Trump's Internet Brigades Shocked To Realize The Government Just Sold Them Out On Privacy
from the by-winning-I-mean-losing dept
ISP lobbying and policy groups were, unsurprisingly, quick to mindlessly applaud this week's decision by Congress to kill consumer broadband privacy rules. Actual consumers, however, are far from pleased about Congress' decision to take campaign contributions in exchange for selling consumer privacy rights down river. With cable providers nabbing a growing broadband monopoly, ISPs increasingly merging with giant broadcasters, and neither competition nor regulatory oversight providing much of anything in the way of checks and balances, most people realize we're in for an...interesting ride over the next few years.
Amusingly, even many of Donald Trump's most fervent online supporters were shocked by Congress' and the Trump administration's giant middle finger to consumer privacy. Over at Breitbart, traditionally not a hotbed for nuanced understanding of often-complicated tech policy, commenters were quick to cry foul over the vote to kill the FCC's rules:
Of course many Trump supporters tried to heap the entirety of the blame in the lap of the GOP, ignoring the White House's wholesale support of the killing of the protections. But it was interesting to see several others actually seeing through the broadband industry's bullshit claim that the FTC will somehow come running to magically fill in the privacy enforcement gaps (it has no real authority over broadband, and ISPs can avoid oversight via common carrier exceptions anyway):
Meanwhile, over at The_Donald subreddit, users that traditionally spend their calories happily whining about "snowflakes" and "libtards" suddenly came to the realization that the broadband market isn't competitive, and with neither competitor nor functional regulatory oversight of these ever-expanding telecom giants, the average consumer ("cuck" or not) is going to get screwed by companies like AT&T and Comcast. Repeatedly:
Gosh, it's almost as if some regulations are actually necessary, and one has to intelligently debate the subtle, often-complicated nuance of each implementation! As we've noted the rules were created for a damn good reason. Namely that the lack of competition in the broadband sector had resulted in ISPs engaging in some incredibly idiotic behavior. ISPs in recent months have charged consumers more for privacy, given low income customers even worse customer service, or covertly modified user packets to track users around the internet and build entire profiles -- without telling a single god-damned customer this was happening.
Suddenly realizing their predicament, numerous Trump supporters urged the President to immediately veto the repeal of the rules, again ignoring the fact that Trump's administration has made it repeatedly clear the push to kill the rules had the administration's full-throated support:
Of course the sudden realization that government oversight of giant, anti-competitive corporations is sometimes necessary and even good for consumers has arrived a little late for most of us. It might have been nice if a few of these folks had heeded the warning about hollow populist rhetoric before our collective privacy rights were thrown in the toilet. With the gutting of net neutrality and Trump's likely approval of the massive AT&T Time Warner merger waiting in the wings, there's some additional hard lessons looming for Trump enthusiasts that actually care about tech policy.
That said, this is another reminder of how certain issues (most notably net neutrality and privacy) have been quite intentionally shoveled into idiotic partisan grooves -- despite broad, bipartisan consumer support for both concepts. There are those that benefit by having tech policy discourse mired in such callow debate, but it isn't you or I (oh hi, didn't see you standing there, Comcast). Seeing the world entirely as a game of partisan patty cake -- waged idiotically but enthusiastically in team-colored onesies -- remains an ongoing disservice to us all.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Schadenfreude: The Musical!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm am Jack's utter lack of surprise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
you still have the right to
You can choose the local ISP monopoly (who is now basically the last mile of governmental spying on the citizens of the US)
or
drop out. Only use the internet and phones at work.
Will we ever stand up? Will we suck even harder? Who in these forums has already sent a letter/email to their local representative or congressman?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: you still have the right to
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: you still have the right to
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: you still have the right to
You don't get to have your cake and eat it too.
When you boycott, you have NO CAKE until the rules are FIXED
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: you still have the right to
That baker does not have a government-granted monopoly on an essential service or basic infrastructure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This article is FAKE NEWS!!⸮⸮
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
they will.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
InfoWars
https://www.infowars.com/google-soros-behind-fake-news-on-internet-privacy/
Ignoring that Google actually opposed the rules because, like ISPs, they didn't like that consumers had to OPT IN to let companies track and sell private financial data and browsing history.
The corresponding Google letter to the FCC opposing their privacy rules:
https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/100319291940/2016-10-03%20Google%20Letter%20(WC%2016-106).pdf
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just wondering...
Before that, there were a couple of decades of the internet where these rules didn't exist. Were there egregious abuses of ISPs and other internet companies before the regulations were put in place? Were ISPs selling these data before (and in the case of net neutrality, were ISPs blocking huge swaths of the internet of other companies' content in favor of their own)?"
I ask because this seems to be hand wringing over something I haven't really seen happening. If it has, I understand the need to bring government regulation to police the actions of ISPs. If it hasn't, why the hysteria?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just wondering...
As I understand it there weren't clear rules, nothing along the lines of the ones that just got killed anyway, and it was mostly down to how far the companies wanted to push and risk the FCC slapping them down.
However, after they pushed a little too far, and were a little too blatant in screwing over their customers there was enough momentum to put in some simple if clear rules to prohibit some of their more extreme actions.
These rules would cut into their profits however, which is why they threw fits about how they'd be just so very confusing for their stupid customers who could never understand such complex subjects as 'If you want your ISP to gather data on you, you need to give them the go-ahead', and chill such innovation like tracking customers with unremovable cookies used to harvest customer data whether they knew about it or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just wondering...
You are probably correct in saying that in the early days of the internet this was not happening. Or at least not happening on a large scale.
However, in just the last few years technology has become so cheap that performing inspection on everyones internet traffic has become very cheap. Especially when you control the pipe.
And this "hysteria" is not new. Privacy advocates have been warning people for years that this kind of thing would happen. Which is precisely why those rules were put in place.
This kind of collection is dangerous when unchecked.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just wondering...
That is the regulations were introduced because the ISP's started playing games to protect their cable business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Drones show the problem with 'regulations = bad' mentality
That's the very problem with Trump's rule that for every 1 new regulation 2 old ones have to go.
Take a look at the drone market for an example of why this won't work. Previously there was one and only one regulation on drones, none are allowed for ANY reason period, not for toys, not for businesses to deliver products, nothing.
But now that drones are allowed for more and more things, you need more and more regulations to regulate the drones. Are there a lot more drone regulations than there used to be before? Heck yeah. But do we have more freedoms when it comes to owning and using drones then we used to? Well duh of course anything is a step up from no drones at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shocked, I tell you. Shocked!
Idiots all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't think I trust the Government with my privacy, nor the Corporations with adhering to the Governments "do as I say, not as I do regulations". Both seem so disingenuous to me. This is the same Government that fields the TSA, and who believes you have no rights at all simply because you are less than 100 miles from the border. Obama givith, Trump taketh away. What's the next politician going to do? Who knows? Somehow; We need to take control ourselves and stop relying on others to protect our privacy, it's just not working.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How do you propose we do that in highly interconnected? We can establish our own island nation to start with?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170327/09244537008/just-use-vpn-isnt-real-solution-to-gops-decis ion-to-kill-broadband-privacy-protections.shtml
Anyway not everyone has the background or the basic knowledge to "go online and learn" about VPNs, encryption and stuff. Even if they have friends/relatives who can help, most people don't even realize that they would need to get help for an issue like this. Just because you are an expert in IT or a fast learner doesn't mean everyone can be like you.......
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Really simple solution here...
Regulations that exempt telecoms from paying taxes on capital resources (or the zero interest loans for capital development).
Regulations that gave phone companies billions to deploy broadband--just have them give the money back; clearly that was government overreach.
Regulations that limit utility pole attachment fees and exempt telecoms from other use taxes.
Regulations establishing monopolies in service areas for years.
Regulations that prevent communities and local governments from deploying their OWN broadband when telecoms decide it isn't worth their time to upgrade (or even install) services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Really simple solution here...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The idiot Trump Supporter
For those of you rolling your eyes in derision at every action of the Trumpster.. You do realize that if Washington is already regulating it, you're in trouble.. Right?? If your relying on the good guy members of congress to save you with their "perfected" regulated version of the internet.. hoo boy do you have a surprise coming..
The more regulated the internet becomes, the more power that goes to the lobbyists and special interest. If you think some regulations are necessary, recognize that thought is subjective. Washington don't run on some heart felt emotional notions of what is "right". Those who have the money to lobby congress will do it in the most capitalistic way to get what they desire. Far as I am concerned, if your fighting to hand over more and more regulation to Washington... You are the problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The idiot Trump Supporter
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The idiot Trump Supporter
Anyway what took you so long to respond to this article?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
temporary laws
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment