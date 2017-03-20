This Won't Be Abused At All: Google Offers Tool To Flag And Downrank 'Offensive' Search Results
Google is constantly under pressure from all sides to change how it ranks just about everything. There's a massive SEO industry, a decent portion of which is dedicated into tricking Google into ranking some stuff higher than others (or downgrading content that someone doesn't like). And, then, of course, there are the "outside" interests. For years, the legacy recording and movie industries would misleadingly blame Google for piracy and demand that it downrank "pirate" links. Google caved in and did so, and the end result has been kind of a mess. Because it's based on DMCA notices in to Google, the company now gets flooded with an ever increasing number of DMCA notices -- many of which are completely bogus (and potentially just designed to mess with search rankings).
On top of that, in cases where it does downrank so-called "pirate" sites, since people are still looking for unauthorized content anyway, they end up going to more dangerous sites, where they're more likely to get malware. And, of course, as we predicted, despite caving in and giving the RIAA/MPAA a tool to shape search results, those industries still aren't satisfied. Because they'll never be satisifed. That's because they fail to understand that the problem isn't Google. Google is just a representation of what's on the internet -- and many people on the internet want access to content that is otherwise difficult to get. That's not Google's fault.
A couple of years ago, Google also announced that it would allow people to remove "revenge porn" results from search. And you can certainly understand why pretty much everyone would want this as an end result. But, still, once you make that tool available, there's reason to fear that it, too, will be abused. And even if a company as large as Google may be able to properly staff up to go through and review each request, this only puts pressure on everyone else -- including much smaller, less well-staffed, less well-resourced players to do something similar.
And now... for reasons that are unclear, Google has announced that it opened up a tool that will let people report "offensive" results and potentially downrank those results.
With the change, content with racial slurs could now get flagged under a new category called "upsetting-offensive." So could content that promotes hate or violence against a specific group of people based on gender, race or other criteria.
While flagging something doesn't directly affect the search results themselves, it's used to tweak the company's software so that better content ranks higher. This approach might, for instance, push down content that is inaccurate or has other questionable attributes, thereby giving prominence to trustworthy sources.
Again, at a first pass, this kind of thing absolutely sounds good. We should want better results, and the idea of letting Google's many millions of users help flag certain sites to be carefully reviewed for "upsetting or offensive" content makes sense. But... again, this definitely seems like the kind of thing that is open to widespread abuse. First off, what is "upsetting or offensive" anyway? That's a completely subjective standard, and one that we've seen people judge very, very differently. Second, what do you do if you really dislike a particular site? You open up a vote-brigade by a bunch of people to label it "upsetting or offensive." Trump haters can go after Breitbart and Trump supporters can go after the NY Times. Hopefully Google resists those kinds of vote brigading, but just the fact that this kind of tool is open to such abuse is concerning. And, again, when Google does something like this, it puts more pressure on other sites, with many fewer resources, to do something similar or get branded as somehow "supporting" offensive content.
Again, none of this is to say that Google must be promoting "offensive" content. It has the right to create its search results however it wants. But the more tools it opens up to the public to potentially downrank sites, the more the risk is that such tools get widely abused.
"Speech on the Internet can be unfiltered, unpolished, and unconventional, even emotionally charged, sexually explicit, and vulgar- in a word, 'indecent,' in many communities. But we should expect such speech to occur in a medium in which citizens from all walks of life have a voice. We should also protect the autonomy that such a medium confers to ordinary people as well as media magnates."
If not, a brief description - Techdirt is a community driven site, and they provide the ability to flag posts that are not acceptable to the community for whatever reason. If a certain threshold is passed, the comments are hidden (but, perfectly visible to anyone who wishes to see them). These results do not carry on to other threads, unless the same IP is repeatedly reported (and thus passed into a spam queue to be manually accepted).
Google's search engine, however, is not a community, it's a tool used to find other sites. According to the description above, reporting does not affect the current search result, but will be used to affect future searches - at which time, the user will likely never know that the prior voting has altered what they see nor what they're missing.
There's almost no similarity beyond the ability for users to mark their opinion.
Re:
You guys would do well to base your assertions on something that's not easily proven to be utter bullshit within 10 seconds.
Case in point - I tested your assertion here, that flagging comments hides them from search engines. There is a hidden comment on this thread:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170316/17532836935/facebook-sued-israel-blocking-all-link s-to-site-critical-facebook-suggesting-site-was-unsafe.shtml#c258
The opening sentence is as follows:
"Did you see the reply in court from the Inventor of Email"
When I tried searching that in Google, not only does it come up linking to that same comment, the comment in question is the ONLY result for that phrase in quotes. (Obviously, that will soon change after this comment is crawled by Google's bots).
https://www.google.com.gi/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF-8#q=%2 2Did+you+see+the+reply+in+court+from+the+Inventor+of+Email%22&*
The timestamp on Google's cached link shows the time of 20 Mar 2017 07:38:52 GMT, and clearly shows that the post has been flagged, but it's still visible, despite your claim.
Translation - you're lying, and you had better start living in the real world if you expect people to take you seriously. Your lies will be tested here and found to be lacking.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Lol, this is the internet, everything is offensive to someone.
Maybe it is - maybe it isn't - but as George Orwell said
“Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed: everything else is public relations.”
On that basis when someone objects to content Google should up-rank it!
If it doesn't offend somebody, it couldn't possibly interest anybody.
Downgrade Brand X
A phantom threat
You open up a vote-brigade by a bunch of people to label it "upsetting or offensive."
'Vote-brigade'? Come on now, I mean it's not like there are large groups of people that would intentionally try to bury stuff because they're being paid to muddy the waters, call them 'troll factories' for lack of a better term. Or large numbers of people that are being told that anything that contradicts what those in charge say is wrong and who might try to bury such 'lies' as offensive.
No, I'm sure that much like the DMCA process this one will be used only for good and will never, ever be abused for personal gain and/or entertainment.
Re:
You can also explain how an article describing the measures that Google are implementing ways to manipulate searches means they're "full of it". Because without that, as far as I can see it you're just another reactionary idiot not understanding what they read before launching into a knee jerk tirade.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
But if they don't manipulate searches, then what is it that you think will happen when you type something into a google search bar? The entirety of a search engine is combing through giant masses of text on thousands of sites and doing all kinds of analysis to determine which sites they think you'll find most relevant. If they didn't do any manipulation, it would be no better than a regex. But if all you want is a regex, perhaps go find some search engine from the mid 1990's.
Re:
Yeah, you see, that's not actually true...
http://fusion.net/story/312755/google-autocomplete-hillary-clinton-bias/
Re: Re:
A tale of a divided country
The tool Google is implementing gets widely abused, results get screwed up, nobody gives a fuk to the country as long as the other team is in the mud and my team gets whatever it wants. And everybody loses.
I'm talking about my country but I suspect you could add many others in this story.
Re: A tale of a divided country
The hysterical part of all this is that the two original parties would have defeated themselves.
Re: Re: A tale of a divided country
Multiple parties started and died in the beginning of that nation because no party was entrenched at the time. Now... things are different. People have been thoroughly taught to believe that you only have two choices and you will be called crazy (by both sides) to consider a 3rd.
Re: Re: Re: A tale of a divided country
Actually, the reason we continue to devolve back to two effective parties - no matter how many third parties get started, and even rise to temporary prominence, or possibly even supplant one of the existing two - is because, in a single-choice first-past-the-post voting system, that is the natural result of people voting in their own best interests.
If 60% of the population opposes A, but that 60% is divided into 35% who support B and 25% who support C, and everyone votes for what they support, then the 40% who support A will win the election - even though the majority of people oppose A. This is known as the "spoiler effect".
In a voting system where you can only pick one option from the list, and where whichever option gets the largest share of the vote wins, the "smart" thing for the people who support B and C to do is to join forces behind one of theose two options; that way, they can make sure the thing they oppose doesn't win, even if their first choice doesn't win either. The downside is that whichever of the two choices they don't unite behind seems to have no support, and disappears into obscurity, leaving behind only two options.
The only solution to this is to switch to a ranked-preferences voting system, preferably one which satisfies the Condorcet criteria, so that people can instead list the available options in order from most preferred to least preferred. In a system like that, you can indicate that you prefer C over B, while still also being able to indicate that you prefer B over A - and the spoiler effect disappears, leaving room for people who like third-party candidates to express their actual preferences at the polls without negative consequences.
I remember it being reported that Maine approved a ballot measure to switch to such a ranked-preference voting system, as part of the 2016 election. It will be worth watching closely to see what happens in the next elections in that state.
Re: Re: Re: Re: A tale of a divided country
If 60% of the population opposes A, but that 60% is divided into 35% who support B and 25% who support C, and everyone votes for what they support, then the 40% who support A will win the election - even though the majority of people oppose A. This is known as the "spoiler effect".
Or as I like to call it 'Defensive voting', where you vote not according to who you do want in office, but who you don't.
"I don't like A or B, and if I had any real choice I wouldn't vote for either of them, but given a choice between the two I like B slightly less, so I guess I'm voting for A."
Ranked-preference would do a world of good in fixing that problem, but given it also stands to upset the status quo in allowing people to vote for who they actually want, rather than voting against who they don't want, I expect it would be fought by both parties as 'too disruptive' or 'too confusing to the general public.'
Re: Re: A tale of a divided country
I understand being offended by content on a specific web page, but how can the search results be offensive?
If someone is offended by the results of their search, can't they just search for something else next time?
Re:
Re: Re:
'If it exists someone will find it offensive' I'm guessing?
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rule 43 is along the lines of "The more beautiful and pure a thing is, the more satisfying it is to corrupt it."
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Google bubbles
what is google?
sorry stopped using it years ago...
use my own....nothing like having gigabit internet , and BOY DO I KNOW MORE THEN YOU
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: what is google?
Re: what is google?
Re: what is google?
dun dun DUUUUN!!
Re: what is google?
You sir are so SMRT. I wish I could be like you, than I would know something or two huh? Like when to use then and than. Gee that would be useful as to not look like an idiot while berating others.
Re: Re: what is google?
the next news headlines
In other news president Trump has stated his latest executive order that authorized the centralized control of all executive branch computers (for security reasons) to have been a great success.
iNTERNET IS:
And you can either go and search the directory and Look at certain sections, or RANDOMLY open the book and find something different.
THE PROBLEM, tends to be OUTSIDE EDITING..
Like a Dictionary and someone Takes a Whole section(letter D) and changes the Order, changes the Meanings, Takes out the word THE' from any description..
WHAT good is a Dictionary when everything is Mixed up??
