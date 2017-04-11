 
Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Apr 11th 2017 11:41am


copyright, ireland, movies, site blocking

mpa



MPA Gets Ireland To Crack Open The Site-Blocking Door It Plans To Bust Through

from the block-party dept

Give an inch and they will take a mile, as the saying goes. This mantra applies quite nicely to the recent spate of site-blocking efforts that have taken place around the world. Once content owners, chiefly Hollywood and music groups based in America, manage to slightly open the door to having entire sites blocked by order of government, they then barge through and expand the scope of the site-blocking exponentially.

And the groups doing this barging don't even bother to hide their plans. In Ireland, one can see this in the recent news of the Motion Picture Association submitting an order to have several websites blocked by ISPs there.

On behalf of several major Hollywood studios, the group requested Irish Internet providers to block access to three popular streaming sites; movie4k.to, primewire.ag, and onwatchseries.to. In their complaint, the movie studios, including Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, and Warner Bros, described the sites as massive copyright infringement hubs, with each offering thousands of infringing movies.

Monday evening the court approved the request. This means that the three websites will soon be rendered unavailable by Eircom, Sky Ireland, Vodafone Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland, Three Ireland, Digiweb, Imagine Telecommunications, and Magnet Networks.

The blocking of entire websites on the basis of industry complaints should be seen as no small thing. Given how often sites that Hollywood claims are "pirate sites" in fact have completely legitimate uses, wary eyes should be cast at this sort of censorship. These three sites may not fall under that falsely accused designation. The problem is that in the immediate aftermath of the court's decision, the MPA is licking its chops to go after many, many more sites.

The ISP asked the court to put a cap on the number of notifications, limiting it to 50 per month. However, the movie studios objected to a blocking cap, and the judge decided not to add any limitations for now.

No caps, because as we've seen in other European countries, these blocking requests will now be vastly expanded to include all kinds of websites. With that volume increase will come mistakes, overreach, and false accusations. It's what always happens. And at that point, Irish citizens, and perhaps the courts, will realize exactly what kind of Pandora's box has been opened to satiate the folks in Hollywood. The ISPs in Ireland already know this, as they are hedging their support for these blocking efforts in the future.

Irish Times reports that none of the ISPs opposed the blocking request. However, Eir said that the costs involved could become an issue if the number of blocked websites increases drastically in the future.

It's easy money to bet that those drastic increases will come about quite quickly. Hollywood can't seem to keep from barging through a door like this once it's been cracked open.

Reader Comments

    Ninja (profile), 11 Apr 2017 @ 10:58am

    It's the same rationale some are trying to show that stupid EME thing W3C is possibly allowing into HTML5 standard. If memory serves Doctorow used a simple but beautiful analogy: if you need to diet then keep the caloric food out of your reach. If it's in the cupboard/fridge you will end up eating everything.

    DRM, site blocking, ContentID, DMCA takedown notices without due process... They are all consistently abused by the MAFIAA simply because they can. The system must be crafted in an abuse-resistant way because you can bet all your money for an easy win that if it can be abused it will be.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Apr 2017 @ 11:54am

    and this will lead to running the internet completely, just as has been said so many times. with the entertainment industries getting whatever sites blocked that it wants, by whichever governments and courts it manages to bribe to do the dirty work, deciding which ones can stay on line and available, what other explanation can there be? any site they dislike, for whatever reason, whether legit or not, will be kicked off the net with no warrant or discussion until eventually there will be none except what those industries want! the whole aim all along! almost free distribution to customers while charging the same as high street prices!!

    That One Guy (profile), 11 Apr 2017 @ 12:02pm

    If?

    Irish Times reports that none of the ISPs opposed the blocking request. However, Eir said that the costs involved could become an issue if the number of blocked websites increases drastically in the future.

    Oh it won't just be 'drastically', think 'exponentially'. You need look no further than DMCA notices to see that once the tool is available the growth of it will increase on a massive scale. The ISP's are complete fools if they think that the 'requests' will remain at a sane level, they either stop this now or they will be swamped with demands.

    As an aside, I would ask if there's any penalty for making bogus claims of guilt, but given a judge wasn't even willing to set a limit on the number of accusations they can make I'd say the odds of a penalty for false accusations is likely in the range of zero to none.

    Nathan F (profile), 11 Apr 2017 @ 12:09pm

    Isps can reign this in by charging a large fee pet request over 50. They can justify it by claiming anything beyond 50 a month costs them too much money to be economically viable. Yes it doesn't close the door but they can charge enough to make sure the m/riaa don't just throw stuff at them shotgun style.

