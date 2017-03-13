Daily Deal: Salesforce Administrator and App Builder Certification

Salesforce is one of the most customizable and powerful customer relationship management (CRM) tools available today, and is used by companies like Snapchat, Hulu, Fitbit, and many startups to deliver effective business solutions. In the $79 Salesforce Administrator and App Builder Certification course, you'll learn how to tailor Salesforce for specific purposes and understand the declarative capabilities of the Force.com platform to create new applications and automations to perform complex, but routine tasks.

