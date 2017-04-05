 
by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Apr 5th 2017 5:04pm


copyright, dmca, fans, let's play, persona 5, promotion, spoilers, streaming, takedowns

altus



American Division Of Persona 5 Developer Warns That Their 'Masters' Don't Want People Streaming Spoilers

from the uh,-okay? dept

This seems like something we'll need to keep repeating: revealing entertainment spoilers is not copyright infringement. What ought to be common sense is apparently not so for all kinds of content owners in the entertainment space. As such, DMCA notices or threats for DMCA notices have been used to combat spoiler releases in all kinds of forms, from movie predictions, to television show predictions, to video game footage that reveals spoilers. Some of these instances involve actual footage of the copyrighted material while some don't, but the core of the matter is that if you're talking copyright infringement because of spoilers, you're doing copyright wrong.

The latest version of this comes from Atlus, developers of Persona 5. The American division of Atlus put out a notice on its website, in which it starts off with bubbling excitement over the release of the game, but then spills into a lecture on what gamers can stream and what they cannot.

Ok, now let’s talk Persona 5 streaming and videos. Simply put, we don’t want the experience to be spoiled for people who haven’t played the game. Our fans have waited years for the game to come out and we really want to make sure they can experience it fully as a totally new adventure. Please read our video/streaming guidelines below:

Please, PLEASE do not post any specific plot points or story spoilers, and only talk about the game in broad strokes. (Good example: “The game deals with dark themes right off the bat, with a lecherous teacher and other corrupted individuals.” Bad example: “Players immediately run into trouble with the pervy teacher *spoiler*, whose actions go so far as to cause *spoiler*.”)

You’re more than welcome to talk/show Confidants, the new combat, the Velvet Room, the dungeons, etc. Just please keep in mind that as a singular story playthrough, viewers are *highly* wary of spoilers!

In-game Content Limit: Please limit video content through the in-game date of 7/7.

"7/7" refers to a date within the game itself, which means that players of this game who want to stream their playthroughs will apparently have to check their fictitious calendars to make sure they haven't reached the streaming event horizon. That in itself ought to strike you as ridiculous on its face, but reading through the subsequent guidelines about what should be streamed and what shouldn't literally had me chuckling. For example:

No major story spoilers, and I’ll leave that up to your good judgment. If you need some guidelines, avoid showing/spoiling the ending segments of the first three palaces. While you can show initial interactions with Yusuke, avoid his awakening scene, and that whole deal about THE painting. Also, don’t post anything about a certain student investigator.

This obviously takes live streaming out of the equation. How is one to know what in the sweet hell any of this refers to unless they've already played the game? And dictating commentary topics, as opposed to footage, doesn't carry any weight having to do with copyright infringement. Streamers can discuss whatever they want. And if Atlus allows streaming of its game, it's not clear to me that the DMCA or copyright law allows them to dictate the segmentation of what's allowed for streaming and what isn't.

But the stranger part is the American Atlus division's sheepish reason for putting these restrictions out there in the first place. I can't quite tell if some of this is supposed to be taken tongue in cheek or not, but it comes off sounding rather ominous.

This being a Japanese title with a single-playthrough story means our masters in Japan are very wary about it. Sharing is currently blocked through the native PS4 UI. However, if you do plan on streaming, video guidelines above apply except length. If you decide to stream past 7/7 (I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT DOING THIS, YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED), you do so at the risk of being issued a content ID claim or worse, a channel strike/account suspension.

Japanese masters? That just sounds creepy. Beyond that, threatening channel suspension with spoilers being the differentiating point between when that threat applies or not doesn't make any sense. I get that spoilers can be annoying for some, but that doesn't fall under the purview of copyright law. Either let people stream or don't.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 5:19pm

    DO NOT PROMOTE OUR GAME!
    WE ARE SO WORRIED WE WILL COMMIT PERJURY TO MAKE YOUR LIFE DIFFICULT.
    PLEASE DON'T BUY OUR GAME.
    WAIT UNTIL OUR INSANE POLICIES HAVE SHOVELED THE GAME INTO THE BARGAIN BIN!

    YOU MUST FOLLOW OUR DEMANDS OR ELSE!!!!!!!!!!!

    This is pretty much the trajectory of copyright.
    Demand more control and force people to accept it, punish those who disagree.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 5 Apr 2017 @ 5:21pm

    I get that spoilers can be annoying for some, but that doesn't fall under the purview of copyright law.

    No, but derivative works like video streams might. I'm not aware of any existing case law on the subject; personally I'd consider it to be transformative enough (from an interactive game to a passive video, for God's sake) to be clear fair use, but of course I'm not the guy who gets to decide that.

    Don't get me wrong, I think this is a terrible idea, and the law shouldn't be on Atlus's side. But that doesn't mean it isn't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 6:12pm

      Re:

      There's also the aspect of licenses -- that warning they put out reads a lot like a limited licensing of content to me. What does the law say about people with a copyright license exceeding the terms of the license?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 5:34pm

    And to the shock of no one (except maybe Atlus), it's Streisanding like crazy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    athe, 5 Apr 2017 @ 5:40pm

    Simply...

    Don't watch any videos or live streams of a game before you play it if you don't want it potentially spoiled.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 6:09pm

    In fairness, more than a few Japanese publishers seem to have issues with livestreaming/Let’s Play videos of their games. (Hi, Nintendo!) The differences in Internet and gaming cultures can seem a bit…harsh.

    That said: Nothing pisses people off like being told what they cannot do. Doubly so for gamers. I expect spoiler videos and livestreams to show up in short order — and for people who might have otherwise bought the game to avoid it altogether because of Atlus’s heavy-handed bullshit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 6:32pm

    Where do they say it's copyright infringement? All I see is them asking politely.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 6:51pm

      Re:

      "(I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT DOING THIS, YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED), you do so at the risk of being issued a content ID claim or worse, a channel strike/account suspension."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 6:40pm

    Don't let people stream?

    Either let people stream or don't.

    That implies they can legally prevent someone from doing it, which we shouldn't concede so easily. Let's look at the 4 factors of fair use:

    • purpose and character: no profit motive; often posted for commentary, review, or demonstration--i.e., transformative
    • nature of the copyrighted work: publically available; an interactive game, rather than a video like people are posting
    • amount and substantiality: often just sections of the game; one particular path through a game that may offer several; no interactivity
    • effect on potential market: probably positive; might help people engage with the game better (showing how to beat tough sections or access hidden content); nobody's provided evidence that people have stopped buying games because they can just watch the videos

    I see a weak case for infringement. Not that it matters if they're using Content ID instead of the legal system.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Yelp, 5 Apr 2017 @ 7:01pm

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 7:14pm

    And folks wonder...

    ...why I don't play commercial games anymore.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 7:18pm

    Having never played any of the Persona games, from their quote I now know that there are more then 3 palaces, Yusuke awakens (imagining a DBZ scene brought about by some tragedy), there is a painting and a student investigator that are probably central to the plot...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 8:08pm

    I mean, it doesn't sound like it has anything to do with copyright. Or at least they're not saying it does.

    Just them saying 'hey, no spoilers' in a well-intentioned but awkward way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 8:23pm

    Somebody wants to be acquired by Nintendo. Their resume is impeccable.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


