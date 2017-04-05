American Division Of Persona 5 Developer Warns... >>
Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Apr 5th 2017 2:43pm


Filed Under:
children, copyright, copyright trolling, families, germany, liability



German Court Rules Parents Must Out Their Family Members For Copyright Trolls Or Pay Fines Themselves

from the family-first dept

Copyright trolls are a plague spreading across the world, one which has received far too little social medicine for the taste of many. This virulent form of rent-seeking tends to put out some of the more despicable strategies, from flatout falsely accusing people of piracy, lying to international students about the punishment for copyright infringement, and threatening those that expose their actions.

But a case that was winding its way through German courts sees copyright trolls there now going even further, winning the argument over whether parents should have to serve their own children up to the courts for copyright trolls.

In 2011, a family received a letter from Universal Music, demanding cash alongside claims that Rihanna’s album ‘Loud’ had been illegally shared via their Internet connection. The parents, to whom the letter was addressed, indicated that they had no interest whatsoever in the R&B star. However, one of their three children apparently did, and the parents knew which one had committed the infringement. Perhaps understandably, however, the parents didn’t want to throw their child to the lions. It’s a position that’s supported by a local law which protects family members from having to testify against each other.

The case ended up at the Munich Court of First Instance and the parents were held liable for copyright infringement and ordered to pay almost 3,900 euros. From there the case progressed to the Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof – BGH), which handed down its ruling Thursday. In a big win for Universal, the BGH upheld the decision of the lower court, holding the parents liable for copyright infringement.

In other words, in the name of copyright trolls that have naught but an IP address to go on, parents in Germany may now face a flavor of Sophie's Choice: give up your children to the copyright troll or pay all fines themselves. Given that we're talking about children here, that likely amounts to the same result, as parents will be the one footing the bill. Still, there is something sadistic about trying to cooerce parents into naming their own children before the court. Keep in mind that this is mere copyright infringement we're talking about, not the typical crimes for which parents have long been expected to be responsible for when their children violate the law. And keep in mind as well how often these copyright trolls are wrong, have faulty or incomplete evidence, and so on.

Levying responsibility for the failure to out one's own family member is almost comically pernicious. That the court saw fit to route around local laws protecting families from this sort of thing in the name of copyright trolls seems doubly so.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 3:22pm

    It's Germany...

    A nation that brought the world to war.

    If their citizens don't like it, they can do something about their government. Until then... I will just keep eating my popcorn!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 3:50pm

    You think Rihanna will see a penny of that? I doubt it, not that she would have gotten much more from an actual sale of the album anyway. Makes me wanna run out and buy a Universal Music album ..NOT!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Digitari, 5 Apr 2017 @ 4:18pm

    This is the one of the many reasons ...

    Many people stopped having children..... Pets don't download (they just make a stink)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jimbo52 (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 4:23pm

    Must Out Their Family Members...

    Read STASI!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 4:41pm

    "The Court did throw potential future defendants a lifeline, however. If the Internet account holder does not know the name of the infringer, he or she is not obliged to monitor the Internet usage of other family members or to examine computers for the existence of file-sharing software."

    How a letter with nothing more than an IP address as evidence get taken seriously?

    But then this is Germany where they demanded a woman without a computer pay fines for a movie DLed on her connection because the idea that she would download a title that was graphic (iirc pro nazi type movie) shouldn't enter into it. Your connection your responsibility, even if you lacked the machine to have done it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 4:42pm

    Dear Germany, Welcome the Copyright Nazis.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    May The Farce Be With You, 5 Apr 2017 @ 5:53pm

    Information Kops

    Knowledge... forbidden use of language... any information not authorized for public, er, consumer consumption... in a world where hypocritical politicos exempt themselves from so-called laws created in secret to be force on their fellow monkey-men (exempting themselves, however, as to big/important/influential to fail)... Sheesh.

    To run for office, of any kind, there should be written tests to determine levels of intelligence and psychological evaluations to establish eligibility.

    Now, let us speak of ballots and ways of inhibiting accuracy and other methods of suppression.

    Now, let us speak of: So-called democracy is effective with only an educated, sane, INFORMED slaves... er, citizens.

    Now, let us speak of (your turn)...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kweeb, 5 Apr 2017 @ 7:16pm

    Parental Liability

    I'm sorry, but wasn't it always the case that the parent could be held liable for the offenses (civil or criminal) of their minor child? What is new or horrible here? Even the fine is comparatively low.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Châu, 5 Apr 2017 @ 7:16pm

    Not pay any money

    Not give them money. Never feed that beast. Other idea: contact artist Rihanna direct and tell about this. If pay any person send money direct to Rihanna and subtract Deutschland income tax.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


