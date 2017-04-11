Attorney General Kills Off Study Of DOJ's... >>
Tue, Apr 11th 2017 10:38am


Daily Deal: Pay What You Want For The Ultimate Android Development Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn all about building and monetizing apps on the Android platform with the Ultimate Android Development Bundle. Pay what you want and you get access to a course covering the basics of building mobile Android apps. If you beat the average price for the bundle, you unlock access to 5 other courses with over 80 hours of instruction and hands-on lessons on building apps.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

