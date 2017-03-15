DOJ Argues For iPhone Hack Secrecy By... >>
<< NY Legislators Looking At Installing A Free...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Mar 15th 2017 10:46am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: ITIL with Project Management, Agile, and Scrum

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The project management field continues to boom as more and more businesses adapt to bring in managers who can oversee more efficient, more profitable processes. The ITIL with Project Management, Agile, and Scrum training will introduce you to the triple-threat of project management certifications: Project Management Professional (PMP), PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), Agile, and Scrum. Over one hundred courses, you'll get training to earn your PMP, CAPM, PMI-ACP, and ITIL certifications (given separately), as well as earn 156 Professional Development Units required to maintain those certifications. This training is on sale in the Techdirt Deals Store for $54.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
DOJ Argues For iPhone Hack Secrecy By... >>
<< NY Legislators Looking At Installing A Free...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:24 UK Court Grants First Live Blocking Order To Stop New Infringing Streams As Soon As They Start (1)
11:53 Prenda May Be Dead, But Copyright Trolling Still Going Strong (2)
10:51 DOJ Argues For iPhone Hack Secrecy By Contradicting Statements Made By The DOJ (2)
10:46 Daily Deal: ITIL with Project Management, Agile, and Scrum (0)
09:30 NY Legislators Looking At Installing A Free Speech-Stomping 'Right To Be Forgotten' (32)
06:30 USAToday Latest News Outlet To Completely Miss The Point Of Cord Cutting (33)
03:25 Research Shows ATF's Bogus Stash House Stings Target Poor Minorities, Do Almost Nothing To Slow Flow Of Drugs And Guns (58)

Tuesday

17:18 Is This The Future Of Online Publishing? Leading Chinese Social Networks Add Paid-For Content (9)
15:07 Film Distributor Creates Torrent Site Clone That Gives Away Movie Tickets To Combat Piracy (17)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 113: Will Regulations Ground Drone Innovation? (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.