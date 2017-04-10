Kim Dotcom Asks US Supreme Court Not To Allow US Government To Steal All His Stuff Without Due Process
Over the past few years we've covered what may seem like a side issue in the many legal issues facing Kim Dotcom, but it's an important one: is the US able to legally take all of his money and stuff, despite (1) him not being found guilty of anything and (2) that stuff not being anywhere near the US? As we've said, even if you think Dotcom is guilty of horrible crimes and should rot in jail, how the US is going about taking his assets should concern you massively. The fact that courts have blessed the DOJ's actions doesn't make it any less concerning.
On Friday, Dotcom (along with some powerhouse legal help) asked the Supreme Court to review this issue. The real issue here is one that we've covered a lot in other contexts: civil asset forfeiture, in which the US seizes and sues stuff rather than people. That's why this lawsuit is not actually against Kim Dotcom (there are other such lawsuits), but rather the United States v. All Assets Listed in Attachment A (no, really, that's the case). Of course, "Attachment A" is all of Dotcom's assets, mostly in Hong Kong. But the situation with Dotcom takes the normal questions about asset forfeiture and adds layer upon layer of complexity.
There are three specific issues that Dotcom is asking the Supreme Court to review, and all are important here. The first is whether or not a US court can allow for asset forfeiture for assets that are outside the US and outside of US government control. As the dissent pointed out in the appeals court ruling in this case, a federal court issuing a ruling is supposed to be a binding ruling, not an advisory ruling. And if the assets are held outside the US and not under the jurisdiction of the US courts, the ruling can't be binding.
The second two issues are connected: and it's basically the question of whether the courts were right in saying that the federal government could take Dotcom's stuff and that Dotcom could not protest, because he was "a fugitive." Of course, he's not a "fugitive." He's just fighting extradition to a place he's never been. He isn't running away and is going through the full legal process he's entitled to in New Zealand. That's not someone hiding from the US, it's someone who is following the basic rules of due process, which the US wishes to deny him. The specific questions are at what stage of the process he can be declared a fugitive and the other is whether or not intent needs to be shown.
As we have noted repeatedly, the Supreme Court rejects most requests to hear cases, but the lawyers here (Dotcom's long-term lawyer Ira Rothken along with legal giant Quinn Emanuel) have done a good job demonstrating real circuit splits in appeals courts on each of the three questions, which is often important in convincing the Supreme Court to actually take a case. As the filing notes:
This Court has previously admonished that the “harsh sanction” of fugitive disentitlement in a civil forfeiture action is “most severe and so could disserve the dignitary purposes for which it is invoked,” because it “foreclos[es] consideration of claims on the merits.” ... The Court noted that it “ha[d] held it unconstitutional to use disentitlement similar to this as punishment for rebellion against the United States,” but left open the question of “whether enforcement of a disentitlement rule under proper authority would violate due process.” ... Nonetheless, a divided panel of the Fourth Circuit affirmed civil forfeiture based on fugitive disentitlement.
I imagine that the federal government will insist there's no reason for the Supreme Court to weigh in here, but hopefully the court decides to review the case. Again, even if you dislike Dotcom or think he's guilty of a "megaconspiracy" to infringe on copyrights, the due process questions around civil asset forfeiture should concern you -- and hopefully they concern the Supreme Court.
It's not even Kim Dotcoms files
Mega was the server.
Those files don't belong to Kim Dotcom or Mega.
When will the government realize this?
Re: It's not even Kim Dotcoms files
Oh no, the files from MU are long gone, the DOJ made sure of that. This is all about the money and more physical property, Megaupload as a business is beyond dead after the DOJ ensured that the servers containing the files from it would be wiped by refusing to pay their upkeep, and refusing Dotcom the ability to buy and/or pay their upkeep either.
"Only criminals demand due process under the law."
The second two issues are connected: and it's basically the question of whether the courts were right in saying that the federal government could take Dotcom's stuff and that Dotcom could not protest, because he was "a fugitive." Of course, he's not a "fugitive." He's just fighting extradition to a place he's never been. He isn't running away and is going through the full legal process he's entitled to in New Zealand. That's not someone hiding from the US, it's someone who is following the basic rules of due process, which the US wishes to deny him.
If the court refuses to take up the case, or worse takes it up and rules against him on that matter they might as well strike fighting against extradition as a legal right from the law entirely.
If you can be punished for exercising a legal right, to say it's a legal right becomes little more than empty words, and at that point why waste time and effort keeping up with the obvious fiction about it being a right, just honestly state 'The second the extradition order is handed out you are considered guilty, and any objections you may make will merely be taken as further evidence of your guilt.'
Either fighting extradition is a right under the law, in which case it's absurd to punish someone for making use of it, or it's not a right, in which case stop with the farce and remove it from the law entirely.
Re: "Only criminals demand due process under the law."
Re: Re: "Only criminals demand due process under the law."
We currently only have the rights they decide to let us have in the moment.
Re: Re: "Only criminals demand due process under the law."
Yes. We know. We are aware that the US government has a long record of infringing on individual constitutional rights. In fact, if we are posting in the comments section of Techdirt, odds are pretty good that we have just finished reading an article that reminded us of that.
Do you have any original thoughts to contribute to the conversation, or are you just going to state the very very obvious over and over again and pat yourself on the back for your cleverness?
Such smelly bullshit all over
#2. Kim is not a US citizen, while it is abhorrent for the American government to act as tax paid henchmen for business a foreigner has no protections against this especially when their own government is giving them away. America might as well have just assassinated Kim just because. They have already almost economically assassinated him with the help of his own government.
#3. Americans don't give a fuck, they 'act' like they do, but they still keep voting for Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump and of course the entire dirty diaper that is the house and congress. None of these guys gives a flipping shit about the little guy, never have and never will! For now, Americans are too busy chasing the diminishing American dream, freaking out over micro-aggressions, and pandering to their party or political affiliations as though their neighbor next door whom voted for Obama or Trump are the enemy.
Sorry kids, this problem is entirely an extension of an ignorant and sycophantic electorate in America. If we gave a shit, things would be a lot different.
Re: Such smelly bullshit all over
"For now, Americans are too busy chasing the diminishing American dream, freaking out over micro-aggressions, and pandering to their party or political affiliations as though their neighbor next door whom voted for Obama or Trump are the enemy."
As a proud American, I can only respond by saying, You nailed it.
How is any of this constitutional
I would weep for my country but I have almost become numb to the fact that we are sliding ever more rapidly into a police state.
The question is not will we but what kind it will be. If we finally tip over and the Republicans are in charge we will get Iran. If we finally tip over when the Democrats are in charge we will get Venezuela
Re: How is any of this constitutional
Because Drugs! And Criminals!
Asset forfeiture is for going after druggies and other criminals, criminals don't have rights, therefore there's no need to consider whether or not stealing someone's possessions based upon accusation is constitutional.
(I wish I was being sarcastic here, but as far as I know the above is an only slightly exaggerated version of the justification for the legal abomination known as asset forfeiture/robbery-at-badgepoint)
Re: Re: How is any of this constitutional
Of course when the law was finished "Caught in the act" was forgotten and now we have lawsuits vs the items found in the appendix.
Re: How is any of this constitutional
Civil asset forfeiture, I thought, had to be against something owned by the government (money).
Is their argument that they're grabbing back the US dollars in his HK account? Or that they're clawing back his debt that's owned by US companies? Because even that's a huge stretch -- why not just claim that all US money held in China is forfeit, and claw it back? The US would have the exact same legal right to do that as it has to pull CAF on Dotcom's likely illegally gotten funds.
Re: Re: How is any of this constitutional
Civil asset forfeiture, I thought, had to be against something owned by the government (money).
Nope. Any property at all can be subject to civil asset forfeiture. It's commonly used on vehicles, and has been used on everything from TVs to clothes.
So...what's the legal basis behind asset forfeiture?
Or is it considered a police power rather than a civil right to bring prosecutions now?
Re: So...what's the legal basis behind asset forfeiture?
Re: So...what's the legal basis behind asset forfeiture?
the MPAA's headquarters for being a site used in money laundering (we all know they don't pay the actors what they should)?
Perhaps you should look up the term money laundering...
