(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Apr 3rd 2017 5:34pm


facial recognition, galaxy s8, security

If A Phone's Facial Recognition Security Can Be Defeated By A Picture Of A Face, What Good Is It?

No technology is perfect and facial recognition software is obviously no exception. But whereas law enforcement groups use this flawed technology in too many instances, device manufacturers are beginning to ship out security features that rely on facial recognition software almost ubiquitously. Many might look at this modern technology and imagine defeating it and logging into another person's phone would resemble some kind of Mission Impossible style convolution. Sadly, as proven again recently with the release of Samsung's Galaxy S8, defeating the security feature is laughably simple.

With the public's first exposure to the Galaxy S8 happening a few days ago, it was only a matter of time until one of these biometric solutions had some holes poked in it.

One of those holes is that Galaxy S8's face recognition can be tricked with a photo. At least this is what a video from Spanish Periscope user Marcianophone purports. About 6 minutes into the 40-minute Spanish-language video, you can see the attendee take a selfie with his personal phone, then point it at the Galaxy S8, which is trained to unlock with his face. It only takes a few minutes of fiddling before the Galaxy S8 gives in and unlocks with just a picture, moving from the "secure" lock screen right to the home screen. Once the user dials in his technique, he shows the trick is easily repeatable.

This trick actually goes back quite a ways to earlier versions of the Android OS. Google had attempted to defeat this workaround by requiring users to blink during the facial recognition scan. That was almost immediately defeated by phone-breakers having to have two pictures instead of one, including one with the persons eyes closed and then switching between pictures during the scan. If you aren't laughing as you're picturing this in your head, your sense of humor is broken, because it's fairly hilarious.

Less funny is the obvious question: why bother with this stuff at all if it's so easily defeated? Samsung, to its credit, doesn't allow facial recognition to authorize Samsung purchases. If it's not good enough for that, why should it be good enough to serve as a locking mechanism for the phone at all? Other locks, including other biometric locks, perform far better. Maybe it would be best to table this security feature until it's, you know, secure.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Rex Rollman, 3 Apr 2017 @ 5:46pm

    What it comes down to, for me, is: can it be used if you are unconscious? Both face and fingerprint recognition can; meaning that it is a convenience feature and not a security feature.

    No thank you.

    • icon
      OldMugwump (profile), 3 Apr 2017 @ 6:13pm

      Re: convenience feature and not a security feature

      As with all things security, it depends on how much security you need, the consequences of failure, and who your opponent is.

      There are lots of things for which minimal security is fine - when a breach involves minor consequences you can easily live with.

      For other things you need more security. If your phone can transfer away your life savings, for example.

      And if your opponent is the NSA you need stronger security than if it's the nosy guy in the next cube at work.

      Nobody should expect a single level of security to be right for everyone, or for everything.

      Stronger security has costs that you don't want to pay for trivial gains.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2017 @ 6:31pm

        Re: Re: convenience feature and not a security feature

        Unless the nosy guy in the next cubicle works for the NSA. But then, if he works for the NSA, he's probably working *in* the NSA's buildings, which means that you're working in the NSA's buildings, which means that *you* also work for the NSA, which means that you must have the strongest possible encryption against your own access.

        Ok, that's done it. My head's exploded.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2017 @ 6:26pm

    I don't know why people expect these commodity electronics companies to be concerned with security and fail to see these for what they truly are, gimmicks.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2017 @ 6:27pm

    At least the phone doesn't explode. That's gotta count for something.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2017 @ 6:29pm

    >Maybe it would be best to table this security feature until it's, you know, secure.

    In the absence of a threat model, the word secure has no meaning. Not everyone requires bars outside their windows.

    If you lost your phone on the street, it's highly unlikely a thief would also happen to have a picture of you to defeat this system.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2017 @ 6:31pm

    Biometrics are not security, they're convenience!

  • icon
    timmaguire42 (profile), 3 Apr 2017 @ 6:42pm

    All biometric security suffers from the same fatal flaw--no matter how hard it is to steal or fake, once done, you're done.

    You can change your password, but good luck changing your fingerprints, your iris, your face.

  • identicon
    rasz_pl, 3 Apr 2017 @ 7:45pm

    iphone fingerprint reader can be defeated with a XERO/print of a fingerprint, and still millions of idio^^consumers use it

  • icon
    K`Tetch (profile), 3 Apr 2017 @ 8:39pm

    I used the facial recognition for a while on my galaxy tab 3 7.0

    My (then) 11-yo daughter could unlock it half the time by looking at it.

    Sure people say "you spit her out" to me, BUT ANDROID SHOULDN'T BE SAYING THAT!

