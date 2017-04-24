Texas Lawmaker Wants To Decide Who's A... >>
Mon, Apr 24th 2017 10:38am


Daily Deal: Private Internet Access 2-Year Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Most of our readers should know about the benefits of using a VPN while browsing the web. Get a 2-year subscription to Private Internet Access for only $59.95 for new members today through the Techdirt Deals Store. PIA provides more than 3,310 servers in 25 countries and 31 regions, and allows the use of 5 devices simultaneously with unlimited bandwidth. Check out PIA's answers to TorrentFreak's annual VPN survey. Please note that this deal is separate from the PIA promotion offered on Techdirt's site. This deal is only available through the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

