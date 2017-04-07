Researcher: 90% Of 'Smart' TVs Can Be Compromised Remotely
from the internet-of-very-broken-things dept
So we've noted for some time how "smart" TVs, like most internet of things devices, have exposed countless users' privacy courtesy of some decidedly stupid privacy and security practices. Several times now smart TV manufacturers have been caught storing and transmitting personal user data unencrypted over the internet (including in some instances living room conversations). And in some instances, consumers are forced to eliminate useful features unless they agree to have their viewing and other data collected, stored and monetized via these incredible "advancements" in television technology.
As recent Wikileaks data revealed, the lack of security and privacy standards in this space has proven to be a field day for hackers and intelligence agencies alike.
And new data suggests that these televisions are even more susceptible to attack than previously thought. While the recent Samsung Smart TV vulnerabilities exposed by Wikileaks (aka Weeping Angel) required an in-person delivery of a malicious payload via USB drive, more distant, remote attacks are unsurprisingly also a problem. Rafael Scheel, a security researcher working for Swiss cyber security consulting company Oneconsult, recently revealed that around 90% of smart televisions are vulnerable to a remote attack using rogue DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting - Terrestrial) signals.
This attack leans heavily on Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV), an industry standard supported by most cable companies and set top manufacturers that helps integrate classic broadcast, IPTV, and broadband delivery systems. Using $50-$150 DVB-T transmitter equipment, an attacker can use this standard to exploit
smart dumb television sets on a pretty intimidating scale, argues Scheel:
"By design, any nearby TV will connect to the stronger signal. Since cable providers send their signals from tens or hundreds of miles away, attacks using rogue DVB-T signals could be mounted on nearby houses, a neighborhood, or small city. Furthermore, an attack could be carried out by mounting the DVB-T transmitter on a drone, targeting a specific room in a building, or flying over an entire city."
Scheel says he has developed two exploits that, when loaded in the TV's built-in browser, execute malicious code, and provide root access. Once compromised, these devices can be used for everything from DDoS attacks to surveillance. And because these devices are never really designed with consumer-friendly transparency in mind, users never have much of an understanding of what kind of traffic the television is sending and receiving, preventing them from noticing the device is compromised.
Scheel also notes that the uniformity of smart TV OS design (uniformly bad, notes a completely different researcher this week) and the lack of timely updates mean crafting exploits for multiple sets is relatively easy, and firmware updates can often take months or years to arrive. Oh, and did we mention these attacks are largely untraceable?:
"But the best feature of his attack, which makes his discovery extremely dangerous, is the fact that DVB-T, the transmission method for HbbTV commands, is a uni-directional signal, meaning data flows from the attacker to the victim only. This makes the attack traceable only if the attacker is caught transmitting the rogue HbbTV signal in real-time. According to Scheel, an attacker can activate his HbbTV transmitter for one minute, deliver the exploit, and then shut it off for good."
So yeah, that internet of broken things security we've spent the last few years mercilessly making fun of? It's significantly worse than anybody imagined.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
then, as soon as anyone in range sets up such a connection for internet access... your TV is already auto-connected to the internet and and is mining bitcoins.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If the hardware or software is not designed properly, even that could be exploitable. (Software video decoders have a long history of vulnerabilities.) And if there's any persistent memory without hardware write-protection, malware could persist.
I'd be interested to see a security analysis of a non-smart TV (like, can you send a bad signal to turn the receiving antenna into a transmitter, and turn the speaker into a microphone?-and can that persist between power cycles?).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This sounds exactly like an IMSI catcher/stingray.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I realize this is quoted from the linked article, but it's somewhat confusing.
DVB-T is a broadcast standard, not a cable standard. I'm assuming "cable providers" in this context is meant to mean the broadcaster, then? After all, a transmitted signal on a nearby house wouldn't hijack the cable feed coming in to the TV.
I don't know anything about the HbbTV systems being discussed, so I suppose it's possible that a broadcast signal could trick it into changing over from a cable signal, but it seems like that would be unlikely. (If you're watching XYZ network on cable, would a DBV-T signal claiming to be XYZ network win? That seems odd. And I'd be surprised if that was "stronger" than the signal off the cable, either way.)
I don't mean to dismiss the implications of these kinds of flaws. I'm just not sure all of the relevant caveats have been accounted for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
ATSC 3 is in testing which has an optional incompatible technology similar to HbbTV but there are no broadcasters using it yet and no TV's on sale that support it.
Point me to a TV for sale at retail (not imported) in the US that supports DVB.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Or "100% of smart TVs, but we don't have the specific proof yet"?
Maybe one day somebody will write a complex, provably bug-free, computer program. It's not going to happen in a non-safety-critical system like a TV first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I don't know the details of this standard, but certainly there were past standards that might have allowed such things. For example, some TVs would scan around for a station broadcasting an XDS clock signal. Program guides might be similar. Some TVs show station names; I wouldn't be surprised if they scan OTA broadcasts even when cable is used, so the names will be cached when you choose to watch from the antenna.
There was talk in the past about TVs etc. doing over-the-air firmware updates. I hope it was just an idea and never implemented.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It actually will. When I had (analog) cable, channel 11 was barely usable because there was a nearby VHF antenna transmitting on channel 11. The cable company would put garbage channels there, most recently the "TV Guide channel", and people would see the wireless channel 11 superimposed on it.
Don't forget that DOCSIS cable modems transmit data into the cable system, and anyone on the same node can see that data. (It's encrypted, probably poorly. And factory-fresh modems will only transmit as authorized but people have hacked firmware before.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
90%??
Get your OWN small computer, Roku, Anything ELSE..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My real question is:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's say, in addition to turning off anything 'smart' in the menu options, I block my tv at the router level from accessing the net - does this help anything? Or are all of these exploits beyond my ability to mitigate? I'd avoid 'smart' altogether if finding 'dumb' wasn't becoming almost impossible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
- and routers and computers and IoT's and whatever electronics
Borrow a paper printed book to read in the evening and enjoy the morning newspapers at breakfast!
And then everybody will understand how odd you are and that you need to be kept an eye on.
Can you escape supervision without being noticed for escaping supervision?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment