By that standard, the USTR is right.
Of course, by many other standards (like morality, common decency and humanity), arguing that governments shouldn't have the ability to regulate markets if those regulations might impact profitability is downright evil. But it seems like most of the US government chose to side with profit over people a long time ago.
Re:
Wonder if other countries consider the US limits on import of prescription drugs a trade barrier?
Do agree that on the surface this seems like a rather stupid position to take given the amount of medical studies on the benefits of breast milk.
These charlatans are clueless
When protecting US sales became more important than (foreign) baby health is the minute the US(TR) made itself quantité négligeable.
After their Special 301 report was publicly denounced by Canada, it's just another step towards complete obsolence.
Meanwhile, in the United States...
Below is an excerpt from an article published in the American Academy of Pediatrics journal. It references a "spate of recent work" that challenges the ethics of those promoting (and the extent of the benefits of) breast feeding.
As the TD article describes, the various baby formula corporate stakeholders are using these trade agreements' non-tarrif barriers in an attempt to increase their profits at the expense of the public good. I think it's very likely that the "spate of recent work" referenced in the AAP article below is a reflection of similar efforts (of those same stakeholders) within the United States.
Unintended Consequences of Invoking the “Natural” in Breastfeeding Promotion http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/137/4/e20154154
"Medical and public health organizations recommend that mothers exclusively breastfeed for at least 6 months. This recommendation is based on evidence of health benefits for mothers and babies, as well as developmental benefits for babies. A spate of recent work challenges the extent of these benefits, and ethical criticism of breastfeeding promotion as stigmatizing is also growing. Building on this critical work, we are concerned about breastfeeding promotion that praises breastfeeding as the “natural” way to feed infants. This messaging plays into a powerful perspective that “natural” approaches to health are better, a view examined in a recent report by the Nuffield Council on Bioethics. Promoting breastfeeding as “natural” may be ethically problematic, and, even more troublingly, it may bolster this belief that “natural” approaches are presumptively healthier. 0_o
Re: Meanwhile, in the United States...
You have to draw a line
I think it's important to draw a clear line between merely promoting something and making a business illegal - including advertising.
I don't see how promotion of breastfeeding is a trade barrier - billboards, public service ads, school education, etc.
But a law that says a seller of isn't allowed to advertise their product? I agree - that's a trade barrier.
If terms like "trade barrier" are going to mean anything legally, there needs to be a clear definition. Passing laws that prevent people from doing business seems like a reasonable place to draw a line.
Re: You have to draw a line
But then the question becomes, should certain trade barriers be allowed? Should banning a tobacco company from advertising to minors be allowed, even though it is a barrier to tobacco companies? What about banning their advertising, period, or restricting packaging designs, or mandating labels? How about stricter emissions regulations?
The thing is, most public-interest regulation only exists because it isn't being incentivized by a free market—almost by definition, regulations will limit profitability in some way. So yes, define trade barriers clearly, make it something that can be discussed reasonably, and make it clear that the important question is whether there is an international right to corporate profitability that trumps sovereign nations' right to regulate markets in the interest of public health and safety,
Re: should certain trade barriers be allowed?
My answer is simple - consenting adults should be allowed to trade with each other, on the condition that they compensate any 3rd parties who are indirectly harmed ("externalities").
So, I'd say it's fine to limit advertising to minors, but not to adults.
And it's fine to prohibit deception and force, because people trading under those circumstances aren't consenting.
And it's fine to make polluters pay a tax to compensate for damage done by the pollution.
But it's not fine to tell consulting adults they're not allowed to trade with one another.
My position has nothing to do with the interests of corporations or of profitability - I start from the idea that human rights include the right of consenting adults to trade with each other.
So long as there's no deception involved, and no force.
Re: Re: should certain trade barriers be allowed?
That said, I'd much rather have pro-breast milk efforts than anti-formula ones, which seems to be what the USTR is cracking down on here.
Re:
The issue is that the USTR want's to stop people from telling people that so that some corp can make more profit. That's the government telling people to stop telling people that breast is best. If the business of selling natural breast milk was big enough, then the USTR would have a fit about the canned stuff. The problem is business over anything else, including the welfare of the people.
Re:
See also: Why the U.S. drug system is fucked up.
