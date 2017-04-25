That Story About Uber Tracking People After... >>
<< Senate ID Cards Use A Photo Of A Chip Rather...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Apr 25th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $49 Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle is over 80 hours of immersive and multi-faceted programming education at your fingertips. The ten courses cover Ruby on Rails, Python, Java, HTML5 and more. You will have gained a wide breadth of programming knowledge once you've completed the lessons and hands-on projects included in the 10 courses.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
That Story About Uber Tracking People After... >>
<< Senate ID Cards Use A Photo Of A Chip Rather...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

14:56 Dutch Court Rules That Freely Given Fan-Subtitles Are Copyright Infringement (3)
13:22 Why Is Congress In Such A Rush To Strip The Library Of Congress Of Oversight Powers On The Copyright Office? (12)
11:50 Paul Hansmeier Argues Convicting Him Of Fraud Would Seriously Damage The Judicial System (23)
10:46 That Story About Uber Tracking People After They Deleted The App? Yeah, That's Not Really Accurate (22)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle (0)
09:14 Senate ID Cards Use A Photo Of A Chip Rather Than An Actual Smart Chip (38)
06:12 Canada Rushes To Defend Net Neutrality As The U.S. Moves To Dismantle It (9)
03:12 Former Spies' Dubious Claim: Release Of NSA's Windows Exploits Has Seriously Harmed National Security (19)

Monday

18:23 China's Public Prosecutors Complain About Leak Of Anti-Corruption TV Series They Bankrolled To Raise Awareness (7)
15:08 Legislators, School Administrators Back Off Cellphone Search Bill After Running Into ACLU Opposition (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.