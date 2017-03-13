Bad Libel Law Strikes Again: Silly UK Twitter... >>
<< Officers Cite Nonexistent Law In Attempt To...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Mar 13th 2017 10:40am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Salesforce Administrator and App Builder Certification

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Salesforce is one of the most customizable and powerful customer relationship management (CRM) tools available today, and is used by companies like Snapchat, Hulu, Fitbit, and many startups to deliver effective business solutions. In the $79 Salesforce Administrator and App Builder Certification course, you'll learn how to tailor Salesforce for specific purposes and understand the declarative capabilities of the Force.com platform to create new applications and automations to perform complex, but routine tasks.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Bad Libel Law Strikes Again: Silly UK Twitter... >>
<< Officers Cite Nonexistent Law In Attempt To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

14:56 'Thru Dropbox' Trademark Registrant's 'Bad Faith' Litigation Results In $2 Million Fee Award To Dropbox (3)
13:25 General Franco Is Still Dead And Michelle Lee Is Still Director Of The US Patent Office (11)
11:53 Extra Digit Accidentally Typed By Officer Turns UK Man Into A Pedophile (26)
10:47 Bad Libel Law Strikes Again: Silly UK Twitter Spat Results In Six Figure Payout (12)
10:40 Daily Deal: Salesforce Administrator and App Builder Certification (0)
09:24 Officers Cite Nonexistent Law In Attempt To Prevent Citizen From Filming Them During A Traffic Stop (25)
06:20 Move Over, Series Of Tubes, The Internet Is Now A Bridge Over A Creek For A Dozen People? (61)
03:20 Photocopying Textbooks Is Fair Use In India: Western Publishers Withdraw Copyright Suit Against Delhi University (10)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (21)

Saturday

12:00 They're Back: Copying Is Not Theft And Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants (8)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.