Daily Deal: Project Management Professional... >>
<< ESPN Axes Long-Standing Reporters, But Not The...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Glyn Moody

Fri, Apr 28th 2017 9:35am


Filed Under:
breastfeeding, trade agreements, trade barrier, ustr



Want To Promote Breastfeeding? That's A Trade Barrier, Says US Trade Rep

from the milk-of-human-kindness dept

As most people know, babies who are breastfed from birth enjoy a wide range of benefits. Here's what the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), a global organization with nearly $5 billion of funding, has to say on the topic of breastfeeding:

It has profound impact on a child's survival, health, nutrition and development. Breast milk provides all of the nutrients, vitamins and minerals an infant needs for growth for the first six months, and no other liquids or food are needed. In addition, breast milk carries antibodies from the mother that help combat disease.

Breastfeeding also lowers the risk of chronic conditions later in life, such as obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, childhood asthma and childhood leukaemias. Studies have shown that breastfed infants do better on intelligence and behaviour tests into adulthood than formula-fed babies.

Formula milk, by contrast, can actively harm babies:

Formula is not an acceptable substitute for breastmilk because formula, at its best, only replaces most of the nutritional components of breast milk: it is just a food, whereas breast milk is a complex living nutritional fluid containing anti-bodies, enzymes, long chain fatty acids and hormones, many of which simply cannot be included in formula. Furthermore, in the first few months, it is hard for the baby's gut to absorb anything other than breastmilk. Even one feeding of formula or other foods can cause injuries to the gut, taking weeks for the baby to recover.

The case for breastfeeding, and against formula milk, seems pretty clear. But a new publication from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the "2017 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers" (pdf), begs to differ. As a post on the Public Citizen site explains, the USTR calls out several countries for promoting breastfeeding over formula as a "technical barrier to trade" that might harm the profits of US industries. These are some of the polices that the USTR wants eliminated:

Hong Kong: The Report criticizes a Hong Kong draft code, designed to "protect breastfeeding and contribute to the provision of safe and adequate nutrition for infants and young children." USTR labels the policy as a technical barrier to trade due to its potential to reduce sales of "food products for infants and young children."

Indonesia: USTR labels a draft regulation in Indonesia that would prohibit the "advertising or promotion of milk products for children up to two years of age" as a technical barrier to trade.

Malaysia: USTR questions Malaysia's proposed revisions to "its existing Code of Ethics for the Marketing of Infant Foods and Related Products" that would restrict corporate marketing practices aimed at toddlers and young children.

Thailand: The report critiques Thailand for introducing a new regulation that would impose penalties on corporations that violate domestic laws restricting the "promotional, and marketing activities for modified milk for infants, follow-up formula for infants and young children, and supplemental foods for infants."

Although "technical barriers to trade" sound like a minor issue, they lie at the heart of modern trade deals. Traditional tariffs are now relatively low in many parts of the world, which means that the hard part of trade negotiations is often these "non-tariff barriers" (NTBs). Indeed, it was in large part a failure to agree on the removal of NTBs that caused the TAFTA/TTIP talks to grind to a halt, and then end up in limbo when the Trump administration took them over.

The USTR's attack on policies that promote breastfeeding over formula milk may seem extreme. But they are typical of the way the USTR views the world primarily through the optic of boosting the profits of US companies, with no thought to the harms this may inflict on people in other nations as a result. No wonder that trade deals are viewed so negatively in many parts of the world.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

23 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Jay Fude (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:02am

    What more

    What more can those boobs in D.C. do before we finally say enough is enough. I know there are many suckling at the government's teat, but we needs must cut off their supply, they are just draining us dry!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ryunosuke (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:42am

      Re: What more

      what you just said is a trade barrier against the USTR! you SHOULD be promoting corporate developed trade formulas, not naturally occurring trade deals!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:05am

    but think of the childen..... no, think of the profits!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    discordian_eris (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:06am

    By the same logic, they should be working to prevent men from eating oysters as an aphrodisiac. Cuts into Cialis sales. Even Dali couldn't create something this surreal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:15am

    i would have thought that the best thing would be to tell USTR to go fuck itself! what a fucking cheek! telling other countries, yet again, what can/cant be done because of the effect on the USA! is any notice ever taken of what the USA does and how that affects the economy or business interests of other countries? no! definitely not! so what's good for the goose is good for the gander, as they say!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:21am

      Re:

      Were it only so. The issue that needs addressing is that the goose pays and the gander doesn't, and looking for ways to get the gander to pay the goose so there is more pay available is an ultimate goal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:30am

      Re:

      I expect that Hong Kong will respond with its own tit for tat trade action.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Oblate (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:18am

    Isn't this morally similar to medical equipment manufacturers complaining about mandatory seat belt laws?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:25am

      Re:

      I would think medical equipment manufacturers would be pro seat belt laws. If you're wearing your seatbelt when you crash, you've now a hospital patient. If you're not wearing your seatbelt, you're much more likely to be a corpse.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:30am

        Re: Re:

        Which sets up a battle between medical equipment companies and mortuary companies? I don't know which is more profitable, but one has a larger user base.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:47am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Well, mortuaries are places that most people visit once; hospitals are places that the wealthy visit repeatedly.

          What really needs to happen is mortuaries need to figure out a way to ensure repeat business.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        DannyB (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:36am

        Re: Re:

        From what you're saying then, the seat belt issue would cause a big political fight between hospitals and morticians.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:22am

    Home breastfeeding is killing trade!

    If you're not feeding on formula milk, you're feeding on communism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:39am

      Re: Home breastfeeding is killing trade!

      Are you just going to let Mothers have a monopoly on the baby feeding market? Let the free market decide what to feed the baby.

      /s

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:39am

    It's good to see the USTR aligning itself with the values one of the most perniciously evil companies, Nestle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nestlé_boycott#Baby_milk_issue

    I wish we could boycott the USTR.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:39am

    Closest analogy

    The closest analogy would probably be to try to outlaw home gardens because they're cutting into sales from corporate farming. Unfortunately, the ways things are going, they'll get around to that sooner or later - probably sooner the way things are going.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:44am

      Re: Closest analogy

      Not being a home gardener I am curious if it is possible to plant a home garden without buying seeds from Monsanto or one of their competitors? I hear they patented some naturally occurring plants in Africa not too long ago. Is there any agriculture left that these companies do not control?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:51am

        Re: Re: Closest analogy

        Yes; among home gardeners, "heirloom" seed is making a huge comeback. This is varieties that haven't been tweaked by Monsanto and friends. It's more expensive, often isn't doped, and has a high failure rate, but you can plant from it, and you can harvest its seed at the end of the season to re-plant the next planing season.

        I've been home gardening my entire life, and have some seeds that have an ancestry that predates Monsanto -- scarlet runner beans I got in 1979 from someone who got them who knows where, that still happily grow year after year.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 10:55am

      Re: Closest analogy

      It's more like banning laws that restrict tobacco companies' ability to advertise based on public health concerns—they aren't cracking down on mothers breast feeding (which would be pretty much impossible anyway), they're saying that governments shouldn't have the ability to impose policies that restrict the potential profits of US companies, even if those policies are based on sound public health reasons.

      That's obviously awful and inhumane, and as a fellow coward points out above, seems designed to let shitheels like Nestle manipulate new mothers into unhealthy, unsustainable, but highly profitable (for the company) situations. But it's also hard to argue that a restriction on a company's ability to advertise isn't a trade restriction. By that standard, the USTR is right.

      Of course, by many other standards (like morality, common decency and humanity), arguing that governments shouldn't have the ability to regulate markets if those regulations might impact profitability is downright evil. But it seems like most of the US government chose to side with profit over people a long time ago.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 11:10am

    So...

    Are US federal drug laws an unfair trade barrier, because they restrict the ability of foreign pot distributors to sell their product in the US?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    techie1 (profile), 28 Apr 2017 @ 11:20am

    Ivanka Trump was booed recently while onstage at a presentation for women in the EU. Angela Merkel was sitting with her. Ms. Trump was quoted saying that her father was a great hero or advocate for women and/or for familes, or something similar. She was booed by women in the audience for this palpably false claim. I wish this story about breast milk being a "trade barrier" had been available for Ms. Merkel, when she prodded Ms. Trump about who she represented (her father, the government, or her business interests???).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 11:22am

    These charlatans are clueless

    When protecting US sales became more important than (foreign) baby health is the minute the US(TR) made itself quantité négligeable.

    After their Special 301 report was publicly denounced by Canada, it's just another step towards complete obsolence.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2017 @ 11:25am

    Meanwhile, in the United States...

    Below is an excerpt from an article published in the American Academy of Pediatrics journal. It references a "spate of recent work" that challenges the ethics of those promoting (and the extent of the benefits of) breast feeding.

    As the TD article describes, the various baby formula corporate stakeholders are using these trade agreements' non-tarrif barriers in an attempt to increase their profits at the expense of the public good. I think it's very likely that the "spate of recent work" referenced in the AAP article below is a reflection of similar efforts (of those same stakeholders) within the United States.

    Unintended Consequences of Invoking the “Natural” in Breastfeeding Promotion http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/137/4/e20154154

    "Medical and public health organizations recommend that mothers exclusively breastfeed for at least 6 months. This recommendation is based on evidence of health benefits for mothers and babies, as well as developmental benefits for babies. A spate of recent work challenges the extent of these benefits, and ethical criticism of breastfeeding promotion as stigmatizing is also growing. Building on this critical work, we are concerned about breastfeeding promotion that praises breastfeeding as the “natural” way to feed infants. This messaging plays into a powerful perspective that “natural” approaches to health are better, a view examined in a recent report by the Nuffield Council on Bioethics. Promoting breastfeeding as “natural” may be ethically problematic, and, even more troublingly, it may bolster this belief that “natural” approaches are presumptively healthier. 0_o

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: Project Management Professional... >>
<< ESPN Axes Long-Standing Reporters, But Not The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:45 Surprise: NSA Stops Collecting Americans' Emails 'About' Foreign Targets (5)
10:43 Daily Deal: Project Management Professional Training (0)
09:35 Want To Promote Breastfeeding? That's A Trade Barrier, Says US Trade Rep (23)
06:11 ESPN Axes Long-Standing Reporters, But Not The Execs That Failed To See Cord Cutting Coming (20)
03:12 Barrett Brown Re-Arrested For Giving Media Interviews Without Permission (35)

Thursday

17:39 Indian State Of Kashmir Bans 22 Social Networks For A Month (5)
14:40 Over 800 Startups Tell FCC's Ajit Pai Not To Kill Net Neutrality (28)
13:15 Techdirt Podcast Episode 119: Does Pharma Really Need Patents? (8)
11:47 Response To Facebook Video Of Murder Is The Call For An Actual 'Godwin's Law' (30)
10:45 NSA Makes Pitch For Section 702 Approval While Its 702 Requests Aren't Being Approved By The Court (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.