German Judge Fines Father Because He Didn't Tell His Kid Not To Engage In Piracy
Time for German parents to have "The Talk" with their kids. Unprotected sexual activity is probably fine. But casual seeding? That's a problem.
TorrentFreak reports that a German court has decided to hold a parent responsible for his child's infringing activity. This doesn't have much to do with the rightsholder being unable to extract fines from a minor, but rather a perceived parenting failure.
In a case before a Leipzig court the defendant denied having downloaded an audiobook, as he wasn’t home at the time of the infringement. His wife and 11-year-old son were, and as the case progressed it became clear that the latter was the offender.
Nonetheless, in a rather unique verdict the court decided to hold the father liable. Although it’s not uncommon for parents to be held responsible for the actions of their children, the court specifically referenced a lack of anti-piracy education.
The father countered that he had instructed his child to be safe out there -- to not do anything "dangerous" or "download random things." Apparently, that's not good enough, not when entities like GEMA roam the post-fatherland, slapping kindergarten classes with licensing fees, and courts show a willingness to hold registrars responsible for the illegal activities of their registrants. It appears that parents are supposed to act as anti-piracy educators -- a burden that usually falls on rightsholders and their representation, many of which have lobbied for intellectual property instruction to be inserted somewhere between the second and third "R."
In her order the judge writes that for proper parental supervision, it’s required to “instruct a child on the illegality of participating in illegal file-sharing exchanges, and to explicitly prohibit this behavior.”
To do otherwise is legally "negligent," according to the court. And it hinted the father lied about the computer use instructions he gave his child, presumably in hopes of avoiding fines and fees.
This is a ridiculous conclusion. Courts aren't going to be policing parental anti-piracy instruction until well after the fact, if at all. At that point, all it takes is a sworn affidavit to shift the culpability back on the child, and, at that point, the court is just going to shift it back to the parents of the minor defendant. There's no statutory basis for this sort of instruction and it's something that's (a) better handled by rightsholders and (b) likely to be just as ineffective in preventing piracy.
Reader Comments
While we're at it...
Car manufacturers will be held responsible for anyone who speeds using their products, as they could have told those buying not to speed, and could have created their cars in such a way that it was impossible to speed, but chose not to.
Property owners will be held responsible for anyone that trespasses, as they could have put up signs telling people to stay out, and could have put in place fences such that it was impossible to trespass, but chose not to.
Labels will be held responsible for anyone who infringes on their copyrights, as they could have told people not to engage in copyright infringement, and could have even explicitly forbidden it, but didn't.
Re: While we're at it...
Re: Re: While we're at it...
...and kids *always* do what their parents tell them, especially what they're not physically with them at the time they're tempted to do something different? Why has no parent thought of this before, all juvenile crime would be eliminated!
I wonder if it's possible to compile a figure on the amount of money and time that's been needlessly wasted by ineffective court action in service of the entertainment industry's refusal to join the realities of the modern marketplace. I'd be willing to bet it's higher than any objective proven figure that industry can come up with for their "losses".
Shouldn't we aim higher?
So here are my 5c in this blame-shifting exercise.
Re:
And was Edgar Bronfman Sr. fined for not telling his kid not to engage in insider trading?
SON
Re:
If an 11 year old vandalised something, threw rocks through windows or something similar, the parents would be legally responsible for compensating the owners, such as paying for repairs.
So if a minor received a fine of some type, the parents would be responsible for paying the fine.
Re:
To an extent, yes, the problem here is less 'what did the kid do' and more 'what did the parent not do, according to the judge'.
Nonetheless, in a rather unique verdict the court decided to hold the father liable. Although it’s not uncommon for parents to be held responsible for the actions of their children, the court specifically referenced a lack of anti-piracy education.
The judge seems to be ruling that if the parent had properly educated their kid then this wouldn't have happened, even to the point of insinuating that the parent lied when they asserted that they did, because clearly no child would ever do something that their parent told them not to.
'The minor that you are legally responsible for did X, and you need to pay the fine' is one thing, 'The minor that you are legally responsible for did X, and you're responsible for not telling them to not do X' is quite another.
Re: Re:
We could also go through the usual rigmarole of pointing out the vast differences between a broken window and a copied file and the financial costs/implications of each, but this goes far beyond "your kid broke something so you have to pay for the damage".
Re:
It should go without saying, but .... copyright infringement is not vandalism.
Re:
Re:
Dadaism in the law
"for the children!" Don't you think we should make laws they can respect?
