Driver Sues State After Receiving Ticket For 'Obscene' Stick Figure Vehicle Decal
from the [same-decal-but-with-Tennessee-in-back-and-driver-in-front] dept
The problem with bad laws (well, ONE problem) is they'll need to be enforced at some point. Legislators pass laws out of fear, boredom, or a desire to look busy. They'll pass laws to push personal agendas and closely-held beliefs. They'll pass laws in response to bizarre tragedies so unique they can't be found in expanded actuarial tables or at the behest of favored industry leaders. Every so often, they'll even pass laws citizens are demanding. But far too often, they'll just pass laws because they're legislators and it's right there in the job description.
They'll pass laws with zero regard for enshrined rights or their consitutents' civil liberties… like this Tennessee law which almost seems constitutional if no one examines it too closely. (via Adam Steinbaugh)
To avoid distracting other drivers and thereby reduce the likelihood of accidents arising from lack of attention or concentration, the display of obscene or patently offensive bumper stickers, window signs, or other markings on a motor vehicle which are visible to other drivers is prohibited and display of such materials shall subject the owner of the vehicle on which they are displayed, upon conviction, to a fine of not less than two dollars ($2.00) nor more than fifty dollars ($50.00).
The catch here is offensive speech can still be protected speech while obscenity cannot. The state attorney general's office felt the law was perfectly consititutional, even as it was amended further to prevent the showing of "obscene or patently offensive movies" in vehicles if the content could be viewed outside of the vehicle. (My apologies. I have no idea what incident prompted this amendment, but I would imagine it would involve another driver or passerby being shocked, shocked! at the content being viewed by another driver in their own car.)
It even believes this law is constitutionally-sound despite paragraphs it included in its recommendation that clearly show this law actually ISN'T constitutional.
The Supreme Court has held that the police powers of the state permit the regulation of the display of obscene materials, including movies, and established the following test for judging whether material is obscene: (1) whether "the average person, applying contemporary community standards" would find that the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest; (2) whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law; and (3) whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
As the AG clearly stated in 2004, it could regulate obscenity. What it can't do is regulate mere offensiveness. It has to hit a pretty high bar to do so. The question is: does this window decal clear that bar?
This is why laws should be carefully crafted. This decal was applied to a man's car by his brother as a joke. And it's clearly a lowbrow parody of all those stick figure family decals, but for those who are more interested in the act of procreation.
A Metro police officer apparently didn't like the decal. Luckily, the Metro police had the (bad) law on its side. And a hint of Nuremberg in its press statement.
Channel 4 reached out to Metro police who said they don't make the laws, they simply enforce them.
It's not a law that needs much enforcement, fortunately.
Since 2011, Metro police have only cited four other people with violating the state's obscene sticker law.
Actually, this indicates that it's a law that's very selectively enforced. With enough imagination, a great many bumper stickers and decals could be considered offensive. This law allows police officers to make that call subjectively. With the fine being $50 and the end result usually a fix-it ticket, no one's going to protest the unconstitutional law too loudly. Until they do.
Daniel Horowitz has taken up the driver's case. Horowitz is hoping to block [PDF] the law's enforcement until the court can rule on its constitutionality. The law certainly doesn't play nice with the First Amendment. Horowitz's restraining order motion [PDF] points out the parodic stick figure decal is protected speech as it's neither obscene nor patently offensive.
It does not, for example, display genitalia or any vivid portrayal of an ultimate sex act. It certainly does not display bestiality. And, in fact, the only indication that the stick-figure cartoons depicted in Mr. Owens’s bumper sticker are engaging in sex at all comes from the context offered from the description: “Making My Family.” See Exhibit B. Consequently, the notion that Mr. Owens’ stick-figure cartoon is even theoretically on par with “the ‘hard core’ types of conduct suggested by the examples given in Miller” is fantastical, and no reasonable fact-finder is likely to find otherwise.
The parodic nature of the decal only adds to its free speech value.
Rather than portraying his family, it indicates instead that he is in the process of “making [his] family,” and it displays two cartoon stick-figures engaged in that process. Id. Consequently—its crass nature notwithstanding— Mr. Owens’ sticker is a humorous and highly effective parody of “family stickers,” and it carries serious First Amendment value as a result.
With this filing, the state will likely be forced to confront its speech-hindering law. Dismissing the charges isn't going to dismiss the lawsuit and belated attempts to remove the plaintiff's standing aren't going to gather much judicial sympathy. This is why laws need to be crafted with an eye on the unintended consequences as well as their compliance with the Constitution. Doing otherwise results in litigation, which forces taxpayers to pay for the privilege of having to comply with unconstitutional laws -- and this is on top of the money they pay their representation to hopefully not screw things up TOO MUCH while in office.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Say it with me...
POWER CAUSES A FORM OF BRAIN DAMAGE.
Stupid should hurt, and the fact that several of the idiots who approved this most likely have JD's & Bar Cards, they should act as multipliers to damages to be deducted from their salaries. Their law schools should issue formal apologies for failing to educate these fools. The Bar should immediately schedule MANDATORY '1st Amendment and You' CLE's with extra testing.
I'm sure that there are a bunch of people who are perfectly fine with this because no ones ever issued them a ticket for their McCain Palin bumper sticker.... but that day is coming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, they just key your car, because those guys are always civil... right?
THIS SHIT IS NOT SPECIFIC TO A PARTY OR GROUP! ALMOST EVERYONE PLAYS THIS CRAP!
As an independent I am all for calling out the stupid that is common to specific groups, but it should be done while avoiding hypocrisy... well that is if your wee mind can handle it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And that coupled with your mother abandoning you most likely lead to this obsession with being so fucking anal.
I'm an equal opportunity offender, I eventually piss everyone off.
In closing, DIAFIRL you total embarrassment to unwanted children everywhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The shoe fits... so wear it Hoss! Or maybe next time... don't telegraph your one-sided biases, by singling out one group for a sin that oppositional groups are every bit as guilty of. I mean, sure be a shit-stain if you want... just don't bitch when someone pours a little bleach on your ass for hanging around too long.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Very grown up to think a single comment I make exposes everything about me, I'm gonna show the alt-right kids I talk to this one and listen to the laughter. #TeamWoodchipper
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am tired of each group trying to force their social, religious, secular, racial, or fiscal values onto everyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Nail on the head.
Everyone in this society knows there are lots of people who find any reference to sex offensive. Mr. "Making my Family" Owens surely knew lots of prudes would be upset, and was forcing that upset on "everyone else".
It doesn't bother me a bit (I find it worth a chuckle).
And I support the case, because the 1st Amendment needs to be defended in the grey areas if it's to be strong in the areas we care about.
But this is a grey area, and Mr. Owens is not a nice person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Nail on the head.
The sticker is obviously and blatantly meant to be offensive to a great many people, probably half of America. But it's no less legally protected speech than if someone posted a Sara Palin sticker on their car (which would likely offend 60% of the population).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The only indication
That, and the facial expressions...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The only indication
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The only indication
She could be choking on a piece of food and he is giving her life-saving aid... and the text is supposed to say "making my family safe".
Or they could be wrestling... oh, maybe you are right... co-ed wrestling is likely offensive to a lot of people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't get it - making fun of them I do get, but then who cares.
My other car is a '62 Dodge
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
http://faultlines.us/fault-lines/nashville-cops-hate-stick-figure-sex-first-amendment/16954
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wow, they even delivered an admission of “this is protected speech”. How often do you see American cops do a mea culpa like that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ban the bible!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ban the bible!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Leash Cops
____
Cops have way too much discretionary authority!
That is the immediate, practical danger across American law enforcement.
Aside from the broad constitutional issues with this specific case, if a cop observes a 'possible' obscenity-law-violation -- he should take the alleged evidence to a judge ... and let a judge decide if a law violation exists.
There is certainly no urgency to immediately/formally accuse a citizen of a crime... by a street cop with a low level of legal training.
Overall, cops should not be able to take immediate legal action (arrest/citation) against people unless there is clear & present danger to persons or property. These decisions should be made by highly qualified judicial officers (court judges).
Cops do not & should not have the "judicial" powers of sub poena & arrest. Genuine judicial officers do have these constitutional powers via court warrants.
At the founding of the U.S., it was unheard of for constables/police to arrest or sub poena (issue citations) people without a court warrant. Cops had no more authority than normal citizens (and any citizen could forcibly intervene to stop immediate criminal dangers, but was also personally liable for any mistakes).
Modern cops are mini-judges, mostly immune to personal liability for their actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Leash Cops
We did ask for this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Leash Cops
Maybe you did
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The police dropped the case
When asked for a quote, lead counsel Daniel Horwitz provided Fault Lines with the following:
“The statute under which Mr. Owens was cited is facially unconstitutional. Hard-core censorship of this nature also has no place in a free society. We’re ecstatic about this victory, and we appreciate Metro’s prompt concession that the position taken by Mr. Owens’ arresting officer was nakedly meritless.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sounds more like....
I got enough "dirty windshield", "License plate too low to the ground" "obstructed view", etc tickets as a teenager that I eventually learned to NOT annoy a cop when he pulls you over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dangling testicles from trailer hitches
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex. Yep I'm in the back seat with my grandchildren and we are at a long light and they ask me what the lady on the tv's in the car next to us is doing and what is being done to her. I don't care what you watch in the privacy of your home or out of the sight of my grandchildren. However I don't think I should have to explain anal sex and blowjob's to my grandchildren. There needs to be some sort of restraint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
The quoted law doesn't limit itself to "obscene" movies, however; it also extends the same prohibition in regard to "patently offensive" ones.
If they dropped the "or patently offensive" from the statute, there would probably be considerably less room to challenge Constitutionality, given established Supreme Court precedent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
In the mean time while you learn how to read, go outside and find a big stick and cram it up your ***!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
"I don't think I should have to explain".
So parenting is hard and you can't be bothered with it? Well, tough shit. Keep your dick in your pants next time (or your legs closed if you're female) and don't breed, if you're not up to the task.
It's not up to the rest of the world to do your fucking job for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
While I agree watching porn in the car isn't very bright, society shouldn't have to wrap the entire world in nerf to avoid awkward events that happen.
The answer of they are doing things only adults should be doing, oh look over there a blue jay. If you can't distract a 5 and 7 yr old in 10 yrs you're in trouble. You shouldn't really go in depth about it being anal sex and blowjob's because that really isn't age appropriate.
You can't control other people and demanding that there should be a law leads us to everyone getting their own pet projects codified into law. Like the FL lawmaker who got a law passed making it illegal to pump a pumpkin, and was promptly busted porking a pumpkin in public.
I've seen the entire spectrum of stupid, like the woman who called the cops and demanded a man inside his own home who didn't realize he could be seen early in the morning be arrested as a sex fiend because her child was scared for life. Yes her little boy saw a penis through a window, that she drew attention to and flipped out about (such therapy bills in the future). He was getting a cup of coffee, not masturbating and saying hey little kid want some candy. She could have gotten his attention, left a note later or all sorts of other things but to freak out because a your child of the same sex saw a naked body says something about our victorian upbringing.
Stick figures on a window, are apples and your example is oranges. Sorry if not allowing the state to stifle rights sometimes leaves things ookie for you, but this case was an overly broad stupid thing that shouldn't have existed except for voters screaming the powers that be should do something, as long as its never used against them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Deeply offensive and obviously obscene
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
How big do you think those screens are?
I ponder whether or not this is a "fake" argument. because if you are behind the car in question adults are taller than children in automobiles and would cover most of the screen from the rear. but I can see this as being possible like winning the lottery or getting hit by a meteor having intelligent legislators.
(I do recall a story to this effect a few years ago, I do not recall the specifics, but I don't think it was a built in DVD player)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
There are probably vehicles which are exceptions, and I don't claim to be an expert on this subject or to have conducted an exhaustive survey, but every single in-car display screen I've seen which had the ability to display real-time video playback was positioned above/behind/between the driver's and passenger's seats - so as to be visible to the people in the rear seat(s), but not the ones up front.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:Re: I gather Tim is okay with a 5 and a 7 year old seeing Debbie give a blowjob while getting anal sex
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
even more so, it shows that those who want to try to bring this kind of law in need to be much more mindful of the Constitution and of peoples rights of 'Free Speech'. if not, any single elected person can just keep introducing laws that suits them, ie, throwing everything under the bus, just because their views are not the same as everyone else. then those who go to the polls need to be much more mindful of which friggin' idiot they are voting in, before it's too late!! mind you, the USA is fast becoming not just a Police State, but one where only the government and elected officials have any rights at all!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My question would be.
Why does this have to have a fine? Cop pulls them over, says it's a porn sticker, and to remove it. Driver says buddy stuck it on there as a joke. Peals it off and still gets a 50$ fine.
There should only be a fine, IF the person is a repeat offender. NOT first offence, as what some see as "against" the law may not offend others. Like the top pic above, the two stick figures, So what the male is helping the female sit on his lap, just like Santa, where is the porn in that? ITS Tussy American's is what it is trying to create a world that is all roses. If they can't handle the BAD then they should stay at home or move to the friggen middle of nowhere. America is supposed to be about freedom, Not about others telling you what you can and can't do. I hate to tell these "church ladies" that when you go out in public your going to see things that you don't want to see, your going to hear things that you don't want to hear. ITS PUBLIC.. Pushing your "the human body must be covered up, is like telling the Islamic ladies that they MUST cover their hair when they go out in public. And EVERYONE is BLIND to this.. Seriously, I sit and watch the news, and hear about how some women are made to cover their hair, and they march in protest to "change the world", without even realizing the true scope of the issue. 99.9% ( just a guess) of the population of the planet is forced to "cover their hair" with clothes. They try to change rules and laws, yet get upset when someone tries to change the same law that is requiring people in public to wear clothes.. If we all went naked every where, that would become the norm, and people would get used to it, ( FACT PROVEN BY HISTORY).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment