Tue, Apr 4th 2017 10:40am


Daily Deal: Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Whether you're an old pro looking to keep up to date or a newbie just starting out, the Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle has you covered. For $25, you get 15 courses spanning everything from the basics of building a simple game to more advanced subjects like data visualization. You will build professional-looking websites with Bootstrap and Angular, learn about JavaScript libraries such as D3.js, develop mobile apps using Angular and Ionic, and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

