Here's A Tip: If You're Desiging Special Apps To Hide From Regulators, You're Going To Get In Trouble
Crisis management must be a full-time job at Uber. I've argued in the past that some of the attacks on the company are greatly exaggerated, but it keeps running into crisis after crisis -- many of them avoidable. The latest is a big scoop in the NY Times about how Uber has a special program called Greyball (a play on "blackball," get it?) that helped it determine if regulators were trying to get rides and then avoid sending a car. Here are the basics from the article by Mike Isaac:
One technique involved drawing a digital perimeter, or “geofence,” around the government offices on a digital map of a city that Uber was monitoring. The company watched which people were frequently opening and closing the app — a process known internally as eyeballing — near such locations as evidence that the users might be associated with city agencies.
Other techniques included looking at a user’s credit card information and determining whether the card was tied directly to an institution like a police credit union.
Enforcement officials involved in large-scale sting operations meant to catch Uber drivers would sometimes buy dozens of cellphones to create different accounts. To circumvent that tactic, Uber employees would go local electronics stores to look up device numbers of the cheapest mobile phones for sale, which were often the ones bought by city officials working with budgets that were not sizable.
In response, Uber has claimed that the program was designed to greylist "terms of service violators", but if that's the case it can just kick them off the service and tell them they violated the ToS. From the report, it seems clear that even if the program was used for ToS violators, it was also used against regulators.
I've certainly been vocal about the fact that I think city and state regulations limiting Uber/Lyft and the like are generally bad ideas. What may have started out as a good idea to prevent cabbies taking advantage of riders has turned into quite a corrupt system used to limit competition and artificially inflate prices. I think that the idea behind Uber and Lyft and similar services is super powerful. But, that doesn't mean the company should get a pass for this kind of stuff.
Directly building an app to avoid regulators just looks really, really shady, and it's going to come back to haunt you (just ask Zenefits or Volkswagen). And while the article claims that the tool might be a CFAA violation, I don't see how that's possible, unless it involved even more nefarious activities under the hood (none of what's revealed in the article would seem to qualify as a CFAA violation, even under the really stretched interpretations of the CFAA that we've seen).
But there still are some other questions. At least in the EU, some are already asking if the use of the tool violates the E-Commerce Directive or Data Protection rules.
The bigger question, honestly, is why do this kind of stuff? I'll never understand why companies feel the need to take the shadiest route possible, when they could have just gone with the upfront path of explaining why what they're doing is so useful and powerful, and fighting for it, rather than trying to play silly games. Yes, you can make arguments about how they're trying to grow rapidly, and yes, (as we've discussed) these local regulators are often a nuisance for bad reasons. But this kind of stuff is clearly going to bounce back and create problems later on. Just fight these fights head on, without playing shady games that undermine basically everything else about your business.
Think It Through
I agree that naming a program "Greyball" is too cute and likely will snowball just because it "sounds bad" without anyone really thinking it through.
Why does the government get a pass to have agents buy a dozen phones to appear as if they are a dozen users, yet Uber does not get a pass pretending to have cars in places they are not? Moreover, the NYT article never once says what laws or regulations are being "enforced". Is the government justified in lying about its own conduct to "enforce" unspecified laws or regulations? And depending on the ends, does that justify the government's means?
Don't forget that a city's taxi regulator has the same self-interest as the taxi cab drivers themselves: protecting their own job. If the taxi market is disrupted sufficiently, their own job is at risk. Just a thought.
Re: Think It Through
Re: Think It Through
The police then have to resort to ever more intrusive measures to find these people. And they cry foul when the 'criminals' then adapt and use new tech to get around that surveillance. Hence the complaints about the use of encryption and demands for backdoors.
Its all part and parcel of the same thinking.
Re: Re: Think It Through
Re:
https://techcrunch.com/2016/10/31/study-uber-and-lyft-racial-discrimination/
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
That's a fair characterization... but doesn't change the fact that it was dumb to try to hide from them in this manner.
Re: Re:
As bad as some things have gotten in this country, I don't think we're quite at the 'take up arms' stage. At least not over the taxi cartel.
That it has caused them problems is part of what I'm going to assume is a calculated cost/benefit analysis - where they figured they could weather the PR hit. After all, the only people really outraged by Uber doing what pretty much *everyone* does in their day-to-day life (structure their affairs to minimize government interference) are the people who hated Uber simply for existing.
So, the people who hated Uber before hate it still, the people who liked Uber before don't care - as long as their rides are on time and clean - and the rest of the people have to get the kids ready for school.
Playing the lottery is a dumb decision even if you win - not everything that ends up with a bad outcome was a dumb decision.
Re: Re: Re:
Someone at Uber knew the regulations and decided they were not worth following, despite knowing that decision could get the company in trouble. Someone at Uber decided to scam government officials by creating Greyball and use it as a way of hiding Uber activity from said officials. Someone at Uber believed that the best way to get around the law was to break it and hide their illegal activity.
If that someone was the CEO, I can assume he will try to "blame-share" the responsibility with his employees.
If the question is "why" the answer
If the question is "why" the answer is almost always going to be "money".
I'll never understand why companies feel the need to take the shadiest route possible, when they could have just gone with the upfront path of explaining why what they're doing is so useful and powerful, and fighting for it, rather than trying to play silly games.
This assumes that the playing field is level in the governmental arena.
It almost never is.
I can tell you that with absolute confidence with 15 years trying to get government contracts and 15 years on the inside of the government where I could see the process of granting those contracts that petty loyalty and "gifting" almost always play a very major role in city, county, authority, and state contacts. Even more blatant is the state official that would put out a memo with "preferred vendors". It always tracked political contributions in Texas. If you didn't give a lot, or gave to the "wrong" party, then that company would absolutely not be given a contract, even if it was low bid or offered more services at the same price. And no, despite many people over a decade turning in whistle blower reports, few investigation were ever made by state enforcement. The few that did take place were because the person involved in the contract grant was themselves of the "wrong" party or were preformed by federal law enforcement. And yes, the state howled "STATES RIGHTS" every single time.
There is absolutely no question in my, or many others, minds that the process is about as corrupt as it could possibly be without having the bribes paid for in cash, on the counter, in front of God as a witness.
Re:
Sounds to me like you are catfishing. Just like all your other comments. I would say try Harder, but I'm just guessing that is your lawyer's name.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
This was old news in Australi
Every fine was paid for by Uber and now demerit points were not recorded, so it was basically a get-out-of-jail-free card for the drivers.
Considering the toxic corporate culture at Uber, we are left wondering how many other shenanigans they are trying to pull off.
Re:
When a corporation is hoodwinking the government, only God (and possibly the CEO) know what that corporation is doing in re: its employees and customers. A not-zero number of regulations exist to protect regular jackoffs (thank you "Metalocalypse") from being trampled by "the free market".
If you needed a good example on how powerful metadata, big data and profiling are, here you go.
I'll never understand why companies feel the need to take the shadiest route possible,
I would imagine it is partially because this is a popular element of our culture, and everyone doing it imagines they are the good guys.
Not sure what is up with Uber, but this is the third or fourth completely different shady thing i have heard about them this week. If i am not lazy, I will find what the others were as i paid less attention to them.
Re: But, that doesn't mean the company should get a pass for this kind of stuff.
A business is not required to pay more tax than it is legally obligated to pay. It is not obligated to provide services to the state without consideration. It is not obligated to testify against itself.
What I see uniformly, is a bunch of gum flapping across a broad base of corporate media, to which TD is apparently now a member.
What has been trotted out in the Times and the Post is just rediculous from a legal perspective. No reasonable legal argument has been made. There have been numerous cases before SCOTUS that have found time and time again, that a perpetrator is NOT responsible for the incompetence of the state.
This is clearly a reversal of TD's past positions on disclosure. Care to explain why?
Clearly there is a massive hatchet job going on right now. My guess is that all of this is probably about some billionaire wanting to buy Uber, and using the trinity to tank the stock in advance of an attempted takeover. And TD joins CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News. Except the trinity got paid to suck the stock brokers dick, and TD did it for free.
Service localization isn't different if you do it to the state. If it is criminal, it is criminal. But that has nothing to do with Uber. It has to do with highly localized profiling for the purposes of exploiting people.
So some cops lost. Boo Fucking Hoo. The Constitution rights of the citizenry have been loosing for a decade on now. So why is it all of a sudden "shady" when it is done to manipulate the state, and not when it is done to manipulate the vote, the price a a loaf of bread, etc. etc. etc. ?
Yeaaaaa. Bullshit.
Re: Re: But, that doesn't mean the company should get a pass for this kind of stuff.
