 
<< Court Tosses MN Company's Bid To Slap Down...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Apr 13th 2017 3:17pm


Filed Under:
beer, trademark, trademark bullying

Companies:
granite roots brewing, moosehead breweries, mooselick brewing co.



Trademark Bullying Works: Mooselick Brewing Co. Becomes Granite Roots Brewing Out Of Fear Of Moosehead Breweries

from the the-moose-is-loose dept

I will occasionally get a common question when discussing stories about trademark bullies: why do these bullies actually do this? The easy answer is, of course, because it works. And it works on many levels. For example, the primary targets in actual lawsuits can be bullied out of using names and terms for their businesses or brands, so it works on that level. But that's really just the tip of the iceberg. Where being a trademark bully really works is when it makes lawsuits unnecessary, because other businesses and people are so fearful of the bully tactic.

To see that in practice, one need only look at the brewery formerly named Mooselick Brewing Co., which is now rebranding itself as Granite Roots Brewing without putting up a fight against, you guessed it, Moosehead Breweries.

Mooselick started selling beer in July 2015 and opened its tap room on Route 12 in Troy soon after with a name that honored their local heritage.

“We thought it was fun, interesting and it kind of paid homage to the moose,” Oliver Levick said Monday. “We thought it was one of the coolest of animals in New Hampshire, and that we could have fun and play with and have some moose themes.”

It wasn't long before the lawyers for Moosehead Breweries came calling. Levick mentions in the article that he was shocked that trademarks could be so broad as to cover everything using anything moose-related in the alcohol industry. It's a notion familiar to many, with the mind naturally recoiling at the idea that so broad a thing could be locked up by a singular player for a massive marketplace. The actual test for trademark, as you will know, is whether there is potential for confusion by consumers. As with many of the legal threats levied by Moosehead Breweries, that seems as though it would have been unlikely in this case.

Except we'll never see that question adjudicated in court, because Mooselick chose to take on the substantial costs for rebranding itself instead.

“We didn’t have the resources for a long, drawn-out legal battle,” Levick said. So the owners notified Moosehead of a transition plan and worked on creating a new name and image for the brewery.

Levick and his friends Iodice and LoDulce had all grown up in New Hampshire and wanted to pay tribute to their roots and the brewery’s commitment to the state.

The warning shot by Moosehead Breweries was all it needed to fire -- so entrenched is its reputation for trademark bullying and its willingness to engage in costly lawsuits. Startups understandably do the math on whether fighting the fight is more costly than simply rebranding. It's unfortunate that what was once a consumer-protection mechanism has devolved into this kind of sanctioned bullying.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Court Tosses MN Company's Bid To Slap Down...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:17 Trademark Bullying Works: Mooselick Brewing Co. Becomes Granite Roots Brewing Out Of Fear Of Moosehead Breweries (0)
13:45 Court Tosses MN Company's Bid To Slap Down USOC Social Media Restrictions Over Jurisdictional Issues (2)
11:56 Taser Seeking To Lock Down Body Camera Market With 'Free' Camera Offer To Law Enforcement Agencies (11)
10:48 Tennessee Gives AT&T, Comcast Millions In New Taxpayer Subsidies, Yet Banned A City-Owned ISP From Expanding Broadband Without Taxpayer Aid (6)
10:43 Daily Deal: Project Management Institute Training Bundle (0)
09:28 Legal Threat From Creator Of Wall St. Bull Statue Even More Full Of Bull Than Expected (18)
06:27 FTC Commissioner: If The FCC Kills Net Neutrality, Don't Expect Our Help (43)
03:22 Denuvo Strikes Back: The DRM Has Been Patched And Is Working... For Now (28)

Wednesday

17:59 Q&A With Wine Country IP Attorneys Shows Just How Problematic Trademark Is Becoming (7)
14:58 Texas Supreme Court Is Skeptical About Wikipedia As A Dictionary (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.