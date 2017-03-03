Vice President Fails To Demand An FBI Investigation After His Private Email Account Is Hacked
I can only assume Mike Pence is so self-absorbed he's literally incapable of recognizing his own hypocrisy. Either that or he's completely shameless.
After engaging in a presidential campaign where much was made of Hillary Clinton's private email address/server, Pence went to court to prevent his AOL emails from being released to public records requesters.
I can only assume Pence is now welcoming an FBI investigation into his use of an AOL account.
Clinton routed sensitive documents through an insecure personal server. Pence is doing the same. While Clinton was advised against setting up her own personal email server, it's likely Pence has had an AOL account for a long, long, long time. Sure, there's a difference between taking matters into your own hands and leaving your email security up to a third party, but the end result is no different: both were using private accounts to handle government business -- business that included the classified and sensitive information.
The main difference here is we know Pence's email account has been hacked. There were attempts made on Clinton's email server, but nothing out there suggests any of those attacks were successful. Considering Pence's earlier adamance about Clinton's careless email habits, it's probably time to invite the FBI to take a look at his careless handling of sensitive documents.
Emails released to IndyStar in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges.
Cyber-security experts say the emails raise concerns about whether such sensitive information was adequately protected from hackers, given that personal accounts like Pence's are typically less secure than government email accounts. In fact, Pence's personal account was hacked last summer.
Politicians routinely have to eat their words. They're rarely shy about casting the first (and several follow-up) stones, even while their own sins run dark and deep. But a guy who has an email investigation to at least partially thank for his new position should be following an own-words-based diet for the next several months. If nothing else, it might (MIGHT!) push him towards the occasional second thought before hitting "tweet."
If Pence were intellectually honest, he'd replace Clinton's name with his own in the statement he made to "Meet the Press" last year.
“What’s evident from all of the revelations over the last several weeks is that
Hillary ClintonI operated in such a way to keep hermy emails, and particularly hermy interactions while Secretary of State with the Clinton Foundationgovernor of Indiana, out of the public reach, out of public accountability,” Pence said. “And with regard to classified information sheI either knew or should have known that sheI was placing classified information in a way that exposed it to being hacked and being made available in the public domain even to enemies of this country.”
Pence's former office is releasing a small subset of his AOL emails. The Indy Star has obtained around 30 of them, but the governor's office says it's withholding a majority of them because they're either (a) deliberative documents or (b) too damn sensitive to be released publicly.
If the governor's office won't release them, perhaps the hackers will. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, but sometimes an outsider kicking in the door and throwing open the blinds is the only way to achieve the transparency the public deserves.
Re:
Re:
This is not even close to the same. Pence only did it in his state and didn't handle classified information. You know, it is not even illegal in contrast to Clinton etc.
In reality it is nothing special. Just common republican hypocricy. There is nothing newsworthy/controversial about it. It is just reality having a communist bias...
Re: Re:
Your tribal affiliation is showing. You are doing the same as them, attacking the other tribe for the same faults that your tribe also has, while pretending that your tribe does not do the same.
This is how party politics corrupts the system, as supporting the party is more important than ensuring that individual politicians are honest.
From what I've seen of the current Republican administration, it's all of the above.
"Fails To Demand"? -- "I can only assume"?
"Fails To Demand"? -- "I can only assume"?
2nd attempt after "Held For Moderation". I can only assume that since was no "view your comment" link that you're censoring dissent as usual.
Re: "Fails To Demand"? -- "I can only assume"?
Good old Techdirt, the champion of "free speech", so long as it fits the ideology.
You have so few comments now that you should welcome even dissent.
Re: Re: "Fails To Demand"? -- "I can only assume"?
2) Please look up and understand what "Free Speech" is. Because what it is not is the freedom to say whatever you want wherever you want without repercussion from everyone. Have you been arrested for making your comment? No? Well then your free speech hasn't been violated.
3) Dissent is okay. It is perfectly acceptable. It's even better when the person expressing it is willing to have a discussion over it. In fact, it seems like you are dissenting right now, and I can see your comment. It seems like everything is in order here. So what are you really complaining about?
Re: Re: "Fails To Demand"? -- "I can only assume"?
Re: Re: "Fails To Demand"? -- "I can only assume"?
You know, given that you have a problem with assuming...
Re: "Fails To Demand"? -- "I can only assume"?
As you twice state, you are only assuming.
You write this as if it matters.
He should be concerned. He looks like a great, big asshole.
And he should be investigated with the same vigor as Hillary, so everyone else doesn't look like an asshole as well.
Tim, you are mostly correct....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tim, you are mostly correct....
Apples / oranges
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Apples / oranges
As governor, what federal law did he break that would warrant an FBI investigation?
Sure it's hypocritical, but it's also not quite the same.
Oh please...
Politicians shouldn't use personal email accounts for public business, like Pence did, because that's like taking your office operating budget and putting in you personal bank account at Bank of America. Mixing business and personal is bad, and any oversight depends on the bank providing accurate records in order to determine what was personal and what was business.
But Hillary went much further. She put that budget in her personal bank account, at a bank she owned herself, and then was able to delete any records she wanted with zero oversight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Oh please...
Re: Oh please...
...in that a personal server limits access to only those you trust, while AOL's system administrators are countless and anonymous.
AOL also lets you delete emails with zero oversight.
And AOL? That is still alive? Who uses that?
Government employees who utilize accounts like this should be in jail, not because of the risk of hacking, but because the only reason to use them is to circumvent the FOIA. That is conspiracy I believe.
Obfuscation
Hillary Clinton had no government account for her State Department e-mail, she had things set up to route State Department e-mail automatically to her personal e-mail server, committing felonies outlined in the federal records act in doing so.
The problem is not having personal accounts, it is using them for government business.
Now of course if someone in government has both personal and government accounts you can question if they ever use their personal account for government business, but you may never be able to find out for sure.
HOWEVER, when the freaking Secretary of State REFUSES to use a government e-mail AT ALL. Then you KNOW she was breaking the law (federal records act).
The grey area is if she also violated laws involving improper use of classified information by using her personal e-mail as her ONLY email for both her personal and government business. It is possible she may have never sent/recieved classified material to her personal account while Secretary of State. However its only possible if she were the most useless Secretary of State in recent history....
Re: Obfuscation
All of which adds up to "Hillary treated email just like Republicans."
Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice also used private accounts for classified emails. In fact Colin Powell advised Hillary to do so.
Then there's Bush II, Cheney, Rove and anyone else connected to the Bush White House email controversy, tens of millions of White House emails sent through private servers. Millions of them lost. With the same security issues.
And Jeb!, who as governor used his own server against the rules and as Florida governor to discuss security and military issues such as troop deployments to the Middle East and the protection of nuclear plants.
2016 Republican candidates Scott Walker, Marco Rubio, Chris Christie, Rick Perry and Bobby Jindal each have their own email scandals. Mitt Romney too.
And of course there's all those Congressman who claim that they "don't use email", while having their aides use their private accounts to avoid FOIA requests, security be damned.
So Hillary is guilty of treating email just like Republicans before, during AND NOW since. But as always, IOKIYAR. (It's OK If You're A Republican.)
Re: Obfuscation
The problem is not having personal accounts, it is using them for government business.
From the article:
Emails released to IndyStar in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges.
Hmmm...that sounds kinda governmenty to me.
Now of course if someone in government has both personal and government accounts you can question if they ever use their personal account for government business, but you may never be able to find out for sure.
Seems like we're finding out. But keep up the good deflection.
Re: Re: Obfuscation
Pence did this as state governor. Was he handling classified information? I doubt it. For that matter, did the federal records law apply to a state governor? IANAL, but I doubt it.
The top-level post labeled "Obfuscation" said that it was using private email for government business. That may be a problem, but I don't think it's *the* problem. Classified information is *the* problem.
Now, it's certainly a bad look. It may even be quite a bit of hypocrisy. And using private email for government business may still be a problem, even for a governor. But it is also true that the circumstances are different, different in ways that actually matter.
But by all means, claim that everyone who points that out is "deflecting".
Re: Re: Re: Obfuscation
Pence did this as state governor.
I'm sure that's reassuring to the people of Indiana.
Was he handling classified information? I doubt it.
But you're not certain. An investigation would be needed to ferret that information out, amirite?
But it is also true that the circumstances are different, different in ways that actually matter.
Such as scale, as opposed to substance?
But by all means, claim that everyone who points that out is "deflecting".
When your defense of Pence relies on a comparison to Hillary, you can be sure I'll call it what it is.
Re: Re: Re: Obfuscation
You'd be wrong to doubt it. State governors handle all sorts of classified information. From the article above:
Jeb!, who as Florida governor used his own server against the rules, used it to discuss security and military issues such as troop deployments to the Middle East and the protection of nuclear plants.
