Fri, Mar 17th 2017 10:40am


Daily Deal: Information Security Certification Training Bundle

With the $41 Information Security Certification Training Bundle you will gain access to test prep materials for three certification exams: Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Security Manager, and Certified Information System Auditor. Over 22+ hours of instruction plus hands-on projects and tutorials, this bundle will help you hone your skills and help you prepare for certification.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

    pegr, 17 Mar 2017 @ 12:25pm

    An opinion

    As a holder of ALL THREE of the mentioned professional credentials for many years, AND as someone who has seen this PARTICULAR training offering,


    this material is absolute crap and Mike is bringing shame and disrepute upon his blog by pushing it.


    Before you say a word, Mike, I gave you $50 for your defense. But keep this shit up and you won't get so much as a page view from me. Please stop associating with vendors whose material is so incredibly poor, it borders on FRAUD.


    "The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team." The fuck it doesn't.

