Utah Legislators Want To Outlaw Posting Of People's Pictures And Names With The 'Intent To Harass'
from the if-intent-is-in-the-eye-of-the-beholder dept
Like many bad laws, I'm sure this bill lying on the Utah governor's desk has its heart in the right place. But, like many bad laws, its head is completely up its ass. Eugene Volokh reports there's Yet Another Cyberbullying Bill on the threshold of passage. Like many that have come before it, it's full of constitutional issues and easily-abusable language.
Here’s Utah SB118, which passed both houses of the legislature unanimously and is awaiting the governor’s signature:
A person is guilty of electronic communication harassment and subject to prosecution in the jurisdiction where the communication originated or was received if with intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass, frighten, or disrupt the electronic communications of another, the person: …
(e) electronically publishes, posts, or otherwise discloses personal identifying information of another person, in a public online site or forum, without that person’s permission.
This sounds like it's meant to deter doxing. But that's only if you don't read the section detailing "personal identifying information," which includes such innocuous items as "names" or "photos." In between everything else no one should be posting online without that person's permission (Social Security number, driver's license number, "electronic identification number," etc.) are bits of "personal information" that could criminalize a great number of social media posts.
So if someone posts something in Utah that is intended to insult a politician or engages in “excessive and unfounded criticism, humiliation, and denigration” of the politician, that would be a crime — it would be “electronically … post[ing]” “personal identifying information” (the target’s name) without his permission and with the intent to “abuse” (or perhaps “harass,” especially if one does it several times). After all, “personal identifying information” may include a person’s name.
Likewise if someone sharply condemns some government official, indicating the place where the official works (e.g., “Judge X in Courthouse Y is biased and incompetent”). Likewise if someone illustrates an article harshly critical of some official, businessperson, celebrity or anyone else with the person’s photograph.
To their credit, legislators at least trimmed back a bit of the broad language before passage, keeping it from criminalizing posts that merely "annoyed" or "offended" complainants. But what's left in it still carries huge potential for abuse. And it will be abused if allowed to pass. It won't protect the hundreds of people who've been targeted, harassed, and doxed, but it will give the powerful yet another tool to deploy to shut down critics. It won't be normal citizens availing themselves of this law first. It will be politicians, government officials, law enforcement officers -- basically anyone with more power than skin thickness.
Hopefully, it will be vetoed. But it received support from both sides of Utah's legislature, and Utah's government has been known to humor laughable/harmful legislation with alarming frequency. Should it receive the governor's signature, it will swiftly find itself on the receiving end of a temporary restraining order while the state's court determines its constitutionality. As written, it's unlikely to survive this scrutiny.
Reader Comments
Testing whether it could be abused should be standard practice before approving such laws. But I suspect it would go like that : "But we wouldn't abuse it so it's a-ok."
Until the next Tyrant (with a T *wink*) comes in.
Re:
I like to say iced instead... cause that shit be slippery yo!
Motion to Diagram Sentence
So disrupting the electronic communications of another, that's technically possible but likely not what they mean to prevent by this bill. But intimidating, abusing, threatening, harassing, or frightening the electronic communications of another? Who knew the Facebook page or Twitter account itself had feelings.
Or did they mean:
Drafting bad legislation is hard work.
Re:
Lawyers helping Lawyers
Re: Re:
For the same reason that the FBI likes to bring up everyones porn surfing habits, how many kids someone looked at funny, and why the police don't want you to look good in a mug shot.
it is all designed from the ground up to be as difficult as possible to get out of any ensnarements brought to you by the inJustice System of America (TM).
Call me crazy
Re: Call me crazy
Edit: ...just about any newspaper article about a person...
Re: Re: Call me crazy
Which makes thought crime possible, and that is all this is. Though Crime, which makes the law and its enforcement even more nebulous and prone to "opinions of the moment".
Re:
More on morons
Re: More on morons
Jurisdiction
harassment and subject to prosecution in the
jurisdiction where the communication originated or was
received if with intent to intimidate..."
Here we apparently have another state that thinks its legislature has the power to bind the whole country to its will.
If I'm a Florida citizen, in Florida, I can to post to the internet without having to worry about whatever crazy laws Utah has passed. Utah can't tell me what I can and can't post to the internet, nor can it hold me responsible for violating its nutty laws just because someone in Utah was able to see my post.
