Tue, Mar 14th 2017 10:44am


Daily Deal: The Complete Computer Science Bundle

You can brush up your skills or start to learn new ones with the $39 Complete Computer Science Bundle. The eight courses cover coding, databases, Raspberry Pi, design and much more. You will also dive into 4 in-depth case studies of Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, gaining insight into each company's business model, finances, and successes and failures. With over 78 hours of instruction, you're sure to learn new skills in no time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

