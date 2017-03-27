Broadway Play Changes Set Design Over Cafe... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Mar 27th 2017 2:42pm


Filed Under:
11th circuit, 2nd amendment, 4th amendment, andrew scott, police, richard sylvester



Appeals Court Says Right To Bear Arms Isn't A Right If Cops Are Banging On Your Door In The Middle Of The Night

from the 11th-Circuit:-try-to-answer-the-door-in-handcuffs,-if-possible dept

Qualified immunity -- a legal doctrine that originates from court decisions rather than statute -- received another boost from the federal court system last week. Qualified immunity is the concept that allows overreaching and abusive government employees and officials to stay one step ahead of accountability. If their actions don't "clearly violate" established law and/or precedent, police officers, etc. can walk away unscathed from deprivations of other people's life and liberty.

The Eleventh Circuit Appeals Court has declined [PDF] a chance to rehear a case in which the Second Amendment is implicated nearly as much as the Fourth Amendment. In doing so, no further precedent will be set, which just adds to the list of actions law enforcement officers can perform and still expect to be granted qualified immunity. If there's no precedent set, it's pretty hard to "clearly violate" it. Handy.

The short story: Andrew Scott was home playing video games with his girlfriend when someone began banging loudly on his door. Since it was 1:30 am, Scott was cautious and answered to door with a gun in his hand, pointed at the floor. He opened the door to see only a "shadowy figure" and began stepping backwards. The shadowy figure was Deputy Richard Sylvester, who immediately shot Scott six times, killing him.

Deputy Sylvester admits he never identified himself as a law enforcement officer. He also claims Scott's movement back into his apartment was perceived by him as a Scott attempting to find cover before opening fire. Perception is all that matters, and only one person's perception really matters: Deputy Sylvester's.

The district court concluded that Deputy Sylvester’s splitsecond decision to use deadly force was objectively reasonable under the total circumstances—a reasonably perceived imminent threat of serious physical harm—and was not a constitutional violation.

[...]

At a minimum, no clearly established federal law as of July 15, 2012 gave fair and clear notice to Deputy Sylvester that his conduct in these unique circumstances was objectively unreasonable and unlawful, and thus “no reversible error” was shown.

And so it goes. Cops can bang on your door in the middle of the night without announcing themselves and it's up to you not to scare them into killing you. The Second Amendment gives you the right to bear arms, but apparently not if you're going to be startled by unannounced law enforcement at 1:30 in the morning.

The dissent isn't thrilled with the decision to pass on the rehearing, noting the implications this has on two amendments: the Fourth and the Second. But especially the Second.

If Mr. Scott was subject to being shot and killed, simply because (as the District Court put it) he made the “fateful decision” to answer a late-night disturbance at the door to his house, and did so while holding his firearm pointed safely at the ground, then the Second Amendment (and Heller) had little effect.

The dissenting judges also delivered one biting sentence about the law enforcement tactics that led to Scott being killed by Deputy Sylvester.

We have never before held that police can, without justification, provoke a panic, and then hide behind it by claiming that “everything happened fast.”

It doesn't matter is the court has "held" this or not. It happens all the time. Police create the exigency, then use it to excuse every rights violation that occurs thereafter.

Andrew Fleischman of Fault Lines describes the pitiable "standard" officers are being held to by our nation's courts.

For those not in the know, officers are allowed to knock on a citizen’s door as long as they don’t exceed the boundaries of what any door to door salesman or Girl Scout might normally do. Here, the Court figured that it wasn’t clear the officers exceeded the boundaries of a knock and talk, because it’s typical for four Girl Scouts to take up tactical positions around your door at 1:30 in the morning, pound your door, and then shoot you when you answer it. As one appellate judge noted in upholding the grant, it’s not like the officers had helicopters.

Literally, that’s the standard. No helicopters hovering overhead. Still, as far as qualified immunity analysis goes, that might be right.

By refusing to rehear the case, the Eleventh Circuit has refused to discuss raising the bar for qualified immunity, much less move forward towards something that might further protect so-called "enshrined" rights like the multiple amendments violated in this case.

Every time a court declines to reexamine a case, the QI bar remains static. Add up enough non-decisions and the bar begins to drop.

Even though Deputy Sylvester was leaping from one hunch to another. Even though it was one in the morning. Even though he failed to consider that a reasonable person might come to his door armed in response to aggressive late-night knocking. Even though a “knock and talk” is supposed to be a friendly, consensual encounter, and there is nothing consensual about answering your door to find a gun in your face. Deputy Sylvester had qualified immunity because there was no case exactly on point saying that he couldn’t make those choices.

In fact, there still isn’t. He could do the exact same thing tomorrow, and the day after, and there would be no legal consequences. That’s qualified immunity for you.

If nothing else, the courts' continued deference to officers' statements of "fear" and "split-second decisions" makes "Blue Lives Matter" laws excessively redundant. Here's Scott Greenfield's take on the consequences of (yet another) non-decision.

That an innocent person killed because of a scared cop can’t recover for the deprivation of his life is bad enough. That he was deprived of his life is even worse. That the law endorses both things, independently, under yet another judge-made exception to both the Constitution and statute reduced the law to a farce that will employ any sophistry necessary to rationalize why cop’s lives matter more than anything else.

Holding an officer accountable for rights violations is almost impossible. Those who've obtained settlements might receive something to help with medical/funeral bills and the feeling they might have made a small, positive difference. But the reality is every settlement comes with no admission of wrongdoing and -- better/worse yet (cop/citizen) -- no precedential ruling that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for their actions in the future.

65 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

The First Word

Disgusting

People have come, rightly or wrongly, to fear law enforcement.

By sanctioning their shooting first and asking questions "later" (actually, never), this and similar rulings accomplish exactly three things:

  • Cops learn the wrong lesson: that they can get away with murder.
  • Which makes people more afraid.
  • Which makes deadly encounters (for cops and citizens) more likely in the future.

So in exchange for escaping liability today, the cops and courts have made the world a more dangerous place tomorrow.

Speaking as somebody with multiple friends and family members in law enforcement, "Blue Lives Matter" rulings like this make a cop's job MORE DANGEROUS. But that's OK in the eyes of this defendant. He got away with it.

—AC

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 2:53pm

    So the takeaway here seems like you should shoot first so you don't get shot dead.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Manabi (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:33pm

      Re:

      Unfortunately no, as then there'd have been multiple deaths: one (or more cops), Scott, and his girlfriend. She would have been killed in the hail of bullets unleashed when the cops all opened fire into the home.

      The actual takeaway is: pray that a cop doesn't come to your door in the middle of the night, so that you may live to see tomorrow.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Boyle M. Owl, 27 Mar 2017 @ 8:44pm

        Re: Re:Re:Re:Re

        The takeaway is to not answer the door no matter who is pounding on it in the middle of the night.

        And if you are going to, call 911 and say an armed suspicious person is at your door.

        Because that's what's the logical extension of this ruling means. It means that anyone who actually might need help in the middle of the night is SOL and any police officer "knocking" on a door in the middle of the night is at risk of being fired upon by his other officers. Because we can't have nice things.

        The older I get, the stupider the univers becomes.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 2:57pm

    Leftists should rejoyce, this is just exactly the kind of thing they have been working for. Sure they may not have wanted it to have this outcome but they sure didn't bat an eye when people told them that this would be one of the outcomes of their anti gun agenda's.

    This lesson needs to be learned by both the right and the left, every attempt you make to water the Constitution down to advance your political agendas the less you can complain when you favorite rights are demolished.

    Just like when a cop can just take your camera, in breach of the 1st when you are recording them, they can take your gun "for their personal safety" in breach of the 2nd.

    Right now, if I see an officer being assaulted, I will not stop and render aid, I will move along. Not because I think they deserve the assault, but because I am more afraid of an Officer killing me as collateral damage or harassing me as a witness. Better to look the other way and hope no one notices.

    The Police are out of control! We need to put a stop to the idea that a cops "perception of safety" is superior to our rights bullshit!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:08pm

      Re:

      If anything, this is the result of the pro-gun lobby, as the police now expect everybody to be armed and dangerous. That said, it is much more a case of your cops being trained to be overly aggressive, rather than politely assertive.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Ilanna, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:39pm

        Re: Re:

        That's a load of bull and you know it. Blaming a cops power trip or fear of being shot by real criminals has absolutely NOTHING to do with those who legally carry. The cop in this situation was supposed to be doing a "knock and talk". Who in their right mind would do that at 1:30 in the morning, without announcing himself as police, for starters. It also doesn't state whether the gun was legally owned or not.

        Also, anyone with hands and a voice can knock on a door and say they are the police. In the middle of the night my husband and I would also both be armed, regardless of who did or didn't announce themselves.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:08pm

      Re:

      Leftists should rejoyce, this is just exactly the kind of thing they have been working for.

      Preeeeeetty sure those mass protests of police brutality I've been seeing weren't by conservatives, dogg.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:08pm

        Re: Re:

        You are right, this is why I said both sides are a part of the problem, but the left has had the focus of eliminating guns in America AND directly generating the idea that citizens with firearms are nothing but a problem that needs to be dealt with. This creates an atmosphere of fear and distrust where Police see every gun as nothing but a threat to be handled with escalating anxiety and deadly force.

        More white people are killed by police than blacks, but guess where the race card goes? Police brutality needs to be addressed, but the BLM movement is doing a terrible job and polarizing the issue in the worst possible way by making it clear that the only lives that matter are black lives and everyone else can just die for all they care.

        I want all lives to matter and for police to be respectful to the citizens they "work for" instead of acting like everyone is a criminal waiting to be caught or shot dead. And yes, the right needs to sit the fuck up and recognize that they are harming their own brand(s) by turning a blind eye to police corruption and brutality.

        But the left needs to be specifically called out for its anti gun stance leading to this toxic anti gun environment.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:17pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          by making it clear that the only lives that matter are black lives and everyone else can just die for all they care.

          Bullshit.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:33pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            It's not bullshit, they are calling for white people to be murdered. Just check the news!

            Your eyes are floating.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Thad, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:54pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              If you had a reliable source, you would have named it instead of just saying "the news".

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:17pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Yea, so sorry you are too incompetent to find it for yourself.

                Did you know Gravity exists or do I need to find resources on that for you too? So you can choose not to believe it anyways?

                Go look it up, its not a rare thing. You are just trolling for fun now.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  orbitalinsertion (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:51pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  No, you are just trolling because it is your nature.

                  People on the left own guns. Maybe not as many as on the right, but that is a personality issue.

                  Not everyone on the left calls for the elimination of guns. But since the gun lobby refuses even reasonable safety and registration rules, lots of people who really should probably not have a gun do have them, and zero training or reason to own weapons safely.

                  Hey, it's not the full-on anti-gun leftist types whose kids and penises are being accidentally shot. They don't have the guns.

                  And you know what? If a handful of Black people actually do say things like "kill white people", 1) it's free speech, and 2) i couldn't blame them.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  That One Guy (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 7:01pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Sounds good, let's see a quick look gets me... hmm, this is odd, for some reason I'm getting a page about the burden of proof and who has it. Also something about Hitchen's Razor, no idea how that made it in the search results.

                  I really hope it's just you making this mistake over and over(and over) in the various articles, I'd hate to think that there are multiple people showing up on TD with such a complete misunderstanding of something as simple as 'If you make the claim, you provide the evidence(not assertion) to support it.'

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 10:04pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    I really hope it's just you making this mistake over and over(and over) in the various articles

                    Sadly, I used to run in to people like this when I worked in government. About 1/4 were upset and angry, a 1/4 were upset, angry, and off their meds, and about half were just flying bat shit oh my gawd! crazy. You learn to ignore them while trying to figure out what they're "on" about and what you can do to help them, until they start shooting and setting your car on fire.

                    At which point, you call the cops and.... problem solved.

                    I figured out it was time to get out of that line of work when I had to buy the second car after mine was trashed in the parking lot at work by an angry citizen.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:58pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Yes, every cop I know bases their police work on what "the left" is advocating for politically.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:20pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Wait, tell me which police force anywhere in the world that does NOT base their policing on "current politics" as part of their work.

            Law Enforcement is certainly a political beast of its own, it would be impossible for politics to NOT affect their work. Seriously, think about it for a minute. For better or worse, the police are affected, even if you stick your head into the sand.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              orbitalinsertion (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:52pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              If you think the current politics at any point in the US over the last 50 years was "leftist", your head is somewhere other than sand.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          JMT (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 7:53pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "...the left has had the focus of eliminating guns in America..."

          Why does this BS claim get repeated over and over? There has been absolutely no significant, credible movement to "ban guns" ever. The issue has only ever been gun control to reduce the ridiculously high gun death rates in the US.

          "This creates an atmosphere of fear and distrust where Police see every gun as nothing but a threat to be handled with escalating anxiety and deadly force."

          So what about the many, many cases of police shootings where they were the only ones armed? These seem to greatly outnumber cases where police were genuinely in danger of being shot at. It seems police aren't afraid of guns, they're just afraid. That doesn't instill much confidence that they're picking the right people and training them properly.

          "More white people are killed by police than blacks, but guess where the race card goes?"

          Wow, that sounds willfully ignorant. More black people are killed by police per capita than whites by far. Blacks are grossly over-represented in police shooting statistics, which is the whole point of the BLM movement.

          "...the BLM movement is doing a terrible job and polarizing the issue in the worst possible way by making it clear that the only lives that matter are black lives and everyone else can just die for all they care."

          That's an absolutely gross misrepresentation with zero evidence to back it up, and I can only assume it comes from deep-seated racism that you just won't admit to.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 8:13pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Yes, there are those that want most guns banned. Hillary stated that automatic weapons (which are actually semi automatic) should be banned. That takes out most modern handguns, shotguns and rifles.

            Blacks are killed by police at higher per capita rates, but that could be because they interact with blacks more than whites since blacks tend to live in higher crime areas than whites. Cops shoot people (white or black) but if they are around blacks more (because they go to high crime areas), they will tend to shoot more blacks.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Boyle M. Owl, 27 Mar 2017 @ 9:05pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              >Hillary stated that automatic weapons (which are actually semi automatic) should be banned. That takes out most modern handguns, shotguns and rifles.

              You need to stop waving your meat flaps, because you have no idea what the fuck you are talking about.

              Semi-auto is not the same as "three round burst and full auto" which is what the M-16 and M-4 are in comparison to an AR-15, which is single-shot and remains single-shot until illegally modified (if you don't pay the tax) into a machine gun.

              You are one of those people who complain that the Press identifies every AR-15 as an automatic weapon. Stop contributing to the problem.

              >but muh spring-loaded stocks

              It still doesn't make it an automatic weapon, no matter how much you want it to be. And besides, such things are fucking hilarious.

              Please stay away from me at the range.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:09pm

      Re:

      You have a great comment...except for the first paragraph. It has a Strawman fallacy, and then right after that either a Slippery Slope fallacy or Post Hoc, Ergo Propter Hoc fallacy depending on how you read it. Congratulation! That's two logical fallacies in two sentences.

      The rest of your comment, however, is spot on.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Daydream, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:35pm

        Re: Re:

        Maybe he made his first paragraph sucktastic on purpose to provoke people into responding?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:56pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          No, it serves as a lesson.

          The more you seek to disarm the citizenry the more you will just become a slave.

          Sure we all want to prevent people from dying from firearms, but the trade off is simply too great. The idea that government will protect you as you give up your firearms in some insane pursuit of safety is intellectually dishonest to the extreme and usually the product of cowardice or fear mongering.

          The law does not and will never protect you. Law Enforcement's ONLY job is to enforce the law. Police will tell you that they carry a gun for THEIR protection not yours, and the courts have already ruled multiple times that law enforcement is not required to render you aid. The Police can sit and watch you getting stabbed and they are responsible for nothing!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Daniel Audy, 27 Mar 2017 @ 7:46pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            The citizen's of the vast majority of the developed world would strongly disagree with you on the idea that them not having unlimited access to guns somehow makes them slaves.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 27 Mar 2017 @ 10:42pm

            Re: The more you seek to disarm the citizenry the more you will just become a slave.

            Only someone from a country founded on slavery would think that...

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:14pm

        Re: Re:

        If you don't understand what is causing the problem, then you cannot possible solve it.

        But sure go ahead, call it all straw-men and logical fallacies.

        You have two choices, protect your liberty or become a slave! No government fears a disarmed citizenry they can murder at will.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:00pm

    And they still wonder why the public has such contempt for the system...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:02pm

    So you rights only exist if the op lets you have them? That not rights, thats a police state.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:08pm

    The gun was irrelevant. A game controller would do.

    (Feb 2014) Techdirt: Cop Shoots Teen Holding Wii Controller In His Own Home

    An almost identical story, other than the game controller. What happened next:

    (Apr 2014) Grand jury: Officer used unauthorized force in deadly shooting of teen

    So the case was handed over to a second grand jury for review...

    (July 2014) Georgia Cop Won’t Be Charged in Shooting Death of Teen

    "Insufficient evidence" for involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. No "right to bear arms" involved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:20pm

      Re:

      And it gets worse. Those grand jusry decisions came well after news broke that: Georgia Cop Who Killed Teen Was Fired From Previous Police Job

      Fired for failing to report to work. Four car accidents in two years and reprimands for refusing to follow orders and for leaving her weapon with a civilian while she had her picture taken.

      And in an odd parallel to the shooting of Christopher, Gatny was investigated in 2008 for having fired her service weapon at a suspect who was trying to remove his backpack because she believed the suspect was going for a gun, the records show — even though her partner said he never thought the suspect was armed.

      Police investigators determined she shouldn't be punished in the 2008 case because the initial call said the suspects might be armed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kevin Horner, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:12pm

    2nd Amendment

    Despite Scalia's feelings to the contrary, reasonable people understand that both the letter and the spirit of the Second Smedment have nothing to do with personal defense. The language is quite clear, ot took Scalia pages and pages of mental gymnastics to end ip with his Heller decision.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:12pm

    You misspelt "Blue Lives Matter"

    It's "Only Blue Lives Matter". Because the laws are not about making police officers' lives matter as much as that of any citizen. They are about giving officers the right to disregard any other person's well-being in their decision-making and planning, usually the privilege of wild animals.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:21pm

    Other way around

    Given that "Deputy Sylvester’s splitsecond decision to use deadly force was objectively reasonable under the total circumstances—a reasonably perceived imminent threat of serious physical harm—and was not a constitutional violation", would this have applied the other way around?
    A seemingly lunatic, banging on a door at 1:30 without identifying himself would probably be reason enough for Andrew Scott to perceive an imminent threat of serious physical harm, under the total circumstances (whatever "total circumstances" means). What if he had just shot first? I can't help but presume a diametric decision by the court.

    PS: Does anyone know why the deputy was banging on the door at those hours? The most I could find says he had no warrant or reason to suspect a crime, which is just... wow!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:13pm

      Re: Other way around

      Take a look at the linked Fault Lines article. It's in there.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:37pm

      Re: Other way around

      Somehow I rather doubt the ruling would have been similar had it gone the other way, no. Had the homeowner opened fire first 'I thought I was in imminent danger' probably would not have been treated as an acceptable excuse, because clearly he should have taken the time to properly assess the threat, and/or should have known that if someone is pounding on your door in the middle of the night it's a cop.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:52pm

        Re: Re: Other way around

        Somehow I rather doubt the ruling would have been similar had it gone the other way, no.

        If it had gone the other way, then the reasonableness of the shooter's killing shots might have gone to a jury.

        As the circumstances actually were, though, no reasonable jury could disagree with these judges.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:59pm

        Re: Re: Other way around

        if someone is pounding on your door in the middle of the night it's a cop.

        We haven't had lynch mobs in this country in decades!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        pcdec, 27 Mar 2017 @ 8:31pm

        Re: Re: Other way around

        I can't find it but I read a story a few years back about a guy who shot(possibly killed) a cop in his bedroom. It was a wrong house no knock raid at night. The shooting was ruled justified because the police didn't announce themselves.

        In most of these situations the innocent gun owners are killed so this one was a rare case.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 8:37pm

          Re: Re: Re: Other way around

          Yep, because how many cops would knock on a door at 1:30am without a backup or a SWAT team close by? You shoot the cop, guess what happens next?

          You think the second cop in is going to ask about a citizens justification?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    AC (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:28pm

    Disgusting

    People have come, rightly or wrongly, to fear law enforcement.

    By sanctioning their shooting first and asking questions "later" (actually, never), this and similar rulings accomplish exactly three things:

    • Cops learn the wrong lesson: that they can get away with murder.
    • Which makes people more afraid.
    • Which makes deadly encounters (for cops and citizens) more likely in the future.

    So in exchange for escaping liability today, the cops and courts have made the world a more dangerous place tomorrow.

    Speaking as somebody with multiple friends and family members in law enforcement, "Blue Lives Matter" rulings like this make a cop's job MORE DANGEROUS. But that's OK in the eyes of this defendant. He got away with it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AC, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:38pm

    Unbelivable!

    Read the following sentence from the decision, and then read it again:

    “[e]ven if . . . Sylvester violated Scott’s constitutional rights . . . by using
    excessive force, Sylvester would be entitled to qualified immunity because he violated no clearly established right.”

    So, if I'm reading that sentence correctly, the court is saying that constutional rights are not "clearly established rights".

    WTF??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:11pm

      Re: Unbelivable!

      It's not in the Constitution, but I think there is a 'clearly established right' to live. Then again, Natural rights are often forgotten when thinking of laws.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:22pm

        Re: Re: Unbelivable!

        It's not in the Constitution, but I think there is a 'clearly established right' to live.

        Section One of the Fourteenth Amendment is NOT IN the Constitution?

        nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law;

        Or were you talking about some other constitution? The constitution that these judges were supposably interpreting, perhaps? That other one?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:39pm

    Is there such a thing as a

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TimK (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:45pm

    > Holding an officer accountable for rights violations is almost impossible. Those who've obtained settlements might receive something to help with medical/funeral bills and the feeling they might have made a small, positive difference.

    Let's not leave out the fact that none of that settlement money comes out of the officer's pocket...it is all paid by the citizen taxpayers. So, we all get to pay the continued salaries of these bad cops and their benefits and pensions, and on top of that, hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in settlement money each year. Great.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 3:46pm

    Burn Baby Burn.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Daydream, 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:13pm

    I think that everyone reading this story has forgotten something important.

    Andrew Scott is dead. That is the thing everyone is forgetting.

    This isn't a video game where 'oops, police corruption in our country is reducing our production yields by 10%'. A real, living person has been murdered in their own home.

    What if this Andrew ran a business? What if he made beautiful homemade chocolates in pretty shapes?
    Or, maybe he was an artist, on DeviantArt. Think about who you follow there, what if one of them disappeared?
    Or maybe he had his own YouTube channel, or some other social media following. Andrew is not a statistic, he's a real, once-living person.

    And now Andrew is dead, because some random idiot thought it was okay to knock on his door at 1:30 in the morning and shoot him SIX times when he answered the door.
    And the court let him get away with it, mainly because they only care that they're getting money and the killer had a uniform on, and not that Andrew Scott is dead.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 4:57pm

    Hmmmm - lesson here is, Do Not Answer the Door.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:40pm

    11th circuit covers 3 states. Lesson learned is if someone knocks on the door after acceptable hours, dial 911 and report unidentified person banging on door, leave call open, activate one or more recording devices, and silently wait with your semi auto rifle pointed at the door. If the door flies open, empty 30 round magazine. Send copy of recording(s) to lawyer asap.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:51pm

    This Was Going To Happen Sooner Or Later

    Those who tend to take the cops’ side in any accusations of police brutality were inevitably going to collide with those who believe in the “right to bear arms”.

    The fact that the same groups of people tend to subscribe to both positions just adds to the fun...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:29pm

      Re: This Was Going To Happen Sooner Or Later

      Agree, this is the biggest problem with those on the right. I have friends to simultaneously advocate for the 2nd and then say people should obediently follow a cops every command and NOT assert their constitutional rights.

      This entire mess is turning into a self fulfilling prophecy. The police constantly escalate these situations directly encouraging escalation by citizens to justify their militaristic tyranny. The only end result will be a blood bath. The question is who spills the most blood? The citizens or the police?

      The problem is not going away any time soon.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    My_Name_Here, 27 Mar 2017 @ 5:59pm

    The fact that Tim Cushing is upset is reason enough, but a ruling like this makes me want to publicly stroke myself.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Saiph, 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:34pm

    "attempting to find cover"

    So the court gave the cops another handy excuse to murder people in the future. If you are a cop and someone is running away from you, you are fully justified in shooting them in the back. Because for all you know, they could be "attempting to find cover" from which to shoot at you with a hidden gun. Even if you have already handcuffed and searched them, they might be running to a previously hidden weapon. Better shoot them while you can!

    Yeah, I see how all that works. So what do we do about such a legal system? It obviously can't reform itself.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:58pm

      Re: "attempting to find cover"

      So what do we do about such a legal system? It obviously can't reform itself.

      From the caption on the 11th Circuit's opinion, you might have noticed that these here events took place in Lake County, Florida.

      Rising sea levels ought to nicely take care of all problems down there.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Peter Vincini, 27 Mar 2017 @ 7:10pm

    Don't, don't, dont

    If you don't know who it is, don't open the door. If the police don't have a warrant, don't open the door. If the police ask questions don't answer. These are your rights, ignore them at your peril.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 7:52pm

    Funny in a way. Andrew Scott was shot by police in 2012.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 7:58pm

    This ruling makes perfect sense, considering that if the cops suddenly busted into your house in the middle of the night (with or without a legal warrant) they have every right to immediately shoot you dead if you're holding a gun-like object or making a "threatening" move as you stagger out of bed still half-asleep.

    So if it's OK for cops to shoot you in your bed, then for the sake of consistency, it should be OK for cops to shoot you at your doorstep as well.

    It would have been even more interesting if the homeowner had survived the attack and fired back, killing Deputy Fife, but then we all know how the legal system would treat such a self-defense situation when the roles are reversed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 8:23pm

      Re:

      if the cops suddenly busted into your house ... (... without a legal warrant) they have every right to immediately shoot you ... if you're holding a gun-like object

      Those facts resemble what happened in the pending case of County of Los Angeles v Mendez, which was argued in the Supreme Court last week, on March 22nd, 2017.

      The only things are, in that case it wasn't the middle of the night, rather it was 12:30 in the afternoon. Angel Mendez wasn't shot dead, instead he just had his right leg amputated beneath the knee. The gun-like object was a BB rifle. And the District Court, after a bench trial, awarded $4 million.

      Los Angeles County, of course, is in California. Which means that case comes up out ofthe 9th Circuit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 10:34pm

    Stupid cop, no doughnut.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
