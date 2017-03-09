Daily Deal: The Full Stack Programmer Bundle >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Mar 9th 2017 9:24am


Filed Under:
doj, foia, foia terrorist, jason leopold, nsa



NSA Tries To Stonewall Jason Leopold's Requests Because He's A 'FOIA Terrorist' Who's Paid To 'Deluge Agencies' With Requests

from the barely-partially-true dept

Journalist Jason Leopold (currently in residence at Buzzfeed) has been given the nickname "FOIA terrorist" for his numerous requests and almost as numerous FOIA lawsuits. The government has taken notice of Leopold's activity. The Pentagon once offered Leopold a stack of documents in exchange for him leaving it alone. (He declined.) The FBI played keepaway with James Comey talking points, telling Leopold they were all exempt from disclosure. This obviously wasn't true, as these same talking points had been handed over to Mike Masnick by the agency months prior to the bogus denial it gave Leopold.

Now, it's the NSA using Leopold's "FOIA terrorist" nickname against him. (This is weird because eederal employees gave Leopold the "terrorist" nickname. He didn't come up with it himself.) In Leopold's ongoing FOIA lawsuit against the agency, the NSA has asked for an "Open America" stay. What this would do is push Leopold's request back in line with the others the NSA has received. The agency argues that Leopold's decision to file a lawsuit over the agency's lack of a timely response shouldn't give his request precedence over FOIA requests that arrived before his did.

The agency points out its FOIA workload has increased significantly since "a former NSA contractor began a series of unprecedented, unauthorized, and unlawful disclosures" in 2013. The agency still processes thousands of FOIA requests a year, but it's unable to keep up with the increase in FOIA traffic.

What the NSA wants is more time. Three of Leopold's requests -- two of them dating back to 2014 -- are at the center of this lawsuit. The NSA wants to prevent Leopold's lawsuit from letting him jump the queue. From the filing [PDF]:

Given NSA’s limited number of FOIA personnel, if the Court orders defendant to process plaintiff’s requests at a rate greater than 400 pages per month, the individuals who filed the 1,603 pending requests in NSA’s current backlog, many of which were filed well before plaintiff’s, will be disadvantaged.

It also wants to process no more than 400 pages per month for him, despite there being more than 20,000 responsive pages.

In defense of its attempt to keep Leopold from litigating his way to the front of the line (and for delaying its already-delayed responses even further), the NSA attempts to use Leopold's press bio against him.

[P]laintiff Jason Leopold is “a self-styled ‘FOIA terrorist’” who, according to a recent press release by his new employer, BuzzFeed.com, makes his living “by deluging the federal government with Freedom of Information Act requests.” He proudly claims to have “brought more FOIA lawsuits by himself than any other news organization except the New York Times.”

Again, Leopold may be a "self-styled" FOIA enthusiast, but the government called him a "terrorist" first. And, again, the number of lawsuits means nothing. If the government replied in a more timely fashion, withheld fewer documents, and generally made a better effort at being transparent, it's unlikely Leopold would be chasing every FOIA request with a FOIA lawsuit.

While I agree with the NSA FOIA requesters shouldn't be able to use litigation to move their requests ahead of others (who may not have the financial means to engage in litigation), the fact is without litigation, most government responses would be delayed indefinitely. Agencies are statutorily required to respond within a certain time period. After that time has elapsed, the only option in most cases is to bring a lawsuit. Periodically reminding the agency about your outstanding request has almost zero motivational effect.

Handing out litigation stays doesn't mean requesters who haven't filed a lawsuit will be receiving faster responses. All it means is litigating requesters will be receiving their responses more slowly. The NSA's inference that Leopold's requests are somehow less legit simply because there are so many of them is bogus. I'm sure Leopold would rather have faster request fulfillment than the double-duty of tracking dozens of open requests and multiple concurrent FOIA lawsuits.

If the problem is staffing, there are solutions available -- but agencies have to want to be more responsive, not just shrug their way through FOIA lawsuit filings complaining about how impossible it is to keep up. They have direct lines to the legislators that pass their budgets. If they really wanted to do more, FOIA-wise, they'd have asked for more help already.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 8:13am

    Not Secure Agency?

    Leopold's first request is telling:

    ...disclosure from the National Security Agency Office of Inspector General a copy of the concluding document report of investigation, final report, closing memo, referral letter) concerning investigations closed in calendar year [sic] 2013 and 2014 concerning misconduct, actual or alleged.

    The motion then states: "By email on September 26, 2014, plaintiff responded that he was willing to narrow his request to only investigations with findings of misconduct," to which the NSA found "approximately 8,488 pages of potentially responsive documents." The motion talks about all of the steps they have to go through, including redacting classified information. The requested relief is to have until September 2017 even to begin producing and then only to produce 400 pages per month. So, processing of this request wouldn't even finish until July 2019, not to mention the other requests.

    If I were the judge, I would demand to know from the NSA:

    • How many "documents" are at issue, not the meaningless number of "pages" (a badly formatted Excel document can run hundreds of "pages" but it is just one document).
    • How many "investigations" had findings of misconduct?
    • How many of those investigations actually involved "classified" information?

    If this is all time-card fraud, vacation fraud, and the like, there's nothing classified. Turn it over now. But if the reason the NSA needs all this time is for its double-layer-classified-information-redaction sausage making, then that means there was misconduct that involved classified information.

    So, NSA, pick your poison: cough up the documents because it's no big deal or ask for time because you are admitting that your organization has a problem handling classified information.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 8:35am

      Re: Not Secure Agency?

      "By email on September 26, 2014, plaintiff responded that he was willing to narrow his request to only investigations with findings of misconduct," to which the NSA found "approximately 8,488 pages of potentially responsive documents."

      8488 pages of potential misconducts. This is rather telling about the agency.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 8:34am

    I agree his requests shouldn't be prioritized. Instead the judge should tell the NSA to shut up, respect the law and hire goddamn employees to deal with the added load if needed. The public must be served accordingly. And the NSA does a piss poor job in almost many other aspects (such as respecting the Constitution) aspects to be complaining like that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 9:32am

      Re:

      They wouldn't have such a load if they bothered responding properly to anything in the first place.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 9:33am

      Re:

      The problem is that every extra employee they have to hire cuts that much money out of the Christmas Party budget. They won't be able to hire as many strippers as they normally do. They might even have to go 'pot luck' instead of the usual fancy catering!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 10:12am

      Re:

      It is interesting to note that when the NSA has more employees processing FOIA requests than they do doing other stuff, they will have fewer documents that might be requested. When they finally absorb this reality and get with the program, they will find it is in their interest, after all.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Ed Allen, 9 Mar 2017 @ 10:28am

      Re:

      I want the guy in charge to have his salary reduced to one dollar per page for the forseeable future.

      If the guy's house payment only gets made when his group produces more pages then we will see some action.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 10:52am

        Re: Re:

        Reverse that. His salary starts at 0 and gets $1 per page per year to his salary. I bet FOIA process would speed up real quick and probably be cheaper even if he managed to release a million pages.

        Casey

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 9:37am

    The information is free as long as you don't ask for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 11:12am

    The smart thing they've done is posting the completed FOIA requests publicly.

    Leopold makes his money by writing about public information yet he thinks he should be the only one that has access to it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 9 Mar 2017 @ 11:42am

    s/eederal/federal/

    [REDACTED]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


