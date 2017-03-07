Senator Thune Begins Pushing A 'Net... >>
Copyright

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Mar 7th 2017 3:23am


Filed Under:
copyright, germany, kids, liability, parents



German Judge Fines Father Because He Didn't Tell His Kid Not To Engage In Piracy

from the going-to-fine-you-so-hard-your-dad-will-feel-it dept

Time for German parents to have "The Talk" with their kids. Unprotected sexual activity is probably fine. But casual seeding? That's a problem.

TorrentFreak reports that a German court has decided to hold a parent responsible for his child's infringing activity. This doesn't have much to do with the rightsholder being unable to extract fines from a minor, but rather a perceived parenting failure.

In a case before a Leipzig court the defendant denied having downloaded an audiobook, as he wasn’t home at the time of the infringement. His wife and 11-year-old son were, and as the case progressed it became clear that the latter was the offender.

Nonetheless, in a rather unique verdict the court decided to hold the father liable. Although it’s not uncommon for parents to be held responsible for the actions of their children, the court specifically referenced a lack of anti-piracy education.

The father countered that he had instructed his child to be safe out there -- to not do anything "dangerous" or "download random things." Apparently, that's not good enough, not when entities like GEMA roam the post-fatherland, slapping kindergarten classes with licensing fees, and courts show a willingness to hold registrars responsible for the illegal activities of their registrants. It appears that parents are supposed to act as anti-piracy educators -- a burden that usually falls on rightsholders and their representation, many of which have lobbied for intellectual property instruction to be inserted somewhere between the second and third "R."

In her order the judge writes that for proper parental supervision, it’s required to “instruct a child on the illegality of participating in illegal file-sharing exchanges, and to explicitly prohibit this behavior.”

To do otherwise is legally "negligent," according to the court. And it hinted the father lied about the computer use instructions he gave his child, presumably in hopes of avoiding fines and fees.

This is a ridiculous conclusion. Courts aren't going to be policing parental anti-piracy instruction until well after the fact, if at all. At that point, all it takes is a sworn affidavit to shift the culpability back on the child, and, at that point, the court is just going to shift it back to the parents of the minor defendant. There's no statutory basis for this sort of instruction and it's something that's (a) better handled by rightsholders and (b) likely to be just as ineffective in preventing piracy.

19 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:54am

    While we're at it...

    Car manufacturers will be held responsible for anyone who speeds using their products, as they could have told those buying not to speed, and could have created their cars in such a way that it was impossible to speed, but chose not to.

    Property owners will be held responsible for anyone that trespasses, as they could have put up signs telling people to stay out, and could have put in place fences such that it was impossible to trespass, but chose not to.

    Labels will be held responsible for anyone who infringes on their copyrights, as they could have told people not to engage in copyright infringement, and could have even explicitly forbidden it, but didn't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 4:21am

      Re: While we're at it...

      By this standard, you could sue JUDGES for not publishing PSAs informing people that breaking the law is illegal and you therefore should not do it!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        ShadowNinja (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 7:01am

        Re: Re: While we're at it...

        Oh, so you're telling me stealing and armed robbery is illegal after I just did both! How was I supposed to know that! The bank should have told me when I came barging in with a gun and demanded all their cash! That makes it all the bank's fault by this judge's logic!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 3:35am

    "In her order the judge writes that for proper parental supervision, it’s required to “instruct a child on the illegality of participating in illegal file-sharing exchanges, and to explicitly prohibit this behavior."

    ...and kids *always* do what their parents tell them, especially what they're not physically with them at the time they're tempted to do something different? Why has no parent thought of this before, all juvenile crime would be eliminated!

    I wonder if it's possible to compile a figure on the amount of money and time that's been needlessly wasted by ineffective court action in service of the entertainment industry's refusal to join the realities of the modern marketplace. I'd be willing to bet it's higher than any objective proven figure that industry can come up with for their "losses".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 3:36am

    Shouldn't we aim higher?

    Perhaps the politician can be held liable for infringement of the population, because they could have made big entertainment companies provide access to their content in a sensible way (e.g. asynchronous and unencumbered) for a sensible price, but still chose not to.

    So here are my 5c in this blame-shifting exercise.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 4:22am

    And was Edgar Bronfman Jr. fined for not telling his kid not to pirate?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 7:48am

      Re:

      And was Edgar Bronfman Jr. fined for not telling his kid not to pirate?

      And was Edgar Bronfman Sr. fined for not telling his kid not to engage in insider trading?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    trump vader, 7 Mar 2017 @ 4:35am

    SON

    these people are : jerks a-holes,lazy,conceited,mean,evil,wealthy and bribe politicians to make bad laws called piracy that steals yours and mines money....um er don't do it...er ya know what a condom is and why you use that right...to protect yourself(grins)......

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 4:54am

    Why there? Shouldn't the ISP get dragged in as well for failing to notify the parents of the child that "piracy is bad m'kay?"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 4:54am

    Time for the father to have the "use a VPN talk" with his kid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Eldakka (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 5:09am

    To an extent parents are responsible for the actions of minors.

    If an 11 year old vandalised something, threw rocks through windows or something similar, the parents would be legally responsible for compensating the owners, such as paying for repairs.

    So if a minor received a fine of some type, the parents would be responsible for paying the fine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 5:45am

      Re:

      To an extent, yes, the problem here is less 'what did the kid do' and more 'what did the parent not do, according to the judge'.

      Nonetheless, in a rather unique verdict the court decided to hold the father liable. Although it’s not uncommon for parents to be held responsible for the actions of their children, the court specifically referenced a lack of anti-piracy education.

      The judge seems to be ruling that if the parent had properly educated their kid then this wouldn't have happened, even to the point of insinuating that the parent lied when they asserted that they did, because clearly no child would ever do something that their parent told them not to.

      'The minor that you are legally responsible for did X, and you need to pay the fine' is one thing, 'The minor that you are legally responsible for did X, and you're responsible for not telling them to not do X' is quite another.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 6:15am

        Re: Re:

        On top of that, it's worth noting that the father is being held responsible, who wasn't there at the time of the offence, not the mother who was there at the time. It's not just a lack of parental responsibility that's being stated here, it's that only one parent has that responsibility.

        We could also go through the usual rigmarole of pointing out the vast differences between a broken window and a copied file and the financial costs/implications of each, but this goes far beyond "your kid broke something so you have to pay for the damage".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 6:33am

      Re:

      False equivalence.

      It should go without saying, but .... copyright infringement is not vandalism.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 6:56am

      Re:

      I refuse to teach my children respect to laws (intellectual property laws) that couldn't care less with their original intent and are currently used to censor, stifle creativity and as a form of legalized mafia. But I will make sure they manage to go without so they will not only steer away from such laws but will also not give cash to these companies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 5:47am

    Take note kids when companies pass laws

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 7 Mar 2017 @ 7:02am

    Dadaism in the law

    Anyone besides me think that if children can do it, casually, without obvious immediate harm, maybe it shouldn't be illegal?

    "for the children!" Don't you think we should make laws they can respect?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.