Free Speech

by Glyn Moody

Fri, Mar 17th 2017 4:46pm


Filed Under:
censorship, children's books, china



China Clamps Down On Another Serious Threat To The Middle Kingdom: Western Animal Cartoon Books For Children

Here's the latest instalment in the long-running Techdirt series "just when you thought there was nothing left to control, China comes up with something else it wants to throttle", as reported by the South China Morning Post:

An order from Beijing will drastically cut the number of foreign picture books for children published in mainland China this year, four publishing sources told the South China Morning Post.

The order opens a new front in a broad campaign to reduce the influence of foreign ideas and enhance ideological control, applying restrictions to animal cartoons and fairy tales written for toddlers and older children that have few political implications. Chinese universities were previously ordered to limit the use of Western textbooks and promote communist dogma.

According to the article, China's state publishing administration has imposed a quota system on domestic publishers, limiting the number of foreign picture books that can be published in any one year. Apparently, the aim is two-fold: to promote children's books created by domestic authors and illustrators; and to stop innocent young Chinese minds being seduced by the subtle charms of Western propaganda in the form of cartoon stories about animals.

But it's not just children that the Chinese authorities want to shield from harmful ideas. Quartz has a related story about a more general clampdown on Western publications that has been imposed on vendors using the leading online shopping site Taobao, part of the Chinese Internet giant Alibaba:

Taobao has ordered all vendors to stop selling foreign media starting today -- even if authorities have approved the media for circulation in China. The online shopping platform, owned by Alibaba, has been one of the few places to browse overseas publications free from censors, largely because the site's business model allows individual vendors to do business directly with customers. It's also helped that the daigou, or overseas agents, can evade import duties by carrying or shipping goods into China.

As the Quartz article notes, the new rule cites an obscure 1991 law; its unexpected invocation now seems related to a general clampdown around the highly-sensitive two-week National People's Congress, currently under way in Beijing. Perhaps Western cartoon animals have fallen victim to the same paranoia.

Reader Comments

    That One Guy (profile), 17 Mar 2017 @ 5:55pm

    On the one hand, the fact that they're freaking out over cartoon animals would seem to demonstrate that even the ones in charge over there realize how pathetically weak their arguments about how awesome the country and government is, and how easy it is for people to see through them with even the slightest bit of effort.

    On the other hand, the fact that they can make those sorts of demands and expect to be obeyed is all sorts of horrifying as far as freedoms in china are concerned. 'That book doesn't spend nearly as much time as it should gushing about how amazing the chinese government is, and as a result you're not allowed to read it' is the sort of thing that should only be found in dystopian, 'Big Brother Is Watching You' novels, not a real, major government.

    RS, 17 Mar 2017 @ 6:06pm

    I see the Middle Kingdom between Heaven and Earth
    Like the Chinese call the country of their birth
    We all figure that our homes are set above
    Other people than the ones we know and love
    In every place with a name
    They play the same territorial game
    Hiding behind the lines
    Sending up warning signs

