Daily Deal: VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription

Keep your information safe while browsing with the $39 unlimited subscription to VPNSecure. You can connect up to 5 devices at once to any of their servers in over 46 countries. VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded, and they provide a warrant canary as well.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.