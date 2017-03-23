Confidence Wavers In Google Fiber As ISP... >>
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Mar 23rd 2017 2:23pm


Filed Under:
bob goodlatte, congress, copyright, copyright office, john conyers, library of congress



Congress Leaks Draft Bill To Move Copyright Office Out Of The Library Of Congress

from the this-is-a-BAD-idea dept

Update: The bill has now officially been introduced.

Well, we all knew this was coming, but Rep. Bob Goodlatte has been passing around a draft of a bill to move the Copyright Office out of the Library of Congress. Specifically, it would make the head of the Copyright Office, the Copyright Register, a Presidentially appointed position, with 10-year terms, and who could only be removed by the President.

This is a bad and dangerous idea. It's one that's designed to give Hollywood and the recording industry even more power and control over an already deeply captured agency. As it stands now, having the Copyright Office in the Library of Congress provides at least some basic recognition of the actual intent of copyright law, as established by the Constitution to Promote the progress of science. That is, as we've pointed out for a long, long time, the intent of copyright is to benefit the public. The mechanism is to provide temporary monopolies to creators as an incentive, before handing the works over to the public. Yet, the Copyright Office eschews that view, insisting that the role of the Copyright Office is to expand those monopoly rights, and to speak out for the interests of major copyright holders (rarely the creators themselves).

Either way, by making this a Presidential appointment, the MPAA and RIAA know that it will give them significantly greater say over who leads the office. Right now they can (and do!) lobby the Librarian of Congress on who should be chosen, but the Librarian gets to choose. One hopes that the Librarian would take into account the larger view of copyright law, and who it's actually supposed to benefit -- and we're hoping that the current Librarian will do so (if given the chance). But making it a Presidential appointment will mean heavy lobbying by industry, and much less likelihood that the public interest is considered.

The usual think tankers and industry folks will tell you -- incorrectly -- that the Copyright Office is only in the Library due to "an accident of history." But that's not the case. The role of both overlap dramatically -- collecting, organizing and cataloging new creative works. Almost everyone agrees that the Copyright Office needs to be modernized, and that the previous Librarian failed (miserably) to do so. But because we had a bad librarian in the past is no reason to remove the Copyright Office entirely from the Library and disconnect it completely to its constitutional moorings designed around getting more creative works to the public.

Make sure to let your Congressional Representative know not to support this bill -- especially if they're members of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Goodlatte has said that he'd only propose copyright reform bills that have widespread consensus. This is not such a bill.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:00pm

    Congress leaks?

    Who knew?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:05pm

    I love it when Congress votes away it's own powers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:24pm

      Re:

      Even when it gives the president more opportunities for cronyism?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      morganwick (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 9:28pm

      Re:

      This is the problem with the system of checks and balances the Founders established and why it matters that they didn't envision the formation of parties. When Congress and the President are of the same party, Congress will happily vote away its powers to the President, but the President can veto any attempt to walk it back, and a party that has two-thirds control of both houses of Congress probably controls the White House too. It's why we need to rethink the Constitution for what we've learned about political science in the intervening 200+ years, but are woefully ill-equipped to do so.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:22am

        Re: Re:

        they didn't envision the formation of parties.

        That's not true at all. Washington was opposed to political parties, never belonged to one, and explicitly warned against them -- hard to claim that he "didn't envision" a thing that he warned against.

        And every President except Washington belonged to a political party.

        I think it's probably more accurate to say they never envisioned the kind of polarization in our current political system, the likelihood that a single party would control all three branches of government, and the extent to which individuals would put the party line over individual policy beliefs or their constituents' interests.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:13pm

    Thackeray to the rescue.

    I mean, this reminds me so much of Vanity Fair. Just imagine Congress as Rebecca Crawley, the lobbying groups as Lord Steyne, and the American People as Rawdon Crawley.

    Good old Rawdon who has a somewhat dim view of just who is paying Rebecca's bills and baubles and is too clumsy to be kept around in high society.

    The comparison, of course, breaks down once Rawdon finds Becky in compromising circumstances: she isn't successful at explaining to him that this is how it is supposed to work and that he should be happy about it.

    Also of course Lord Steyne isn't actually stealing the money he gives to Becky from Rawdon. He's interested in exploiting her rather than her husband.

    So, well, our Congress Play is a lot more icky. We aren't living in Victorian times where honour was formally considered more valuable than money: nowadays there is no honour but money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:33pm

    Despairing point of view

    Make sure to let your Congressional Representative know not to support this bill...

    What difference will it make? Unless substantial checks are included with the communication, they will just ignore it.

    There is no short term solution, and a lot of damage will be done in the mean time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:15pm

      Re: Despairing point of view

      It's better than doing nothing.

      You can at least hope for some boilerplate response from your rep indicating their position on the matter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        sorrykb (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:47pm

        Re: Re: Despairing point of view

        Just contact my rep's office. (She's generally very good, and I'm guessing she'll be on the right side of this, but it can't hurt to give positive reinforcement, especially since she's on the House Judiciary Committee.)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:21pm

      Re: Despairing point of view

      What difference will it make? Unless substantial checks are included with the communication, they will just ignore it.

      This is bullshit. It's not at all true that it doesn't matter. Constituents reaching out -- actually making phone calls -- makes a MASSIVE difference. That's what won SOPA, and I can assure you that those behind this bill are scared of anything that suggests they're heading for another SOPA situation.

      Yes, money works in Congress BUT ONLY WHEN NO ONE'S PAYING ATTENTION. If they get enough calls, the calls will ALWAYS beat out the money. Really. Voters trump everything else. And money only works when the people aren't paying attention.

      Your "it won't do any good" attitude LETS THEM WIN. Don't do that. Calls (especially) matter and make a difference. If the office starts receiving calls, and Reps realize this will piss off actual voters, it can and will scare them away.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 6:01pm

        Re: Re: Despairing point of view

        A significant part of my issue is the depressing fact of the many losses the people have had recently, along with the express disinterest in ongoing political issues. If the constituents were paying attention to everything Congress does, then I would not be so angst filled. SOPA sized efforts don't take place every day.

        We have a republic, a representative government. The populace takes it for granted that the representatives will represent them. They don't. We need a SOPA+ sized effort to make them aware of the need to participate, even after the elections. I don't see THAT on the horizon. I wish I did.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 6:04pm

          Re: Re: Re: Despairing point of view

          I should have said participate in EVERYTHING Congress does.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Cowardly Lion, 24 Mar 2017 @ 1:01am

          Re: Re: Re: Despairing point of view

          One of my pet peeves is when lazy, uncritical thinking gives rise to awful generalizations such as "people get the government they deserve". But that's not to say there isn't some grain of truth in such statements.

          If you take the angst out of this and flip this on it's head, i.e. look at it from the governments point of view, if no-one ever complains about their crazy proposals and policies, it isn't a stretch to see how they could believe they're doing good (appeased lobbyists, contented populace...).

          Mike is 100% right on this. Pissed off? Then make a fuss. Badger these people. Be civil, but give them no respite. If nothing else, reminding them you exist and have a view is mildly satisfying, therapeutic even.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 4:24am

        Re: Re: Despairing point of view

        "Voters trump everything else."

        Trump with a t or a T? Although I suspect it doesn't matter.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    BehindTheCurtain, 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:53pm

    Which lobbies are behind this?

    Am good, my rep is on the list and is informed on the topic.


    So the question is, who is behind the bill, which lobbies are pushing this, which have invested (bought out) the most in their representatives?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:15pm

    Watching Masnick squirm and whine--all without any substance whatsoever--is the perfect end to my beautiful day. Thanks, Mikey!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:20pm

      Re:

      Where is YOUR substance?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:22pm

      Re:

      Curious what kind of sick fuck cheers on the destruction of the public interest just because it upsets some of us with principles? Get help.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:25pm

        Re: Re:

        Shorter Mike: Arrrr! Derrrr! Duhhhh! Mmmm Copyright!!! Dohhhh!!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:28pm

        Re: Re:

        Seriously, though, I'm happy to go through your post sentence-by-sentence, pointing out how you can't back it up. But you'd have to promise that you won't run away first. Ball's in your court, my friend.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:58pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "Seriously, though, I'm happy to go through your post sentence-by-sentence, pointing out how you can't back it up." Then do so and make sure YOU back up whatever statements you make to refute what was said.
          You are a fart in the wind, gone in seconds, like most sad little trolls.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 6:10pm

        Re: Re:

        Your public interest is not our public interest. You represent socialist foreigners. We represent Americans with American values.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 7:00pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          dem sosh'list ferners gonna take awr copyrights somehow! Somehow I think that copyrights are made of capitalism and eagles and flags!! Only people who hate flags don't want to make hollywood more powerful!!

          "Promote the progress of science"? Sounds like more commie sosh'list nazi kenya talk to me, everybody knows that copyrights are for making mickey mouse money forever.

          /s

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 5:09am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Bullshit

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mike Masnick (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:18pm

    Update

    Just added a quick update to note that soon after this was posted, the bill was officially introduced.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:18pm

    Civil disobedience in the Era of the Eternal Copyright is going to be interesting. Best thing to do may be to simply ignore copyrights completely. Do all of your copyright related work through Antigua.

    Or maybe just sic anonymous on all of them. Because I have to tell y'all, I was sick and tired of all of the copyright BS in the 80's, and now it has entered the realms of a Hieronymus Bosch painting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kronomex, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:53pm

    The copyright monopoly's will buying up big on tissues to clean up the mess after the mass orgasms if and when that bill goes through.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 8:05pm

    Mike's pissed that the copyright office will now not be able to be bought by Google.

    Copyright is the only protection artists have. Naturally, he hates copyright.

    But karma has finally caught up to him, hasn't it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 11:05pm

      Re:

      Mike's pissed that the copyright office will now not be able to be bought by Google.

      What? First off, since when has Google "bought" the Copyright Office? Second, Google FAVORS moving the Copyright Office from what I've seen (they'd like to move it into the PTO, which is also a bad idea). So, uh, no.

      Copyright is the only protection artists have. Naturally, he hates copyright.

      Everything in those two sentences is wrong. It must be tough angrily yelling at a fake strawman that says stuff I don't actually believe.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 2:19am

        Re: Re:

        It seems to me you believe it too, Mike. I read article after article about how everyone would be better off if copyright did not exist. But perhaps I have you wrong, too. What is it you believe about copyright and patents? Good things, bad things, in the middle somewhere? I thought you model was that all technology should be "shared" for the good of the world, and enforcing ownership was the domain of the evil "trolls" under the "bridges" (which I always found particularly absurd). Do you hate copyright? Do you hate patent? Do you have an alternative? Can you make your view more clear?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 5:21am

          Re: Re: Re:

          You have read nothing but the graffiti on the straw windmills inside your head.

          All the writers, and the non-lazy commenters here, have always been pretty damn clear and consistent.

          The problems have always been abuse of the "IP" systems, and the warrantless extension of the laws behind them. And none of it protects actual creators any more than it ever did. Further, these systems no longer even produce results anywhere in line with the original (and good) intent of patent and copyright laws. (Trademark is almost 100% BS and let's not even go there as it has about zero to do with creators, which seems to be your ill-informed fantasy whining point.)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 6:22am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            A colorful but rather pointless comment. Are you a creator of anything besides vaguely insulting and absolutely pointless commentary? Have any patents? Any products? Any copyrights to literary work, music, video, art, anything at all that you can use to validate yourself as a creator? Ever create anything that was valuable to anyone other than yourself? Ever make any money from selling something of your own? Ever have anyone violate YOUR copyright or YOUR patent? I would guess not.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              jupiterkansas (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 8:22am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              I'm one of those creators and I'm just as American as you, and I say that copyright law is jacked up and needs some serious reform - nothing socialist or un-American about it.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 8:43am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                OK, fine, I can respect your opinion, no problem. Copyright law could be improved. I'm with you on that. I'm not sure exactly how, but I am sure you are right. But Mike writes about Intellectual Property with things like "well, it's not intellectual, and it's not property, so it's really not anything, is it". I can't get on board with that. Improve copyright law, great. You probably have some ideas how to improve it, right? Would love to read about it in an article. But just bashing the idea that people should own their own work product for the "good of the herd" with "creative economics" and forced "open source" such that everybody gets a free copy of everything is against my principles, and likely against yours, too, if you make a living selling your products.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Thad, 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:26am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  forced "open source" such that everybody gets a free copy of everything is against my principles, and likely against yours, too, if you make a living selling your products.

                  Android seems to be doing pretty well.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 12:25pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  forced "open source" such that everybody gets a free copy of everything is against my principles, and likely against yours, too, if you make a living selling your products.

                  Red Hat are doing very nicely thank you, and they provide support to two free Linux Distros Fedora and Centos. The latter is a copy of Red Hat,with just the branding changed. They do what Mike keeps suggesting, sell something that is rare and valuable, software support, fixing of bugs in the software that they support. Oh, they also push their fixes upstream to the projects that provide that software..

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Thad, 24 Mar 2017 @ 12:39pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    Not to mention companies like Intel and IBM (and, more recently, AMD), who make their money selling hardware and contribute heavily to Linux and other open-source projects because the availability of high-quality software increases the value of their hardware.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Gwiz (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 11:05am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Ever create anything that was valuable to anyone other than yourself? Ever make any money from selling something of your own?

              Obviously, I am not who you directed these questions at, but I would like to answer for myself, if I may.

              The answer to both of those questions is yes and I still consider myself a copyright minimalist. I am a graphic artist who creates designs everyday (which all have copyright by default) and I do not care if they are copied or not because what I really do is sell signs and printed graphics.

              In my free time I am a hobbyist programmer and I have released one of my programs under the GPLv3 License because I have enjoyed using Linux for almost a decade and wanted to pay something forward.

              Gvpngate - VPN Gate frontend for Gnome

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 6:35am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            And just tell me one other thing - you guys get together behind the scenes, right, and "tag team" anyone that falls outside your socialist and Un-American agenda, right? You have your little "insider dashboard" to keep track, and then have your private conversations, and then do your VERY best to keep your socialist agenda alive. That's true, right? Message to socialists - the money is drying up, the sympathy to your cause is drying up, America and Americans are making a comeback. American Inventors are making a comeback after years of your dishonest socialist propoganda, complete with your advanced "groupthink" behind-the-scenes technology designed to weaken or destroy American constitutional values.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              teka, 24 Mar 2017 @ 8:19am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              socialist
              socialist
              socialist
              socialist
              You keep using that word. I don't think it means what you think it means. It's not just a catch-all for "meanyhead I don't like"


              pssst: Government IP laws are more or less a massive socialist program that the founding fathers were very conflicted about and/or against. They are the government using the full power of law and regulation to attempt to control what people do in the spirit of working for the "greater good".

              Shoot, that sounds like socialist commie talk!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 8:49am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Just check out the self-described socialists that decide which posts will be hidden from public view. They say they are socialists. They hold editorial power over this blog. These are just facts, plain and simple.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  That One Guy (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 9:26am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Careful there, keep saying Socialist and the ghost of Marx is going to be summoned to your closet to rattle chains and decry the dastardly Capitalists. Lenin of course is already under your bed and ready to make a grab for your ankles if he can, so make sure to jump to and from your bed to avoid that.

                  I have to say, it's almost impressive to watch you come up with this convoluted conspiracy 'to keep the capitalists down' to explain why people aren't taking you seriously and reporting and/or marking your comments as funny.

                  By all means, if your claims are 'facts, plain and simple', then you should have no problem with a [Citation Needed].

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                    identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 9:58am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    I like your writing. I've just got to say, you guys have playing stupid down to an art form. Really. That guy Thad is wicked smart, but the rest of you "insiders" seem to drift between slightly interesting and downright stupid. Not that I think you are stupid, no I don't. It's a tool you use to wear people out. Consider yourself the winner. Wear your badge with honor.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                    • identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:37am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      This from a guy who's posted what; ten or twelve comments in this thread. The problem isn't anyone playing stupid. It's that you think yourself smarter then everyone else.

                      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                    • icon
                      That One Guy (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:47am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      Still no citation I see, just the same false humility and insults.

                      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 8:29am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Oh Hamilton, no matter how many times you get Burred you come back for more.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 8:33am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Since you seem to be a student of history, what do you think? Did Alexander actually try to fire to hit Burr, or did he fire into the tree far over his head? And where am I firing? Right at my target? Gosh, I like you.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Thad, 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:27am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Don't feed; just flag and move on.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 9:16am

          Re: Re: Re:

          You know, the funny thing about making public claims like that is that those of us who've been around on TD know that they're full of bunk, and based upon the strawman Mike/TD that's been kicking around in your head for years now.

          Or put another way, if you're going to lie it helps your case if you're not surrounded by people who know that you're lying and aren't even remotely interested in Mike's answers so long as they continue to differ from what the shadow-Mike you've got in your head believes.

          Mike has stated his position on copyright, quite a few times. Likewise his position on piracy, he's been pretty consistent and clear about it, you just don't like his answers and so insist that he didn't actually answer and demand that he give what you think his position is.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:05am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Does this sound familiar (Masnick on Intellectual Property)?

            The main reason why I have trouble with the "property" part isn't just the fact that it leads people to try to pretend it's just like tangible property, but because it automatically biases how people think about the concept. As I've written before, the very purpose of "property" and "property rights" was to better manage allocation of scarce resources. If there's no scarce resource at all, then the whole concept of property no longer makes sense. If a resource is infinite, it no longer matters who owns it, because anyone can own it and it doesn't diminish the ownership of anyone else. So, the entire rationale for "property rights" disappears.

            It matters who owns my property, Mike, the property that I created, with my own investment, time and toil. Mine. Not everyone's. Mine.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              That One Guy (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:56am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              ... followed by continuing to beat up that strawman Mike in your head, despite the fact that anyone who cares to can check the three links in my above comment to get an idea as to Mike's actual position on copyright.

              But hey, enough about Mike's position on copyright, let's talk about yours.

              With your 'I made it, it's mine' mindset, should copyright ever lapse, or should it be treated like a house or car, where you own it perpetually?

              Do you support the idea of Fair Use, a clear 'violation' of the copyright owner's 'Mine!' right, and if so to what extent should it be allowed?

              If copyright is a 'property' right like what people normally think when they hear the term, should it be taxed like one as well?

              What do you feel is the purpose and goal behind copyright law, is that goal being satisfied with the law as it currently stands, and if not what would you suggest could be changed to make it better fulfill it's goal?

              Inquiring minds are curious as to your stance on copyright law.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Gwiz (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 12:05pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              It matters who owns my property, Mike, the property that I created, with my own investment, time and toil. Mine. Not everyone's. Mine.

              Another difference between intellectual property and other property are the rights granted to the original owner after the transfer of ownership. One doesn't get to dictate how the person you sell your used car to uses it, but the author of a book gets to restrict how the book is used after he sells it.

              If you are willing to give up any and all rights after the sale of your intellectual property, than I would be willing to treat as any other property.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 5:42am

        Re: Re:

        Everything in those two sentences is wrong. It must be tough angrily yelling at a fake strawman that says stuff I don't actually believe.

        I'd love to get to the bottom of what you "actually believe," but you run away every single time. Bawk!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 12:28am

    There's no point in calling your reps

    This is already a done deal. Save your phone calls, your letters, your petitions: NOBODY IS LISTENING. Your Congressional representatives are now merely the puppets of Putin's puppet, with no independent will of their own.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 6:04am

    Greenhouse & Open Secrets proves All

    If you don't have Greenhouse extension for Chrome, get it. It shows you that Mr. Goodlatte's biggest donor is TV/Music/Movies... and is representing constituents in Virginia.... I don't know of very many TV/Music/Movie producers or content that come out of Virginia. Something smells fishy, but at least now we know the cost to buy a bill is $164,000.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Mar 2017 @ 8:26am

    Just put the Copyright Office inside MPAA or RIAA's HQ already. Give all the copyright trolls enough rope to hang themselves with.
    It's a shame that a lot of people will suffer but at least they'll (hopefully) realize some sort of compromise (other than "give us all the copyrights, forever":P) has to be reached.
    If not, well they'll eventually get what they want anyway. Why waste more time ?

    Honestly, the only real chance consumers would stand would be if we had some sort of non-profit watchdog constantly lobbying and or protesting these attempts.

    Citizen boycotts work, in a pinch, for specific laws, but these assholes will just sneak what they want as soon as we stop looking.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 9:00am

    A 10 year term why?

    At first I thought this didn't sound all that bad, until this line:

    a Presidentially appointed position, with 10-year terms, and who could only be removed by the President.

    There's a grand total of one whole position, Director of the FBI with a 10 year term.

    The reason for the FBI's 10 year term is try to insulate them from politics more (which Comey has obviously failed to do with all his recent controversial decisions in the last election, but that's not the point here).

    But why does the head of a copyright department need a 10 year term? What partisan politics are there that justifies trying to insulate them from politics? Copyright and IP isn't a partisan issue that one party supports and other opposes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ItsNotAboutParty, 24 Mar 2017 @ 10:00am

      Re: A 10 year term why?

      > Copyright and IP isn't a partisan issue that one party supports and other opposes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 1:23pm

      Re: A 10 year term why?

      There's a grand total of one whole position, Director of the FBI with a 10 year term.

      That's not the only one. The Library of Congress is now also a 10 year appointment. It used to be "until stepped down or fired" but after the last LoC stepped down, it was changed so that it's now 10 year appointments.

      I believe that the inclusion here is for the same reasons it was included for the LoC. Just some concerns about effective "lifetime" appointments to head agencies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    techie1 (profile), 24 Mar 2017 @ 1:47pm

    Contacted my Congressman's office today

    This bill's central idea of moving the Copyright Office from the Library of Congress is a bad idea. Especially the part of making the Office subject to a Presidential appointment for a term of 10 years! I protested the bill to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's office via the telephone. Lesson for others: Please be sure to have the receptionist/clerk at your Representative's office to read back to you the complaint he/she writes down. It is alarming how easily the message came to be garbled!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.