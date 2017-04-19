Apple Takes Heat For Software Lock That... >>
<< Why Is The Hotel Industry More Focused On...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Apr 19th 2017 10:43am




Daily Deal: VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Keep your information safe while browsing with the $39 unlimited subscription to VPNSecure. You can connect up to 5 devices at once to any of their servers in over 46 countries. VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded, and they provide a warrant canary as well.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Apple Takes Heat For Software Lock That... >>
<< Why Is The Hotel Industry More Focused On...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:21 NYPD Finally Comes Up With A Body Camera Policy, And It's Terrible (0)
13:24 The Teddy Bear And Toaster Act Is Device Regulation Done Wrong (24)
11:50 Actual Lawyer Thinks That Criminalizing Showing Murder On Facebook Will Prevent Murders On Facebook (33)
10:48 Apple Takes Heat For Software Lock That Prevents iPhone 7 Home Button Replacement By Third-Party Vendors (22)
10:43 Daily Deal: VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription (0)
09:27 Why Is The Hotel Industry More Focused On Harming Airbnb Than Improving Their Own Product? (29)
06:28 Comcast Belatedly 'Introduces' Faster Broadband To City It Sued To Keep From Doing The Same Thing Years Ago. It Didn't Go Well (43)
03:22 Court: No Immunity For Federal Agent Who Made Elderly Woman Stand In Urine-Soaked Pants For Two Hours While He Questioned Her (48)

Tuesday

18:14 Arizona Governor Signs Asset Forfeiture Reform Bill Into Law, Raising Evidentiary Burden For Law Enforcement (20)
15:14 Microsoft Follows Valve Down The Road Of Refunds On Digital Game Purchases (12)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.