Legal Issues

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Mar 7th 2017 9:29am


Filed Under:
asset forfeiture, civil asset forfeiture, clarence thomas, due process, supreme court



Supreme Court Won't Hear Case, But Justice Thomas Questions Constitutionality Of Asset Forfeiture

from the about-freaking-time dept

We've been writing about the sheer insanity of asset forfeiture for many, many years. If you happen to have missed it, civil asset forfeiture is the process by which the government can just take your stuff by arguing that it must have been the proceeds of criminal activity. They literally file a lawsuit against your stuff, not you. And, here's the real kicker: in most places, they never have to file any lawsuits about the actual crime, let alone get a conviction. They just get to take your stuff, say that it must have been the proceeds of a crime, and unless you go through the insanely expensive and burdensome process of demanding it back, they effectively get to walk off with your stuff. Law enforcement has literally referred to the process as going shopping. Most people who understand what's going on recognize that it's just state-sponsored theft.

I'm constantly amazed to find people who simply don't believe civil asset forfeiture could possibly work the way it does. The whole process is so crazy and so lacking in basic due process, that many people literally find it unbelievable. And while some states have moved towards requiring a criminal conviction to keep the stuff, many don't have that, and our President and Attorney General are huge fans of civil asset forfeiture -- so it's unlikely to change any time soon.

That is, unless the courts get involved. While the Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal on yet another egregious case of civil asset forfeiture, Justice Clarence Thomas issued an accompanying statement suggesting that he's having trouble understanding how civil asset forfeiture could possibly be legal in its current form. The case in question is egregious, but not all that unlike many other cases we've written about. People travelling with a large sum of cash (for a perfectly legit reason) are stripped of the cash by law enforcement who doesn't believe their reasons -- and then never files any criminal charges or anything, but just takes off with the cash:

Early in the morning on April 1, 2013, a police officer stopped James Leonard for a traffic infraction along aknown drug corridor. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a safe in the trunk. Leonard and his passenger, Nicosa Kane, gave conflicting stories about the contents of the safe, with Leonard at one point indicating that it belonged to his mother, who is the petitioner here. The officer obtained a search warrant and discovered that the safe contained $201,100 and a bill of sale for a Pennsylvania home.

The State initiated civil forfeiture proceedings against the $201,100 on the ground that it was substantially connected to criminal activity, namely, narcotics sales.

Of course, no criminal charges were ever filed against any of the individuals related to this. The government just took the money. The lower courts all sided with law enforcement, and now the case had a chance to go before the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, it passed on the case (as it does with most petitions), but Thomas is clearly troubled by all of this:

... civil forfeiture has in recent decades become widespread and highly profitable.... And because the law enforcement entity responsible for seizing the property often keeps it, these entities have strong incentives to pursue forfeiture....

This system—where police can seize property with limited judicial oversight and retain it for their own use—has led to egregious and well-chronicled abuses. According to one nationally publicized report, for example, police in the town of Tenaha, Texas, regularly seized the property of out-of-town drivers passing through and collaborated with the district attorney to coerce them into signing waivers of their property rights.... In one case, local officials threatened to file unsubstantiated felony charges against a Latino driver and his girlfriend and to place their children in foster care unless they signed a waiver.... In another, they seized a black plant worker’s car and all his property (including cash he planned to use for dental work), jailed him for a night, forced him to sign away his property, and then released him on the side of the road without a phone or money.... He was forced to walk to a Wal-Mart, where he borrowed a stranger’s phone to call his mother, who had to rent a car to pick him up.

These forfeiture operations frequently target the poor and other groups least able to defend their interests in forfeiture proceedings.... Perversely, these same groups are often the most burdened by forfeiture. They are more likely to use cash than alternative forms of payment, like credit cards, which may be less susceptible to forfeiture. And they are more likely to suffer in their daily lives while they litigate for the return of a critical item of property, such as a car or a home.

From there, Justice Thomas looks through the historic rationale that has allowed these laws to remain on the books, and finds some problems, especially concerning how differently the law is being used, and the general conflation among some of the criminal procedures and civil procedures:

The Court has justified its unique constitutional treatment of civil forfeiture largely by reference to a discrete historical practice that existed at the time of the founding.... This practice “took hold in the United States,” where the “First Congress passed laws subjecting ships and cargos involved in customs offenses to forfeiture.”... Other early statutes also provided for the forfeiture of pirate ships.... These early statutes permitted the government to proceed in rem under the fiction that the thing itself, rather than the owner, was guilty of the crime.... And, because these suits were in rem rather than in personam, they typically proceeded civilly rather than criminally....

In the absence of this historical practice, the Constitution presumably would require the Court to align its distinct doctrine governing civil forfeiture with its doctrines governing other forms of punitive state action and property deprivation... I am skeptical that this historical practice is capable of sustaining, as a constitutional matter, the contours of modern practice, for two reasons.

First, historical forfeiture laws were narrower in most respects than modern ones.... Most obviously, they were limited to a few specific subject matters, such as customs and piracy. Proceeding in rem in those cases was often justified by necessity, because the party responsible for the crime was frequently located overseas and thus beyond the personal jurisdiction of United States courts.... These laws were also narrower with respect to the type of property they encompassed. For example, they typically covered only the instrumentalities of the crime (such as the vessel used to transport the goods), not the derivative proceeds of the crime (such as property purchased with money from the sale of the illegal goods)....

Second, it is unclear whether courts historically permitted forfeiture actions to proceed civilly in all respects. Some of this Court’s early cases suggested that forfeiture actions were in the nature of criminal proceedings... Whether forfeiture is characterized as civil or criminal carries important implications for a variety of procedural protections, including the right to a jury trial and the proper standard of proof. Indeed, as relevant in this case, there is some evidence that the government was historically required to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt....

Unfortunately, for procedural reasons (the people who had their money seized didn't challenge the constitutionality at the lower courts and only did so after losing), the Supreme Court has to reject this case. However, Thomas' pretty clear message is that at least one sitting Justice is very troubled with the idea that civil asset forfeiture as practiced today in many states (and by the federal government) could possibly be considered constitutional.

It's worth reminding everyone that not only is this nothing but state-sponsored theft, it is also the largest organized crime ring ever to exist. I haven't see statistics for 2015 yet, but in 2014, the Filth robbed people of more assets than all the burglaries by other criminals in that year.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/11/23/cops-took-more-stuff-from-people-than-bu rglars-did-last-year/?utm_term=.696d1e47aa5d

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/11/23/cops-took-more-stuff-from-people-than-bu rglars-did-last-year/?utm_term=.696d1e47aa5d
—Anonymous Coward

    I.T. Guy, 7 Mar 2017 @ 9:48am

    "there is some evidence that the government was historically required to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt."

    That can be applied to so many other areas nowadays. Sad really.

    MDT (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 9:52am

    A call out

    I'm not an expert on the SCOTUS, however, from what I do know, it's unusual for a Justice to comment like this unless it's something that the SCOTUS (more than just one Justice) is concerned about. It's also usually a 'please bring this up in the future so we can rule on it' request.

      Baron von Robber, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:05am

      Re: A call out

      It certainly seems they want to have a case to decide this. I'm surprised one hasn't reached them by now.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:34am

        Re: Re: A call out

        Like the one they just turned down?

          MDT (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:36am

          Re: Re: Re: A call out

          Try reading the article.

          Constitutionality was not raised at the lower court, only at the appeal, and therefore was barred. So the SCOTUS could not rule on the constitutionality, which is why this seems like a 'please raise this in future' request.

            Whoever, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:47am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

            Constitutionality was not raised at the lower court, only at the appeal, and therefore was barred.

            While I understand that this is normal practice, it's bullshit.

            The SCOTUS is just dodging their responsibilities under the pretext of process.

              MDT (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:02am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

              No, the SCOTUS can do a lot, but violate the law isn't one of them. They have to follow the process, because if they don't, then the courts under them can ignore it as well.

              If you want to know what that is like, look no further than the CAFC and how screwed up Patents are now thanks to them ignoring SCOTUS precedent for 20 years.

                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:12am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                NO fuqstik, they can take any fucking case they decide is worthy. A lot of people fail to understand that much of what the government does is more a part of tradition and NOT ACTUAL FUCKING LAW!!!

                Go read the damn constitution, or just try this link.
                http://blogs.findlaw.com/law_and_life/2013/10/how-does-the-us-supreme-court-work.html

                "The High Court can be very picky about which cases it chooses to take because for the vast majority of cases, there is no right to be heard in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Although there is no hard and fast rule about how the Court chooses cases,"

                  Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:54am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                  You're technically correct, though the namecalling, caps, exclamation points, and out-of-context quote cut off in mid-sentence are probably not the best way of making your point.

                  SCOTUS can take any case it wants to, but that doesn't mean it should. Just because the appeals process is a tradition and not law doesn't mean that it's a bad idea, or that there's no reason to follow it.

                  (And "Go read the damn constitution" has been a pretty piss-poor argument for understanding how the Supreme Court works since, oh, right around 1803 or so.)

                  SCOTUS made the right call on this one; it declined the appeal on valid grounds: the plaintiff is attempting to change the entire basis of the case.

                  Do you believe that the SCOTUS should be consistent in its guidelines for accepting cases?

                  And do you believe that SCOTUS should make a habit of taking "appeals" where, instead of seeking to overturn a lower court ruling, a plaintiff instead raises an entirely different argument that is not the same argument that the lower court ruled on?

                  Because I'd go with "yes" and "no", respectively.

                  SCOTUS declined to take the case, for valid reasons, but expressed concern about civil asset forfeiture, indicating an openness to take future cases on the subject. That is the correct result, under the circumstances.

                  Forfeiture should be examined by the Supreme Court. But that doesn't mean the SCOTUS should take any case concerning forfeiture, or that it should have taken this case.

                    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:20pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                    "You're technically correct, though the namecalling, caps, exclamation points, and out-of-context quote cut off in mid-sentence are probably not the best way of making your point."

                    Yea, I know, I am such an asshole. But I would rather deal with asshole vs the throngs of fucking idiots running around acting like they know so much and then voting poorly. I have no chance of over coming the idiotic masses so my last vestiges of peace or to vent my frustrations on the idiots.

                    there is no point in teaching them, they don't care to learn. After that I have to deal with the "victim crowd" where everything done that can be perceived as offensive is it own sin, regardless of the intent of the "perceive" offense.

                    This is the reason that Every Nation gets the government it deserves. People "actively" and "ignorantly" invite destruction right through the front door under the guise of trying to stop it.

                    "SCOTUS declined to take the case, for valid reasons, but expressed concern about civil asset forfeiture, indicating an openness to take future cases on the subject. That is the correct result, under the circumstances."

                    And that is where we lose. The idea that Justice should wait for "contrived" procedure is an injustice of it's own. Sure, it can be difficult to decide which cases are more important than others, but it is pretty clear that Civil Forfeiture is not some small and obscure problem. It is a MONOLITHIC one! And absolutely qualifies as the type of case that SCOTUS should consider making an exception for.

                    This costs money, it benefits no one but the circus to make the lion jump through hoops, well except for the people paying and looking to be entertained... are you looking to be entertained here? Or do you profit from in some way by making this process draw all the way out?

              Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:18am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

              The SCOTUS is just dodging their responsibilities under the pretext of process.

              Process is SCOTUS's responsibility.

              They can't just go ruling on an issue that wasn't raised in earlier proceedings. That's not how appeals work. You can't just change the entire basis for your case when it goes to the Supreme Court.

                Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:50am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                They can't just go ruling on an issue that wasn't raised in earlier proceedings. That's not how appeals work. You can't just change the entire basis for your case when it goes to the Supreme Court.

                And thus you get to the situation that a person who is known to be innocent can be executed [Scalia]. That's what happens when you put process over all other concerns.

                I agree that the Supreme court should not generally deal with cases where the basis for the appeal is changed, but when one of the justices suggests that the prior rulings are unconstitutional? Perhaps a little movement on process is warranted here.

                The Supreme Court defines its own rules. It can change them.

                  Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:55am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                  And thus you get to the situation that a person who is known to be innocent can be executed [Scalia].

                  Oh God, we're already back to "if this thing was a different thing, would it be the same thing?" again.

                    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:25pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                    So are you saying that you approve of all the innocents rotting in jail because... procedures?

                    The moment a procedure runs afoul of someones "liberty" then why should the procedure not be classified as an "illegal" activity.

                    Or wait... you forgot the whole "right to a speedy trial" and all of that stuff. A persons property was stolen from then under the color of authority, in breach of the 4th and now the court is in the process of ensure that any 6th amendments are also unobserved.

                    As I stated in another post, this is a pretty good example of how bad the Judicial System has become.

                    Whoever, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:52pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                    The world isn't as black and white as you think.

                    The law deals with grey all the time.

                ShadowNinja (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:55pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A call out

                Apparently you didn't pay attention to how McCain Feingold was struck down then.

                The SCOTUS took up a more narrow case about it. But then after deliberating they basically announced there would be another hearing on much broader questions (which would allow them to strike down much more then the narrow part of the law the case was originally about).

                The SCOTUS has done the same before, asking the two parties to come back and deliberate over something else related to the original lawsuit. At time's it's just used as a stalling tactic for political reasons (like Brown vs Board of Education, where several justices were working extra hard behind the scenes to get a unanimous ruling, but needed more time to sway a few hold out justices), but other times it's used to expand the scope of the suit.

    Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:06am

    Good.

    I rarely agree with Thomas, but this is a hopeful sign. Maybe next time...

    streetlight (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:13am

    I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

    I've never understood the need to travel with hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash. One case IIRC involved someone who claimed he was a gambler was traveling with ~$800,000 and had it seized. Maybe going from Las Vegas to some other place with legal casinos. Anyway, why not deposit the cash in a national bank and take out what's needed at the destination. I know that if more than $10k is removed, the IRS is informed, but if everything is on the up-and-up, so what, especially if taxes are paid. There may be other ways of legally moving large amounts of cash without transporting it as paper money. Business do this all the time, but then it's just numbers in spread sheets.

      I.T. Guy, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:21am

      Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

      "why not deposit the cash in a national bank"

      It was 3 AM? He wanted to roll nekkid in almost a million dollars?

      I personally wouldn't travel with that much cash.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:22am

      Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

      You ever buy a used automobile?
      Seldom is anything other than cash accepted.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:30pm

        Re: Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

        Are cashier's checks now synonymous with cash?

          Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:14pm

          Re: Re: Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

          No

          I guess you have never purchased a used auto from a private seller.

      ThaumaTechnician (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:25am

      Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

      What about the need to travel with $1,000 in cash, or even your own car?

      Asset forfeiture, if you've been paying attention, has been (mis)used in such obviously non-criminal activities.

      freedomfan (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:21am

      Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

      No offense, but that is missing the point. It shouldn't matter that you wouldn't want to keep in your possession the asset that is being seized through this outrageous process. And, it is well worth noting that 1) assets are seized when the owners are en route to a bank or other "safe" location for the asset and 2) there is no safe location for the asset, since civil asset forfeiture is often used on items found at people's homes, apartments, etc. or the target's home itself.

        streetlight (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:31pm

        Re: Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

        Perhaps my point was off topic. I agree with what you and others have said: asset forfeiture as practiced should be declared unconstitutional. Just possessing a lot of cash should not be the only probable cause that it was obtained illegally. My point was traveling with huge amounts of cash is dangerous and there's perhaps other ways to avoid problems. Besides, if someone knows you're doing it you might have more to worry about than the police seizing it, like folks with guns who are not afraid to use them.

          Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:37pm

          Re: Re: Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

          Well there is just exactly no chance of your logic being bankrupt at all is there?

          You have now twice performed logical gymnastics to justify government authorized villainy.

          Tell me now, if this is true...
          "Besides, if someone knows you're doing it you might have more to worry about than the police seizing it, like folks with guns who are not afraid to use them."

          Then you must think this is true...
          "If a woman where suggestive clothing it's her fault for getting raped and the police should haul her ass to fucking jail for 'reasons'"

          Do you people not bother using any mental floss?

      Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:28am

      Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

      I've never understood the need to travel with hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash.

      But that's not really the point. Traveling with a large amount of cash (or other valuable assets) is not, in and of itself, a crime, and should not be treated, in and of itself, as evidence of a crime.

      People do lots of things that I don't understand a need for. That doesn't mean the police should be allowed to confiscate their stuff.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:12pm

      Re: I don't understand travelling with huge amounts of cash

      This may not be entirely accurate but the marijuana stores around the area can't deposit money in any federally insured bank. What this has cause is all the stores usually bar all the windows and only take cash.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:25am

    It's worth reminding everyone that not only is this nothing but state-sponsored theft, it is also the largest organized crime ring ever to exist. I haven't see statistics for 2015 yet, but in 2014, the Filth robbed people of more assets than all the burglaries by other criminals in that year.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/11/23/cops-took-more-stuff-from-people-than-bu rglars-did-last-year/?utm_term=.696d1e47aa5d

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:31am

    That sound you are hearing right now its the ACLU scrambling to find a case to challenge with

      freedomfan (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:29am

      Re:

      Or the Institute for Justice which has helped victims of asset forfeiture before. I assume that Justice Thomas' invitation to challenge these laws on constitutional grounds (instead of the mostly procedural grounds that seem more typical) has IJ and similar organizations salivating.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:34am

    Theft under cover of Authority

    I would fight this all the way to the bank. Every officer and department that has seized or benefited from seized money needs to be charged and barred from ever practicing law enforcement again. They are the biggest thieves in the world and no one is daring to do anything about it.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:34am

    Procedural dodge - failure to flood the court

    Unfortunately, for procedural reasons (the people who had their money seized didn't challenge the constitutionality at the lower courts and only did so after losing), the Supreme Court has to reject this case.

    While not unusual, this practice has always bothered me. It perversely encourages plaintiffs to flood the lower court with every possible argument up front, because anything they forget to claim at first is unusable later. It punishes plaintiffs who, whether through ignorance or poverty, fail to hire a lawyer who will throw everything at the wall. It punishes plaintiffs if they file in a court that, whether explicitly or implicitly, discourages counsel from filing every plausible claim (perhaps through length limits on the filing, or deadlines that preclude adequately arguing every claim). Its sole purpose seems to be to give appellate courts a trivial escape from addressing the issue. I can see why it would be useful for them to have discretion to refuse cases that raise obviously dubious reasons late, but I see no reason that appellate courts should be required to skip out on this procedural basis when the court clearly wants to handle a case.

      Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:22am

      Re: Procedural dodge - failure to flood the court

      Counterpoint: why should a plaintiff be able to change his entire case on appeal? How is that an appeal, instead of an entirely different case?

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:04am

    Soo...

    "Justice Clarence Thomas issued an accompanying statement suggesting that he's having trouble understanding how civil asset forfeiture could possibly be legal in its current form."


    And yet still no one is going to hear the case?

    Can one just not ask Mr. Judge... how can you be taken seriously when you do this? It is YOUR ACTIONS that define who you are, not your words. Only idiots that vote R or D are stupid enough to let mere words form the foundations of their judgments.

    I understand that getting cases before SCOTUS are not he easiest things to accomplish but the fact that this case is not being heard speaks more than enough for itself.

    The ENTIRE judicial system right up to the stank nasty top is defunct!

      Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:26am

      Re: Soo...

      Can one just not ask Mr. Judge... how can you be taken seriously when you do this?

      I mean, yeah, one can ask that.

      It is YOUR ACTIONS that define who you are, not your words.

      And the SCOTUS's action in this case -- all eight of them, not just Thomas -- is to reject a case that it had no legal basis to take.

      Would you prefer that the Supreme Court didn't follow proper legal procedure?

      Only idiots that vote R or D are stupid enough to let mere words form the foundations of their judgments.

      You know, irrelevant knee-jerk swipes at partisans are just as tiresome as irrelevant knee-jerk swipes by partisans.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:33pm

        Re: Re: Soo...

        "And the SCOTUS's action in this case -- all eight of them, not just Thomas -- is to reject a case that it had no legal basis to take."

        Really? SCOTUS can take any case they like, it's pretty much their prerogative. The only thing stopping them is them. There is a REASON why they are the highest court in the land and why they are codified in the Constitution which you likely have no bothered to study.

        "You know, irrelevant knee-jerk swipes at partisans are just as tiresome as irrelevant knee-jerk swipes by partisans."

        Yea yea, I know, more bees with honey, except that means nothing. Most people want someone else to do the work to save them. Hence "government" and its entire inception. You expect me to pay that any respect?

        Here is a snippet of something important.

        "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — "

        I am ALMOST certain you have read that somewhere before. The entire Government is work in opposition to the principals that founded America. And people like you are asking them to do it too! So no, I will not have respect for a bunch of obtuse crybabies that look to someone else, especially a government of men, to save them from themselves.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:30pm

        Re: Re: Soo...

        Of course here at TD a post that is technically and factually incorrect would be classed as "insightful".

        "Would you prefer that the Supreme Court didn't follow proper legal procedure?"

        Tell me which legal procedure says that the court cannot take this case? Or are you like all the rest, think they know what they are talking about when they don't? Don't let Dunning-Kruger bite you in the ass.

        What a bunch of tools!

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:58am

    Privateering career path

    Seems to me that if these are civil and not criminal cases then I should be able to get in on some of this sweet action for myself.

    Can a civilian sign up for a Letter of Marque and Reprisal? Then send a 30% cut in to the DOJ to cover "taxes and administrative fees"?

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:40pm

    literally find it unbelievable

    that is exactly my reaction the first -- i don't know how many times -- i heard about this. i simply couldn't believe that could happen in this country.

    even now, today, on occasion when i haven't been thinking about this, some mention of it startles me again.

    there is no way this sort of thing could happen in the nation of our forebears.

    no way.

    NeghVar (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:06pm

    Why it this taking so long to challenge

    Why is it taking so long to challenge asset forfeiture as unconstitutional? The 14 amendment is very specific. "nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law" What is there to interpret? It is crystal clear. No room for misinterpretation. Asset forfeiture is a clear violation of the 14th amendment. Why is it still permitted?

    When the SCOTUS finally declares AF as unconstitutional. I hope they tack on a retroactive order that all stolen property is to be returned to the rightful owner. If they sold someone's property for cash, then the original owner must be compensated accordingly.

      Whoever, 7 Mar 2017 @ 4:27pm

      Re: Why it this taking so long to challenge

      Why is it taking so long to challenge asset forfeiture as unconstitutional?

      Perhaps because, when faced with someone with the means and determination to take it that far, the government always caves (perhaps not a full cave, but a settlement), thus preventing a higher court from reviewing the case?

    Advocate (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 3:26pm

    The fact that there's any room for questioning such a basic tenet of justice is really the problem, not the question.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 4:06pm

    There is another another point not being discussed.

    Asset forfeiture is nothing but theft by badge that in itself proves the police are criminals and not to be trusted under any circumstances. Since the police in general can not be trusted in any circumstances that means everything they do is most likely illegal under any rational interpretation of any country's laws. Which translates into a criminal gang is running (both meanings) the U.S.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Mar 2017 @ 7:46am

    Glad to see STStone with the "block-quote and contradict" technique. Here's some back.

    First, a key point:

    >>> Mr. Masnick is not obligated to give you a platform.

    Actually, he (or Techdirt) is. Techdirt is a business, agreed to serve the public as condition of its very existence. Read the CFRA

    closely: it just states common law (and passed unanimously). Techdirt has (visibly) reserved no right to edit comments. It's not

    being a neutral platform but a partisan blog. Paying for a web-site does not confer immunity from common law. Techdirt is

    suppressing criticism and dissent.

    =============================================
    [Attempted to get this in at 1135 Pacific Wednesday with a session/IP that had already posted twice, but TOO LATE! Techdirt

    blocked it and has gone back to okaying every comment. Is this the way free speech is supposed to work? Are you proud of

    Techdirt and glad that it stymies my attempts to comment here, STStone?]

