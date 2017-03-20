Things Looking Even Worse For Prenda's... >>
Mon, Mar 20th 2017 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: PDF Expert 2.2 For Mac

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

PDFs remain a great way to transmit documents, but editing them isn't possible with standard Mac software. The $30 PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac changes that, allowing you to edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines quickly and easily. Typo in a contract? Easy fix. Need to rework a complete section of a document? No problem. PDF Expert provides a series of essential functions that will transform the way you work with documents on your Mac.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

