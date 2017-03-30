James Comey's New Idea: An International... >>
<< Daily Deal: ITIL Foundation Training for IT...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Karl Bode

Thu, Mar 30th 2017 10:45am


Filed Under:
broadband, donald trump, fcc, internet, privacy



Trump's Internet Brigades Shocked To Realize The Government Just Sold Them Out On Privacy

from the by-winning-I-mean-losing dept

ISP lobbying and policy groups were, unsurprisingly, quick to mindlessly applaud this week's decision by Congress to kill consumer broadband privacy rules. Actual consumers, however, are far from pleased about Congress' decision to take campaign contributions in exchange for selling consumer privacy rights down river. With cable providers nabbing a growing broadband monopoly, ISPs increasingly merging with giant broadcasters, and neither competition nor regulatory oversight providing much of anything in the way of checks and balances, most people realize we're in for an...interesting ride over the next few years.

Amusingly, even many of Donald Trump's most fervent online supporters were shocked by Congress' and the Trump administration's giant middle finger to consumer privacy. Over at Breitbart, traditionally not a hotbed for nuanced understanding of often-complicated tech policy, commenters were quick to cry foul over the vote to kill the FCC's rules:

Of course many Trump supporters tried to heap the entirety of the blame in the lap of the GOP, ignoring the White House's wholesale support of the killing of the protections. But it was interesting to see several others actually seeing through the broadband industry's bullshit claim that the FTC will somehow come running to magically fill in the privacy enforcement gaps (it has no real authority over broadband, and ISPs can avoid oversight via common carrier exceptions anyway):

Meanwhile, over at The_Donald subreddit, users that traditionally spend their calories happily whining about "snowflakes" and "libtards" suddenly came to the realization that the broadband market isn't competitive, and with neither competitor nor functional regulatory oversight of these ever-expanding telecom giants, the average consumer ("cuck" or not) is going to get screwed by companies like AT&T and Comcast. Repeatedly:

Gosh, it's almost as if some regulations are actually necessary, and one has to intelligently debate the subtle, often-complicated nuance of each implementation! As we've noted the rules were created for a damn good reason. Namely that the lack of competition in the broadband sector had resulted in ISPs engaging in some incredibly idiotic behavior. ISPs in recent months have charged consumers more for privacy, given low income customers even worse customer service, or covertly modified user packets to track users around the internet and build entire profiles -- without telling a single god-damned customer this was happening.

Suddenly realizing their predicament, numerous Trump supporters urged the President to immediately veto the repeal of the rules, again ignoring the fact that Trump's administration has made it repeatedly clear the push to kill the rules had the administration's full-throated support:

Of course the sudden realization that government oversight of giant, anti-competitive corporations is sometimes necessary and even good for consumers has arrived a little late for most of us. It might have been nice if a few of these folks had heeded the warning about hollow populist rhetoric before our collective privacy rights were thrown in the toilet. With the gutting of net neutrality and Trump's likely approval of the massive AT&T Time Warner merger waiting in the wings, there's some additional hard lessons looming for Trump enthusiasts that actually care about tech policy.

That said, this is another reminder of how certain issues (most notably net neutrality and privacy) have been quite intentionally shoveled into idiotic partisan grooves -- despite broad, bipartisan consumer support for both concepts. There are those that benefit by having tech policy discourse mired in such callow debate, but it isn't you or I (oh hi, didn't see you standing there, Comcast). Seeing the world entirely as a game of partisan patty cake -- waged idiotically but enthusiastically in team-colored onesies -- remains an ongoing disservice to us all.

35 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    AnonCow, 30 Mar 2017 @ 10:55am

    Schadenfreude: The Musical!

    Trolls pissed about being trolled by the troll that they installed as the king of all trolls!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 30 Mar 2017 @ 10:59am

    Trumpettes angry about Trump's bullshit?

    I'm am Jack's utter lack of surprise.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AC180, 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:02am

    Why are we even talking about this? Historically, republicans have for the most part voted against their own damn interests. All that talk about draining the swamp...is pretty much all they need to be convinced....go figure!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:10am

    you still have the right to

    BOYCOTT OR BEND OVER
    You can choose the local ISP monopoly (who is now basically the last mile of governmental spying on the citizens of the US)

    or

    drop out. Only use the internet and phones at work.

    Will we ever stand up? Will we suck even harder? Who in these forums has already sent a letter/email to their local representative or congressman?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Only kind of an Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:11am

      Re: you still have the right to

      You better believe I did.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      jupiterkansas (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:55pm

      Re: you still have the right to

      Boycotting isn't an option. That's the problem.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:15pm

        Re: Re: you still have the right to

        You sir, don't understand what it means to boycott.
        You don't get to have your cake and eat it too.
        When you boycott, you have NO CAKE until the rules are FIXED

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:39pm

          Re: Re: Re: you still have the right to

          In most boycotts you still have cake. You simply refuse to buy it from one baker, even if it costs a bit more elsewhere.

          That baker does not have a government-granted monopoly on an essential service or basic infrastructure.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:16am

    Well, that's it! Time for a new internet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:34am

      Re:

      Just how do you propose to connect over the last mile? That is where the problem lies, and not with the Internet in general.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:24am

    I don't like this bill...but all the Trump supporters I know are celebrating the passage of this bill.

    This article is FAKE NEWS!!⸮⸮

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Karl Bode (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:36am

    InfoWars

    I'll note that Infowars insists this entire privacy fracas is "fake news" and the fault of Google:

    https://www.infowars.com/google-soros-behind-fake-news-on-internet-privacy/

    Ignoring that Google actually opposed the rules because, like ISPs, they didn't like that consumers had to OPT IN to let companies track and sell private financial data and browsing history.

    The corresponding Google letter to the FCC opposing their privacy rules:

    https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/100319291940/2016-10-03%20Google%20Letter%20(WC%2016-106).pdf

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:45am

    Just wondering...

    As with the "net neutrality" rules that are being eliminated, my understanding is that these regulations were put in place less than two years ago.

    Before that, there were a couple of decades of the internet where these rules didn't exist. Were there egregious abuses of ISPs and other internet companies before the regulations were put in place? Were ISPs selling these data before (and in the case of net neutrality, were ISPs blocking huge swaths of the internet of other companies' content in favor of their own)?"

    I ask because this seems to be hand wringing over something I haven't really seen happening. If it has, I understand the need to bring government regulation to police the actions of ISPs. If it hasn't, why the hysteria?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:08pm

      Re: Just wondering...

      As I understand it there weren't clear rules, nothing along the lines of the ones that just got killed anyway, and it was mostly down to how far the companies wanted to push and risk the FCC slapping them down.

      However, after they pushed a little too far, and were a little too blatant in screwing over their customers there was enough momentum to put in some simple if clear rules to prohibit some of their more extreme actions.

      These rules would cut into their profits however, which is why they threw fits about how they'd be just so very confusing for their stupid customers who could never understand such complex subjects as 'If you want your ISP to gather data on you, you need to give them the go-ahead', and chill such innovation like tracking customers with unremovable cookies used to harvest customer data whether they knew about it or not.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:09pm

      Re: Just wondering...

      There have been ISPs in the last few years that have been tracking internet browsing history. Verizon edited traffic in transit to insert "Super Cookies" that are undetectable to the end user but allow Verizon to track what you're doing. They would then sell that information to advertisers.

      You are probably correct in saying that in the early days of the internet this was not happening. Or at least not happening on a large scale.

      However, in just the last few years technology has become so cheap that performing inspection on everyones internet traffic has become very cheap. Especially when you control the pipe.

      And this "hysteria" is not new. Privacy advocates have been warning people for years that this kind of thing would happen. Which is precisely why those rules were put in place.

      This kind of collection is dangerous when unchecked.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:13pm

      Re: Just wondering...

      The reason that the regulations were created a couple of years ago was because the ISP's, who are also cable companies, realized that the Internet was driving cord cutting, and so they started introducing data caps, and refusing to upgrade switches congested by Netflix traffic.

      That is the regulations were introduced because the ISP's started playing games to protect their cable business.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 11:58am

    Drones show the problem with 'regulations = bad' mentality

    Gosh, it's almost as if some regulations are actually necessary, and one has to intelligently debate the subtle, often-complicated nuance of each implementation!

    That's the very problem with Trump's rule that for every 1 new regulation 2 old ones have to go.

    Take a look at the drone market for an example of why this won't work. Previously there was one and only one regulation on drones, none are allowed for ANY reason period, not for toys, not for businesses to deliver products, nothing.

    But now that drones are allowed for more and more things, you need more and more regulations to regulate the drones. Are there a lot more drone regulations than there used to be before? Heck yeah. But do we have more freedoms when it comes to owning and using drones then we used to? Well duh of course anything is a step up from no drones at all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rana, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:09pm

    Shocked, I tell you. Shocked!

    Amusingly, even many of Donald Trump's most fervent online supporters were shocked...

    Idiots all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:42pm

    I wonder how much these companies actually obeyed these regulations, vrs how many went underground with their attack on privacy. I'm not convinced that regulation is the key to controlling privacy. As we've seen time and again, simply telling corporations they can't do something doesn't mean they wont, it simply means they will try harder not to get caught. Then you have the Government itself, the worst offender. They built entire rooms inside the ISP's data centers, in plain site, and simply sucked up ALL the data. I find it hard to believe the Government would take these regulations/our privacy seriously when THEY are doing the same or worse.

    I don't think I trust the Government with my privacy, nor the Corporations with adhering to the Governments "do as I say, not as I do regulations". Both seem so disingenuous to me. This is the same Government that fields the TSA, and who believes you have no rights at all simply because you are less than 100 miles from the border. Obama givith, Trump taketh away. What's the next politician going to do? Who knows? Somehow; We need to take control ourselves and stop relying on others to protect our privacy, it's just not working.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:56pm

    Really simple solution here...

    Get rid of some other useless government rules, like:

    Regulations that exempt telecoms from paying taxes on capital resources (or the zero interest loans for capital development).

    Regulations that gave phone companies billions to deploy broadband--just have them give the money back; clearly that was government overreach.

    Regulations that limit utility pole attachment fees and exempt telecoms from other use taxes.

    Regulations establishing monopolies in service areas for years.

    Regulations that prevent communities and local governments from deploying their OWN broadband when telecoms decide it isn't worth their time to upgrade (or even install) services.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:02pm

      Re: Really simple solution here...

      Republicans are all about getting rid of regulations. Why don't we elect more of them?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jupiterkansas (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:57pm

    Privacy isn't partisan.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:04pm

    The idiot Trump Supporter

    Just FYI,

    For those of you rolling your eyes in derision at every action of the Trumpster.. You do realize that if Washington is already regulating it, you're in trouble.. Right?? If your relying on the good guy members of congress to save you with their "perfected" regulated version of the internet.. hoo boy do you have a surprise coming..

    The more regulated the internet becomes, the more power that goes to the lobbyists and special interest. If you think some regulations are necessary, recognize that thought is subjective. Washington don't run on some heart felt emotional notions of what is "right". Those who have the money to lobby congress will do it in the most capitalistic way to get what they desire. Far as I am concerned, if your fighting to hand over more and more regulation to Washington... You are the problem.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:11pm

      Re: The idiot Trump Supporter

      As it happens, most IT people would not survive that long in an anarchistic, mad-max dystopia. So some regulation and governance is probably better for them than none.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:20pm

      Re: The idiot Trump Supporter

      You stand true to your name oh my dear idiot Trumpster. A simplistic view of “all regulations bad…no regulations good” is kind moronic as expected coming from you.

      Anyway what took you so long to respond to this article?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:14pm

    temporary laws

    if every law or regulation can simply be overturned with the next administration, What's The Use?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
James Comey's New Idea: An International... >>
<< Daily Deal: ITIL Foundation Training for IT...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:26 Miami Officials Promise To Crack Down On Airbnb Homeowners Who Spoke Up About Bad Regulations (0)
11:50 James Comey's New Idea: An International Encryption Backdoor Partnership (27)
10:45 Trump's Internet Brigades Shocked To Realize The Government Just Sold Them Out On Privacy (35)
10:38 Daily Deal: ITIL Foundation Training for IT Professionals (0)
09:36 Report Says DEA Doesn't Even Know If The Billions In Cash It Seizes Is Having Any Impact On Criminal Activity (23)
06:33 FCC Boss Takes Aim At Efforts To Bring Broadband To The Poor (17)
03:36 All That On-Off Excitement About CETA Last Year? It's Happening Again (3)

Wednesday

16:58 Tractor Owners Using Pirated Firmware To Dodge John Deere's Ham-Fisted Attempt To Monopolize Repair (25)
14:55 Judge Alsup Wants Uber & Waymo To Teach Him How To LiDAR Prior To Self-Driving Car Case (26)
13:34 No, You Can't Buy Congress's Internet Data, Or Anyone Else's (52)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.