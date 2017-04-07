Sketchy Copyright Takedown Kills Bad Lip... >>
Fri, Apr 7th 2017


Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Ashampoo Best Selling Software Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Pay what you want for the Ashampoo Best Selling Software Bundle and you will get Uninstaller 6, designed to keep your systems running lean. If you beat the average price, you get access to seven more apps including: Burning Studio 18, BackUp Pro 10, Music Studio 6, Photo Commander 15, Snap 9, WinOptimizer 14, and Privacy Protector.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

