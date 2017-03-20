Appeals Court Says Prior Restraint Is Perfectly Fine, Refuses To Rehear 3D-Printed Guns Case
It looks as though the Supreme Court may have to step in and settle a particularly thorny question involving the First Amendment, Second Amendment, national security interests, and 3D-printed weapons. Cody Wilson and his company, Defense Distributed, sued the State Department over its demands he cease distributing instructions for the creation of weapons and weapons parts.
The State Department came along too late to make much of a difference. It claimed Wilson's instructions violated international arms distribution laws, but by the time it noticed what Defense Distributed was doing, the instructions were all over the web. They still are, and no amount of litigation or government orders is going to change that.
What Defense Distributed is doing is perfectly legal in the United States. The State Department says it's illegal to put these instructions in the hands of foreign enemies. Since it can't control internet traffic, it's decided to take down the publisher.
That's the First Amendment implication, which can't really be separated from Second Amendment concerns considering the legality of distributing these instructions domestically. Last September, the Fifth Circuit Appeals Court found [PDF] in favor of the government and its national security concerns.
Because both public interests asserted here are strong, we find it most helpful to focus on the balance of harm requirement, which looks to the relative harm to both parties if the injunction is granted or denied. If we affirm the district court’s denial, but Plaintiffs-Appellants eventually prove they are entitled to a permanent injunction, their constitutional rights will have been violated in the meantime, but only temporarily. Plaintiffs-Appellants argue that this result is absurd because the Published Files are already available through third party websites such as the Pirate Bay, but granting the preliminary injunction sought by Plaintiffs-Appellants would allow them to share online not only the Published Files but also any new, previously unpublished files. That leads us to the other side of the balance of harm inquiry.
If we reverse the district court’s denial and instead grant the preliminary injunction, Plaintiffs-Appellants would legally be permitted to post on the internet as many 3D printing and CNC milling files as they wish, including the Ghost Gunner CNC milling files for producing AR-15 lower receivers and additional 3D-printed weapons and weapon parts. Even if Plaintiffs-Appellants eventually fail to obtain a permanent injunction, the files posted in the interim would remain online essentially forever, hosted by foreign websites such as the Pirate Bay and freely available worldwide. That is not a far-fetched hypothetical: the initial Published Files are still available on such sites, and Plaintiffs-Appellants have indicated they will share additional, previously unreleased files as soon as they are permitted to do so. Because those files would never go away, a preliminary injunction would function, in effect, as a permanent injunction as to all files released in the interim. Thus, the national defense and national security interest would be harmed forever. The fact that national security might be permanently harmed while Plaintiffs-Appellants’ constitutional rights might be temporarily harmed strongly supports our conclusion that the district court did not abuse its discretion in weighing the balance in favor of national defense and national security.
A lengthy dissent challenged the First Amendment implications of this decision, which brought prior restraint into play by forbidding Defense Distributed from posting new instructions, along with further distribution of plans it had already released. But the majority didn't find much it liked in the dissent -- at least not when weighing it against the government's national security interests.
The dissent argues that we “should have held that the domestic internet publication” of the technical data at issue presents no “immediate danger to national security, especially in light of the fact that many of these files are now widely available over the Internet and that the world is awash with small arms.” We note the following:
(1) If Plaintiffs-Appellants’ publication on the Internet were truly domestic, i.e., limited to United States citizens, there is no question that it would be legal. The question presented in this case is whether Plaintiffs-Appellants may place such files on the Internet for unrestricted worldwide download.
(2) This case does not concern only the files that Plaintiffs-Appellants previously made available online. Plaintiffs-Appellants have indicated their intent to make many more files available for download as soon as they are legally allowed to do so. Thus, the bulk of the potential harm has not yet been done but could be if Plaintiffs-Appellants obtain a preliminary injunction that is later determined to have been erroneously granted.
(3) The world may be “awash with small arms,” but it is not yet awash with the ability to make untraceable firearms anywhere with virtually no technical skill. For these reasons and the ones we set out above, we remain convinced that the potential permanent harm to the State Department’s strong national security interest outweighs the potential temporary harm to Plaintiffs-Appellants’ strong First Amendment interest.
The majority also pointed out the government can violate the First Amendment in the interest of national security, and that this court in particular seemed inclined to let it.
Defense Distributed asked for an en banc rehearing. That has been denied [PDF]. This denial gives the dissent the chance to lead off (so to speak), and the first thing it does is point out the obvious First Amendment violations.
The panel opinion’s flawed preliminary injunction analysis permits perhaps the most egregious deprivation of First Amendment rights possible: a content-based prior restraint. [...] First, the panel opinion fails to review the likelihood of success on the merits—which ten of our sister circuits agree is an essential inquiry in a First Amendment preliminary injunction case. Second, the panel opinion accepts that a mere assertion of a national security interest is a sufficient justification for a prior restraint on speech. Third, the panel opinion conducts a fundamentally flawed analysis of irreparable harm.
As the dissent points out, the majority chose to deploy prior restraint based on little more than the government's vague claims of insecurity.
The Government contends that the gun designs at issue could potentially threaten national security. However, this speculation falls far short of the required showing under Bernard and Nebraska Press, showing neither the immediacy of the danger nor the necessity of the prior restraint. Allowing such a paltry assertion of national security interests to justify a grave deprivation of First Amendment rights treats the words “national security” as a magic spell, the mere invocation of which makes free speech instantly disappear.
But this is exactly what the government does: make rights disappear with its "magic spell." And the courts continue to let it do this. In this case alone, the invocation of "national security" resulted in three consecutive decisions (district court and twice at the appeals court) in favor of prior restraint.
If the Supreme Court decides to review this, there's little in its track record suggesting it will do otherwise. But there's zero chance the government will let this go unregulated, even if the Supreme Court grants Defense Distributed a permanent injunction against the State Department. The government needs to have this threat of prosecution to hang over the head of Defense Distributed, as well as others with similar interests.
If this appears to operate in an area existing legislation can't touch, additional legislation will be introduced to address it. That may result in the government pressing ISPs into service to regulate internet traffic -- spying on users to catch them in the act of distributing illegal gun manufacturing plans. We'll have a Border Patrol but for the internet, maintained by private companies but overseen by the government.
It's not that there aren't potentially-serious repercussions from the distribution of 3D-printed gun plans. There's lots to be concerned about, but the concerns aren't new ones. Untraceable guns end up in the hands of people who aren't supposed to have them all the time. Printing one at home isn't a feasible reality for most people, especially those whose income and expertise are limited, which is most of the world.
Rights aren't sold separately. They're a bundle. The multiple opinions in this case have mostly ignored the Second Amendment implications in favor of examining the First. But those should be considered as well. If it's legal to manufacture these parts in the US, the State Department's order overreaches. Its concerns about worldwide distribution may be valid, but it's impossible to prevent this distribution without preventing Americans from doing something their government has told them it's ok to do.
Close one
It's a good thing absolutely no-one else on the planet is capable of making those sorts of designs, and that the order was able to recover every single instance of the design previously released, otherwise ordering a company to stop making said designs available would seem to be a perfect example of shutting the barn doors after the horses have already escaped in addition to the whole 'violation of free speech' issue.
Chalk this up as another in a long line of cases where the magic words 'National Security' have saved the planet from utter destruction yet again.
Re: Close one
Re: Re: Close one
Re: Re: Re: Close one
Well, if you're actually behaving like a weapon designer, you'll char your bench-vice.
I take that demolitions scientists only stereotypically have names like Left Ear or Cyclops or Two-fingers.
Re: Re: Close one
Every generation has a similar scare. Go back 40 years and the panic was about books like The Anarchist Cookbook making the rounds.
Of course any 12 year old wanting to make their own explosives wouldn't need it. They'd do far better just looking in the encyclopedia and other books in their school library. I'm missing a few fingertips to prove it.
PGP case all over again
Re: PGP case all over again
Re: Re: PGP case all over again
Americans no longer have the freedom to speak with foreigners? That must be some lesser-known subclause of the First Amendment, like the one that limits allowed speech to that of "no immediate danger".
I suppose if using the freedoms of the Second Amendment require government permission, there's no reason the First should be different.
Re: Re: PGP case all over again
an essay https://philzimmermann.com/EN/essays/BookPreface.html
Re: PGP case all over again
The government is still determined to get that one overturned (and I doubt they will ever give up). A little more court packing and they should be good to go.
Re:
Re:
Re:
There are lots of people, like yourself, that oppose freedom speech, except when it comes to their own.
Generally you have to go to a store and get background check. Unless you just buy from another person. Then you start looking at automatics and such, there is a crazy bunch of "taxes" that you can pay depending on what you want. Full auto, silencer, and so on? Well pay your $200 tax and you can then buy one. This by the way is a tax NOT a permit. No one can say no, so long as clean criminal history and you pay the tax you get the gun.
Then I realize, muzzle loaders are not even regulated. Sure, some people might just shrug that off. You only get one shot after all right? Well, not so fast, that also covers muzzle loading revolvers. They can be shipped right to your door, no questions asked, no permits or background checks.
You seriously going to try and tell me my .44 revolver isn't as dangerous as a modern gun? It might be the same model used in the civil war but I get better groupings with it then with the several different glocks I have tried. Also for those thinking "Oh, sure but you get 6 shots and then takes forever to reload." Well yes... Unless I carry several cinders that can be dropped out and changed in a few seconds.
Re:
This is not entirely correct. NFA weapons may be subject to local restrictions.
A fully automatic weapon may only be transferred (sold) if it was made prior to 1986. As a result, they are insanely expensive.
In any case, the wait for an ATF tax stamp can be six to ten months.
So, no, it really isn't as easy as you make it sound.
Re: Re:
Although Cody Wilson and his company Distributed Defense are located in the 2nd-Amendment-friendly state of Texas, where "Old West" black-powder revolvers are not legally considered firearms, much of the rest of the country is far more gun-restrictive, even zealously so.
This is why most private delivery companies like FedEx and UPS refused to ship their "Ghost Gunner" CNC machine, fearful that it might get them in serious legal trouble in vehemently anti-gun states such as California and elsewhere.
Re: Re: Re:
Although Cody Wilson and his company Distributed Defense are located in the 2nd-Amendment-friendly state of Texas, where "Old West" black-powder revolvers are not legally considered firearms, much of the rest of the country is far more gun-restrictive, even zealously so.
Wait, what? If they're not considered firearms, what are they classified as?
You may need to check your facts...
"Full auto, silencer, and so on? Well pay your $200 tax and you can then buy one. This by the way is a tax NOT a permit. No one can say no, so long as clean criminal history and you pay the tax you get the gun."
1.You need to be eligible to possess firearms in general.
2.You must live in a state where NFA items are permitted and machine guns, specifically, are legal to possess.
3.The machine gun you wish to acquire must have been manufactured on or before May 19, 1986. That is the cutoff date for entries to be made in the NFRTR (National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record), the registry of all NFA items in the United States including machine guns.
4.You must locate a Class III dealer (FFL01+SOT) that sells or can transfer in the machine gun you wish to acquire in your state of residence.
5.You must purchase the machine gun upfront prior to transfer and have it shipped to your Class III dealer. For a full-auto M16, this will be anywhere from $12,000 and up. Typical prices for an M16 hover around $14,000 to $16,000.
6.Once purchased and with your dealer, the dealer will fill out the Form 4 application on your behalf to submission to the BATFE and collect your $200 NFA transfer stamp tax.
7.The application will be submitted. Now you wait 8+ months for the full FBI background check and BATFE processing to complete.
8.Once the Form 4 is processed, it will be returned to the dealer along with the tax stamp which is part of your paperwork. You can then take possession of your military grade fully automatic firearm and take it home.
9.The tax stamp must be kept with the firearm it belongs to at all times! The tax stamp is your only affirmative defense to prove you are not in possession of an illegal machine gun. The tax stamp is proof you paid the transfer tax and legally transferred the machine gun. Ranges that allow Class III will want to see the stamp. If you get pulled over and the gun is discovered/inspected, law enforcement will definitely want to see it too. You may be required to present the firearm for inspection on demand by the BATFE.
10.You may not transport the fully automatic firearm across state lines for any purpose without prior consent of the Federal government. You must request this in advance and provide details on where the firearm is going, when you are leaving and when it will return to its registered location of residence.
11.You cannot leave the presence of your fully automatic firearm. If someone else is shooting it, you must be with it, legally speaking. The one exception to this is if you have formed a legal trust for the purpose of possessing the firearm, in which case all beneficiaries of the trust (usually family or employees) may have access to the firearm.
It really makes me sad. I think in a vacuum, I'd be much more on the side of gun rights than regulation. But when the loudest pro gun voices are Wayne Lapierre and Cody Wilson, well, I know if I'm going to take a stand, it's not going to be with them.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Um, no they're not. And have you heard some of the loudest anti-gun voices? And you're taking a stand with them? Wow. Just wow.
rights
You know what? Just forget you have any rights whatsoever, OK?
Re: rights
Like I have repeated many times, that Americans are in love with corruption.
Re: rights
"Guns don't kill people. Bullets kill people. But only on special occasions. For everyday people-killing, we depend on the ever-reliable drunk drivers and abortion mills."
Re:
Even more dangerous that drunk driving is phone driving.
Oh, and don't forget about junk food.
