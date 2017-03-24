Guy Who Wants Everyone To Believe He Created... >>
Copyright

by Leigh Beadon

Fri, Mar 24th 2017 12:00pm


Caution: Prolonged Exposure To Copyright Can Be Hazardous To Human Culture

Caution: Copyright by Techdirt on Teespring

Caution: Copyright gear now available on Teespring »

It's that time again: we've launched another new line of gear on Teespring — Caution: Copyright T-shirts, hoodies, mugs and stickers. I hope the design speaks for itself, though whether it will be as controversial as Copying Is Not Theft remains to be seen...

We're also very happy to announce that shipping from Europe is now available for all Techdirt gear on Teespring! If you visit any of our campaigns with an IP address outside the US, you'll be given the option to choose the EU fulfillment center instead. The product selection and pricing is slightly different, but our friends across the Atlantic should find the shipping much cheaper and faster. If you don't get the option to choose your location, look for the link in the product description on Teespring, because there is sometimes a delay in getting the global campaigns properly linked. (Here's a direct link to the EU version of this new T-shirt, for convenience's sake.)

Check out the Techdirt Gear store for Caution: Copyright and more »

Techdirt Gear on Teespring

3 Comments

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 12:03pm

    *slow clap*

    Awesome. Just awesome.

    And I'm envious of Europe now. Where's the South America cheap shipping?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 12:08pm

      Re:

      The new EU option might still be cheaper than from the US fulfillment center, not sure... Be sure to check the prices on both!

      If Teespring adds a South American plant, we'll add that option too :)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 12:27pm

    Are your unfortunate parents paying your legal bills for your boneheaded decision to lead an absurd existence?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.