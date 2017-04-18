German Consumers Face $26,500 Fine If They Don't Destroy Poorly-Secured 'Smart' Doll
We've noted repeatedly how modern toys aren't immune to the security and privacy dysfunction the internet-of-broken-things has become famous for. A new WiFi-enabled Barbie, for example, has come under fire for trivial security that lets the toy be modified for use as a surveillance tool. We've also increasingly noted how the data these toys collect isn't secured particularly well either, as made evident by the Vtech incident, where hackers obtained the names, email addresses, passwords, and home addresses of 4,833,678 parents, and the first names, genders and birthdays of more than 200,000 kids.
Last fall a lawsuit was filed against Genesis Toys, maker of the My Friend Cayla doll and the i-Que Intelligent Robot. The lawsuit accuses the company of violating COPPA (the Childrens' Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998) by failing to adequately inform parents that their kids' conversations and personal data collected by the toys are being shipped off to servers and third-party companies for analysis. A report by the Norwegian Consumer Council (pdf) also found that a lot of the data being transmitted by these toys is done so via vanilla, unencrypted HTTP connections that could be subject to man-in-the-middle attacks.
In Germany, where surveillance fears run a little deeper for obvious reasons, regulators last February went so far as to urge German parents to destroy the My Friend Cayla doll, highlighting that hackers can use an unsecure bluetooth device embedded in the toy to listen to and to talk to the child playing with it. Since then, Germany's Federal Network Agency has clarified its position further. It's not only banning the sale, purchase, and ownership of the toy, but it's warning families that they face fines up to $26,500 if they don't comply with demands that the toy be destroyed:
"The agency has now laid out just how parents are to destroy the doll. Parents are asked to fill out a destruction certificate that must be signed by a waste-management company and sent back to the agency for proof. While the agency says it has no plans to take action against those who don’t destroy the doll, it certainly could. Under German telecommunication laws, those who don’t comply with Federal Network Agency directives could face a fine up to $26,500 and two years in prison.
How very...thorough. One mother, amusingly, felt bad destroying the doll -- so she came up with a novel solution:
"One mother tells the WSJ that she was surprised to have had the doll sitting in her daughter’s room for two years. She says she was hesitant to actually destroy the doll, so instead she donated it to the German Spy Museum Berlin."
Germany's decision is certainly unnecessarily excessive, but it's a step up from the outright apathy on many fronts to the problems raised by connecting everything to the internet without prioritizing security and privacy. Researchers continue to argue that the IOT is creating thousands of new attack vectors into every home and business on the planet every day. Given the rise in the use of IOT devices in record-setting DDoS attacks, it's only a matter of time before these devices contribute to an attack on essential infrastructure, potentially at the cost of human lives.
It's obviously not their intent, but these devices continue to function as advertisements for the "dumb" technologies of yesterday. At least until parents collectively realize that Barbie and Ken need a better firewall.
Destroy it... or else...
*flash bang* "DROP THE BARBIE! GET ON THE GROUND!" *flash bang* *smoke grenade* *taser* "That'll teach you to have contraband toys! It could spy on you! We are doing you a favor!"
Or... the more sensible option... remove the batteries... *gasp*
Seems Germany has the Furby-Crazies of China right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So the only issue here is the Govt should be hitting the makers, not the parents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Therefore, securing the Internet is the responsibility of everyone who uses the Internet (and, arguably, even of those who do not).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not a simple problem
Please consider that in 1918, influenza was "a poor people's problem". Just like IOT security is for IT guys....or clean water for Flynt, Michigan was for the water department.
What happened next was it became *everyone's* problem and millions of people died of that influenza...because rich people had property rights they didn't want trampled.
Same here: You won't feel the same when your neighbor's dolls now DDOS attack your internet connection, or his toasters break into your bank account.
It's a complicated problem that requires action for the common good.
Destroying the dolls that appear to be illegal under the law seems like a simple first step.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not a simple problem
> law seems like a simple first step.
Even simpler first step: Take the batteries out of the doll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Not a simple problem
The gun doesn't stop being a gun just because the bullets are missing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Not a simple problem
After they refund you for the doll. Plus maybe compensation for putting you at risk.
Make others put money on the table and you get the dolls disabled. The toy makers? It was their fault anyway, it's fair that they pay for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sure America 'just like all the rest' have abused its authority, but USA is a super power for a reason!
That said, it really is more a matter of opinion on which government is the best, because MOST people don't care about liberty, just about which laws they prefer. It's just simple math.
Christians will naturally enjoy a Nation of Judeo-Christian laws than a Pagan one.
Secularists will naturally enjoy a Nation secular laws than a Christian one.
Zee Jur Mans will more enjoy a heavy handed Nation than one where nazi symbolism is allowed, since that symbolism is illegal over there.
The best way to ensure that your political enemies gain power is to attempt to stifle and marginalize them! But no one ever learns this lesson!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
For your safety, of course, so yea, America is nothing special either, even if they are slightly better than others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"they don't tell everyone to destroy it themselves and provide proof they did so under threat of prison and fines."
I did still say that US is slightly better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alternate uses
Of course it'd be more than a little creepy to walk into a little German town where every door has a doll attached to it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Alternate uses
That would be creepy! Seems absurd that the govt can allow this doll to be sold then demand that the consumers destroy it (and providing proof).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Alternate uses
And curiously, all of them named Chuckie!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm confused
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm confused
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm confused
This isn't like it may be an inconvenience for a consumer. It's more like automobiles with a critical dangerous flaw that makes them a danger to the owner and others.
That being said, they should have forced a recall where the purchasers are compensated or the issues are fixed.
I know it is a huge infringement. Nanny states: Stopping you from starting huge bonfires in small yards and throwing DDT all over the place since forever. We are adults with god-given rights, damnit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How consumptionist!
Couldn't you fix it? Firmware updates are nothing new...
Or if it can't be fixed, disable it? Just take out the batteries / snip a wire here or there...
Or, you know, keep it as it is?
In my opinion, it should be up to the producer of these toys to correctly inform the owners of what it does or doesn't do, including possible dangers. But it should be up to the owners to decide what to do with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Obvious?
Say what?
Maybe I've been living under a rock, but no, why Germany is so weird is not obvious.
Is it because of some war they didn't fight in the past?
Japan was in the same war, and isn't freaking out past 11.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Obvious?
"It has been described as one of the most effective and repressive intelligence and secret police agencies to have ever existed."
"One of its main tasks was spying on the population, mainly through a vast network of citizens turned informants, and fighting any opposition by overt and covert measures, including hidden psychological destruction of dissidents"
"After German reunification, the surveillance files that the Stasi had maintained on millions of East Germans were laid open, so that any citizen could inspect their personal file on request; these files are now maintained by the Federal Commissioner for the Stasi Records."
Now we have some laws in place preventing such things.
There is the firm believe that you should be able to talk freely at home without the fear of being spied upon by someone else.
So it's prohibited to own, manufacture, use objects that look like objects you use everyday, but are in fact capable of spying on you (audio & pictures) [also a long list of exceptions].
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Obvious?
> freely at home without the fear of being spied upon by
> someone else.
But if the government has made me aware of the doll's capabilities, and I don't care about it, why isn't that the end of it?
It's *my* home, after all. If I'm okay with this doll, how is it the government's business to go any further with it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Obvious?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Obvious?
Really? Says who?
I have no clue what the laws are in Germany concerning this, but here in the US you can legally purchase all the "espionage devices" you wish:
https://www.thespystore.com/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Germany really takes things way to far on a number of things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you had a history of secretive spying, you might be just as nuts as they have become. Levity and Restraint are not common human characteristics. You usually have vice, apathy, corruption, and then malice to deal with and usually in that order too!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Could Be Worse
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Heil Dolls!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Heil Dolls!
That sounds like the biggest legal battle over girl band trademark violations since the Spice Girls and Salt-N-Pepa went to court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stop trying to insinuate the US's broken justice mentality into European matters. It doesn't work, and you just look stupid. If anything we should be considering how to integrate Europe's justice concepts and social mores into the US's violence glorifying culture. We'll kill ourselves off long before foreign extremists do it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Proof
CITIZEN: Prove you told me to.
GOVERNMENT: We announced it on the news.
CITIZEN: I must have missed that. I don't watch much TV.
GOVERNMENT: Crap...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
