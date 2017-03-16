Rep. Devin Nunes' Hypocrisy On Display In... >>
Thu, Mar 16th 2017 10:39am


Daily Deal: Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Whether you're an old pro looking to keep up to date or a newbie just starting out, the Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle has you covered. For $25, you get 15 courses spanning everything from the basics of building a simple game to more advanced subjects like data visualization. You will build professional-looking websites with Bootstrap and Angular, learn about JavaScript libraries such as D3.js, develop mobile apps using Angular and Ionic and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

