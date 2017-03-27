Appeals Court Says Right To Bear Arms Isn't A Right If Cops Are Banging On Your Door In The Middle Of The Night
from the 11th-Circuit:-try-to-answer-the-door-in-handcuffs,-if-possible dept
Qualified immunity -- a legal doctrine that originates from court decisions rather than statute -- received another boost from the federal court system last week. Qualified immunity is the concept that allows overreaching and abusive government employees and officials to stay one step ahead of accountability. If their actions don't "clearly violate" established law and/or precedent, police officers, etc. can walk away unscathed from deprivations of other people's life and liberty.
The Eleventh Circuit Appeals Court has declined [PDF] a chance to rehear a case in which the Second Amendment is implicated nearly as much as the Fourth Amendment. In doing so, no further precedent will be set, which just adds to the list of actions law enforcement officers can perform and still expect to be granted qualified immunity. If there's no precedent set, it's pretty hard to "clearly violate" it. Handy.
The short story: Andrew Scott was home playing video games with his girlfriend when someone began banging loudly on his door. Since it was 1:30 am, Scott was cautious and answered to door with a gun in his hand, pointed at the floor. He opened the door to see only a "shadowy figure" and began stepping backwards. The shadowy figure was Deputy Richard Sylvester, who immediately shot Scott six times, killing him.
Deputy Sylvester admits he never identified himself as a law enforcement officer. He also claims Scott's movement back into his apartment was perceived by him as a Scott attempting to find cover before opening fire. Perception is all that matters, and only one person's perception really matters: Deputy Sylvester's.
The district court concluded that Deputy Sylvester’s splitsecond decision to use deadly force was objectively reasonable under the total circumstances—a reasonably perceived imminent threat of serious physical harm—and was not a constitutional violation.
[...]
At a minimum, no clearly established federal law as of July 15, 2012 gave fair and clear notice to Deputy Sylvester that his conduct in these unique circumstances was objectively unreasonable and unlawful, and thus “no reversible error” was shown.
And so it goes. Cops can bang on your door in the middle of the night without announcing themselves and it's up to you not to scare them into killing you. The Second Amendment gives you the right to bear arms, but apparently not if you're going to be startled by unannounced law enforcement at 1:30 in the morning.
The dissent isn't thrilled with the decision to pass on the rehearing, noting the implications this has on two amendments: the Fourth and the Second. But especially the Second.
If Mr. Scott was subject to being shot and killed, simply because (as the District Court put it) he made the “fateful decision” to answer a late-night disturbance at the door to his house, and did so while holding his firearm pointed safely at the ground, then the Second Amendment (and Heller) had little effect.
The dissenting judges also delivered one biting sentence about the law enforcement tactics that led to Scott being killed by Deputy Sylvester.
We have never before held that police can, without justification, provoke a panic, and then hide behind it by claiming that “everything happened fast.”
It doesn't matter is the court has "held" this or not. It happens all the time. Police create the exigency, then use it to excuse every rights violation that occurs thereafter.
Andrew Fleischman of Fault Lines describes the pitiable "standard" officers are being held to by our nation's courts.
For those not in the know, officers are allowed to knock on a citizen’s door as long as they don’t exceed the boundaries of what any door to door salesman or Girl Scout might normally do. Here, the Court figured that it wasn’t clear the officers exceeded the boundaries of a knock and talk, because it’s typical for four Girl Scouts to take up tactical positions around your door at 1:30 in the morning, pound your door, and then shoot you when you answer it. As one appellate judge noted in upholding the grant, it’s not like the officers had helicopters.
Literally, that’s the standard. No helicopters hovering overhead. Still, as far as qualified immunity analysis goes, that might be right.
By refusing to rehear the case, the Eleventh Circuit has refused to discuss raising the bar for qualified immunity, much less move forward towards something that might further protect so-called "enshrined" rights like the multiple amendments violated in this case.
Every time a court declines to reexamine a case, the QI bar remains static. Add up enough non-decisions and the bar begins to drop.
Even though Deputy Sylvester was leaping from one hunch to another. Even though it was one in the morning. Even though he failed to consider that a reasonable person might come to his door armed in response to aggressive late-night knocking. Even though a “knock and talk” is supposed to be a friendly, consensual encounter, and there is nothing consensual about answering your door to find a gun in your face. Deputy Sylvester had qualified immunity because there was no case exactly on point saying that he couldn’t make those choices.
In fact, there still isn’t. He could do the exact same thing tomorrow, and the day after, and there would be no legal consequences. That’s qualified immunity for you.
If nothing else, the courts' continued deference to officers' statements of "fear" and "split-second decisions" makes "Blue Lives Matter" laws excessively redundant. Here's Scott Greenfield's take on the consequences of (yet another) non-decision.
That an innocent person killed because of a scared cop can’t recover for the deprivation of his life is bad enough. That he was deprived of his life is even worse. That the law endorses both things, independently, under yet another judge-made exception to both the Constitution and statute reduced the law to a farce that will employ any sophistry necessary to rationalize why cop’s lives matter more than anything else.
Holding an officer accountable for rights violations is almost impossible. Those who've obtained settlements might receive something to help with medical/funeral bills and the feeling they might have made a small, positive difference. But the reality is every settlement comes with no admission of wrongdoing and -- better/worse yet (cop/citizen) -- no precedential ruling that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for their actions in the future.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Disgusting
People have come, rightly or wrongly, to fear law enforcement.
By sanctioning their shooting first and asking questions "later" (actually, never), this and similar rulings accomplish exactly three things:
So in exchange for escaping liability today, the cops and courts have made the world a more dangerous place tomorrow.
Speaking as somebody with multiple friends and family members in law enforcement, "Blue Lives Matter" rulings like this make a cop's job MORE DANGEROUS. But that's OK in the eyes of this defendant. He got away with it.
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Unfortunately no, as then there'd have been multiple deaths: one (or more cops), Scott, and his girlfriend. She would have been killed in the hail of bullets unleashed when the cops all opened fire into the home.
The actual takeaway is: pray that a cop doesn't come to your door in the middle of the night, so that you may live to see tomorrow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:Re:Re:Re
And if you are going to, call 911 and say an armed suspicious person is at your door.
Because that's what's the logical extension of this ruling means. It means that anyone who actually might need help in the middle of the night is SOL and any police officer "knocking" on a door in the middle of the night is at risk of being fired upon by his other officers. Because we can't have nice things.
The older I get, the stupider the univers becomes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This lesson needs to be learned by both the right and the left, every attempt you make to water the Constitution down to advance your political agendas the less you can complain when you favorite rights are demolished.
Just like when a cop can just take your camera, in breach of the 1st when you are recording them, they can take your gun "for their personal safety" in breach of the 2nd.
Right now, if I see an officer being assaulted, I will not stop and render aid, I will move along. Not because I think they deserve the assault, but because I am more afraid of an Officer killing me as collateral damage or harassing me as a witness. Better to look the other way and hope no one notices.
The Police are out of control! We need to put a stop to the idea that a cops "perception of safety" is superior to our rights bullshit!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Also, anyone with hands and a voice can knock on a door and say they are the police. In the middle of the night my husband and I would also both be armed, regardless of who did or didn't announce themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Preeeeeetty sure those mass protests of police brutality I've been seeing weren't by conservatives, dogg.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
More white people are killed by police than blacks, but guess where the race card goes? Police brutality needs to be addressed, but the BLM movement is doing a terrible job and polarizing the issue in the worst possible way by making it clear that the only lives that matter are black lives and everyone else can just die for all they care.
I want all lives to matter and for police to be respectful to the citizens they "work for" instead of acting like everyone is a criminal waiting to be caught or shot dead. And yes, the right needs to sit the fuck up and recognize that they are harming their own brand(s) by turning a blind eye to police corruption and brutality.
But the left needs to be specifically called out for its anti gun stance leading to this toxic anti gun environment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your eyes are floating.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you had a reliable source, you would have named it instead of just saying "the news".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Did you know Gravity exists or do I need to find resources on that for you too? So you can choose not to believe it anyways?
Go look it up, its not a rare thing. You are just trolling for fun now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
People on the left own guns. Maybe not as many as on the right, but that is a personality issue.
Not everyone on the left calls for the elimination of guns. But since the gun lobby refuses even reasonable safety and registration rules, lots of people who really should probably not have a gun do have them, and zero training or reason to own weapons safely.
Hey, it's not the full-on anti-gun leftist types whose kids and penises are being accidentally shot. They don't have the guns.
And you know what? If a handful of Black people actually do say things like "kill white people", 1) it's free speech, and 2) i couldn't blame them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sounds good, let's see a quick look gets me... hmm, this is odd, for some reason I'm getting a page about the burden of proof and who has it. Also something about Hitchen's Razor, no idea how that made it in the search results.
I really hope it's just you making this mistake over and over(and over) in the various articles, I'd hate to think that there are multiple people showing up on TD with such a complete misunderstanding of something as simple as 'If you make the claim, you provide the evidence(not assertion) to support it.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I really hope it's just you making this mistake over and over(and over) in the various articles
Sadly, I used to run in to people like this when I worked in government. About 1/4 were upset and angry, a 1/4 were upset, angry, and off their meds, and about half were just flying bat shit oh my gawd! crazy. You learn to ignore them while trying to figure out what they're "on" about and what you can do to help them, until they start shooting and setting your car on fire.
At which point, you call the cops and.... problem solved.
I figured out it was time to get out of that line of work when I had to buy the second car after mine was trashed in the parking lot at work by an angry citizen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Law Enforcement is certainly a political beast of its own, it would be impossible for politics to NOT affect their work. Seriously, think about it for a minute. For better or worse, the police are affected, even if you stick your head into the sand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"...the left has had the focus of eliminating guns in America..."
Why does this BS claim get repeated over and over? There has been absolutely no significant, credible movement to "ban guns" ever. The issue has only ever been gun control to reduce the ridiculously high gun death rates in the US.
"This creates an atmosphere of fear and distrust where Police see every gun as nothing but a threat to be handled with escalating anxiety and deadly force."
So what about the many, many cases of police shootings where they were the only ones armed? These seem to greatly outnumber cases where police were genuinely in danger of being shot at. It seems police aren't afraid of guns, they're just afraid. That doesn't instill much confidence that they're picking the right people and training them properly.
"More white people are killed by police than blacks, but guess where the race card goes?"
Wow, that sounds willfully ignorant. More black people are killed by police per capita than whites by far. Blacks are grossly over-represented in police shooting statistics, which is the whole point of the BLM movement.
"...the BLM movement is doing a terrible job and polarizing the issue in the worst possible way by making it clear that the only lives that matter are black lives and everyone else can just die for all they care."
That's an absolutely gross misrepresentation with zero evidence to back it up, and I can only assume it comes from deep-seated racism that you just won't admit to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Blacks are killed by police at higher per capita rates, but that could be because they interact with blacks more than whites since blacks tend to live in higher crime areas than whites. Cops shoot people (white or black) but if they are around blacks more (because they go to high crime areas), they will tend to shoot more blacks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You need to stop waving your meat flaps, because you have no idea what the fuck you are talking about.
Semi-auto is not the same as "three round burst and full auto" which is what the M-16 and M-4 are in comparison to an AR-15, which is single-shot and remains single-shot until illegally modified (if you don't pay the tax) into a machine gun.
You are one of those people who complain that the Press identifies every AR-15 as an automatic weapon. Stop contributing to the problem.
>but muh spring-loaded stocks
It still doesn't make it an automatic weapon, no matter how much you want it to be. And besides, such things are fucking hilarious.
Please stay away from me at the range.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The rest of your comment, however, is spot on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The more you seek to disarm the citizenry the more you will just become a slave.
Sure we all want to prevent people from dying from firearms, but the trade off is simply too great. The idea that government will protect you as you give up your firearms in some insane pursuit of safety is intellectually dishonest to the extreme and usually the product of cowardice or fear mongering.
The law does not and will never protect you. Law Enforcement's ONLY job is to enforce the law. Police will tell you that they carry a gun for THEIR protection not yours, and the courts have already ruled multiple times that law enforcement is not required to render you aid. The Police can sit and watch you getting stabbed and they are responsible for nothing!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The more you seek to disarm the citizenry the more you will just become a slave.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But sure go ahead, call it all straw-men and logical fallacies.
You have two choices, protect your liberty or become a slave! No government fears a disarmed citizenry they can murder at will.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The gun was irrelevant. A game controller would do.
(Feb 2014) Techdirt: Cop Shoots Teen Holding Wii Controller In His Own Home
An almost identical story, other than the game controller. What happened next:
(Apr 2014) Grand jury: Officer used unauthorized force in deadly shooting of teen
So the case was handed over to a second grand jury for review...
(July 2014) Georgia Cop Won’t Be Charged in Shooting Death of Teen
"Insufficient evidence" for involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. No "right to bear arms" involved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And it gets worse. Those grand jusry decisions came well after news broke that: Georgia Cop Who Killed Teen Was Fired From Previous Police Job
Fired for failing to report to work. Four car accidents in two years and reprimands for refusing to follow orders and for leaving her weapon with a civilian while she had her picture taken.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
2nd Amendment
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You misspelt "Blue Lives Matter"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Other way around
A seemingly lunatic, banging on a door at 1:30 without identifying himself would probably be reason enough for Andrew Scott to perceive an imminent threat of serious physical harm, under the total circumstances (whatever "total circumstances" means). What if he had just shot first? I can't help but presume a diametric decision by the court.
PS: Does anyone know why the deputy was banging on the door at those hours? The most I could find says he had no warrant or reason to suspect a crime, which is just... wow!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Other way around
Take a look at the linked Fault Lines article. It's in there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Other way around
Somehow I rather doubt the ruling would have been similar had it gone the other way, no. Had the homeowner opened fire first 'I thought I was in imminent danger' probably would not have been treated as an acceptable excuse, because clearly he should have taken the time to properly assess the threat, and/or should have known that if someone is pounding on your door in the middle of the night it's a cop.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Other way around
If it had gone the other way, then the reasonableness of the shooter's killing shots might have gone to a jury.
As the circumstances actually were, though, no reasonable jury could disagree with these judges.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Other way around
We haven't had lynch mobs in this country in decades!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Other way around
In most of these situations the innocent gun owners are killed so this one was a rare case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other way around
You think the second cop in is going to ask about a citizens justification?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Disgusting
People have come, rightly or wrongly, to fear law enforcement.
By sanctioning their shooting first and asking questions "later" (actually, never), this and similar rulings accomplish exactly three things:
So in exchange for escaping liability today, the cops and courts have made the world a more dangerous place tomorrow.
Speaking as somebody with multiple friends and family members in law enforcement, "Blue Lives Matter" rulings like this make a cop's job MORE DANGEROUS. But that's OK in the eyes of this defendant. He got away with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unbelivable!
“[e]ven if . . . Sylvester violated Scott’s constitutional rights . . . by using
excessive force, Sylvester would be entitled to qualified immunity because he violated no clearly established right.”
So, if I'm reading that sentence correctly, the court is saying that constutional rights are not "clearly established rights".
WTF??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Unbelivable!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Unbelivable!
Section One of the Fourteenth Amendment is NOT IN the Constitution?
Or were you talking about some other constitution? The constitution that these judges were supposably interpreting, perhaps? That other one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Unbelivable!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Unbelivable!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is there such a thing as a
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is there such a thing as a
.."reference procedure or question" in US courts? At least one that can be initiated by a person or entity?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reference_question
The referring person/entity could ask whether officers of law have unqualified immunity from prosecution. Too many recent U.S. rulings seem to indicate that they do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's not leave out the fact that none of that settlement money comes out of the officer's pocket...it is all paid by the citizen taxpayers. So, we all get to pay the continued salaries of these bad cops and their benefits and pensions, and on top of that, hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in settlement money each year. Great.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think that everyone reading this story has forgotten something important.
This isn't a video game where 'oops, police corruption in our country is reducing our production yields by 10%'. A real, living person has been murdered in their own home.
What if this Andrew ran a business? What if he made beautiful homemade chocolates in pretty shapes?
Or, maybe he was an artist, on DeviantArt. Think about who you follow there, what if one of them disappeared?
Or maybe he had his own YouTube channel, or some other social media following. Andrew is not a statistic, he's a real, once-living person.
And now Andrew is dead, because some random idiot thought it was okay to knock on his door at 1:30 in the morning and shoot him SIX times when he answered the door.
And the court let him get away with it, mainly because they only care that they're getting money and the killer had a uniform on, and not that Andrew Scott is dead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This Was Going To Happen Sooner Or Later
The fact that the same groups of people tend to subscribe to both positions just adds to the fun...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This Was Going To Happen Sooner Or Later
This entire mess is turning into a self fulfilling prophecy. The police constantly escalate these situations directly encouraging escalation by citizens to justify their militaristic tyranny. The only end result will be a blood bath. The question is who spills the most blood? The citizens or the police?
The problem is not going away any time soon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"attempting to find cover"
Yeah, I see how all that works. So what do we do about such a legal system? It obviously can't reform itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "attempting to find cover"
From the caption on the 11th Circuit's opinion, you might have noticed that these here events took place in Lake County, Florida.
Rising sea levels ought to nicely take care of all problems down there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't, don't, dont
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So if it's OK for cops to shoot you in your bed, then for the sake of consistency, it should be OK for cops to shoot you at your doorstep as well.
It would have been even more interesting if the homeowner had survived the attack and fired back, killing Deputy Fife, but then we all know how the legal system would treat such a self-defense situation when the roles are reversed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Those facts resemble what happened in the pending case of County of Los Angeles v Mendez, which was argued in the Supreme Court last week, on March 22nd, 2017.
The only things are, in that case it wasn't the middle of the night, rather it was 12:30 in the afternoon. Angel Mendez wasn't shot dead, instead he just had his right leg amputated beneath the knee. The gun-like object was a BB rifle. And the District Court, after a bench trial, awarded $4 million.
Los Angeles County, of course, is in California. Which means that case comes up out ofthe 9th Circuit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment